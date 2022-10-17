ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Larry Brown Sports

Bob Costas made embarrassing Yankees mistake during ALDS Game 5

Despite being in the broadcast booth instead of the batter’s box, Bob Costas still managed to strike out during Game 5 of the ALDS on Tuesday. With the New York Yankees on the verge of winning the game (and series) over the Cleveland Guardians, the veteran broadcaster Costas spoke on the Yankees’ history and had a pretty embarrassing foul-up. Costas mistakenly said the Yankees had not won a World Series since 2000, having apparently forgotten that the Yankees took home the Commissioner’s Trophy in 2009.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Klay Thompson Unhappy News

Earlier this week, NBA on ESPN had Ronnie2k on the show to discuss which players have improved their ratings for this year's video game. That apparently didn't sit well with Klay Thompson. Thompson sent an emphatic message to the official Instagram account for NBA on ESPN. It's very evident that...
People

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

