Mark Zuckerberg has a $10 billion plan to make it impossible for remote workers to hide from their bosses
During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, Zuckerberg discussed plans to bring avatars—digital stand-ins for human workers—to video chats. At least digital humanoids don’t get Zoom fatigue—yet. During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed his new plans for...
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
New batch of direct payments worth up to $1,050 go out automatically to millions of Americans next week
NEXT week, millions of Americans are set to score another round of direct payments worth up to $1,050. Residents in California started receiving payments in early October as rebates were issued on the 7th. Californians can count on another round next week as the current set of gas relief payments...
Elizabeth Warren blasts a federal court's 'lawless and reckless decision' striking down the funding mechanism for a top student-loan industry watchdog
A federal appeals court ruled the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's funding as unconstitutional. The agency currently receives funding through the Federal Reserve, rather than Congress. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who helped create the agency, called the ruling a "reckless decision." A court shaped by Republicans just ruled against a key consumer...
US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons
The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
‘Obscene’: Pfizer Expects Their COVID Shot Will Cost $110
Pfizer is making preparations to sell its COVID vaccine commercially as early as next year, and predicts the price per dose will be around $110 to $130. Angela Lukin, Pfizer’s U.S. president, said Thursday that a commercial rollout depends on when its existing U.S. supply runs out and when its federal government contracts expire. The U.S. government is set to end offering free vaccines soon after Congress cut billions of dollars in COVID funding in September. Lukin said it’s unlikely people will pay out of their own pocket as health insurers and employers will likely cover the cost, similar to...
As leaders meet, Chinese hope for end to 'zero-COVID' limits
BEIJING (AP) — As China’s ruling Communist Party holds a congress this week, many Beijing residents are focused on an issue not on the formal agenda: Will the end of the meeting bring an easing of China's at times draconian “zero-COVID” policies that are disrupting lives and the economy?
Ex-official in Bolivia pleads guilty in US for bribes
NEW YORK (AP) — Bolivia's former interior minister pleaded guilty on Thursday to conspiracy to launder bribes that a Florida-based company paid him in exchange for helping it secure a contract to provide tear gas to the Bolivian government, said the U.S. Department of Justice. Arturo Murillo, 58, who...
New UK leader to face highest government debt in 60 years
LONDON (AP) — British government debt rose to the highest level in almost 60 years last month and retail sales slumped, underscoring the scale of the economic challenges facing whoever replaces Prime Minister Liz Truss after her administration imploded under the weight of its failed financial plan. Public borrowing...
