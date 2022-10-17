Despite being in the broadcast booth instead of the batter’s box, Bob Costas still managed to strike out during Game 5 of the ALDS on Tuesday. With the New York Yankees on the verge of winning the game (and series) over the Cleveland Guardians, the veteran broadcaster Costas spoke on the Yankees’ history and had a pretty embarrassing foul-up. Costas mistakenly said the Yankees had not won a World Series since 2000, having apparently forgotten that the Yankees took home the Commissioner’s Trophy in 2009.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO