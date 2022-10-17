ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
TMZ.com

Robert Kraft Surprise NYC Wedding, Tom Brady Watches, Elton John Performs

Robert Kraft proves you're never too old to find love ... because he tied the knot Friday in a star-studded, surprise wedding. The octogenarian owner of the New England Patriots is now the husband of 47-year-old Dr. Dana Blumberg. 250 folks showed up for a "Kickoff and a Touchdown" soiree...
RadarOnline

Family First: Tom Brady Visits Son With Bridget Moynahan For 15th B-Day As Marital Woes With Gisele Bündchen Spark Split Rumors

Tom Brady reunited with his son John "Jack" Edward, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, during an 11-day break he took from training camp before returning to work, RadarOnline.com has discovered amid his marital drama with Gisele Bündchen. Jack turned 15 on August 22, so the legendary NFL quarterback jetted off to the Hamptons so they could celebrate the special occasion together.During his break, the seven-time Super Bowl winner also spent some time with Bündchen in the Bahamas. Brady was excused from practicing with the Buccaneers "to deal with some personal things," head coach Todd Bowles said...
NESN

Bailey Zappe Trade? AFC Exec Speculates Potential Patriots Move

The Patriots might be making Bailey Zappe look a lot better than he actually is, and New England potentially could cash in on its great handling of the young quarterback. Zappe looked like a capable starting signal-caller in his first two NFL starts: a 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions in Foxboro and a 23-point victory over the Browns in Cleveland. The rookie was especially sharp this past weekend at FirstEnergy Stadium, completing over 70% of his pass attempts for 309 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
Whiskey Riff

Tom Brady Could Lose A Whopping $200 Million Divorcing Gisele

Yikes, that’s a big wad of cash right there. It’s no secret at this point that Tom Brady is in hot water with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, as she’s upset about his decision to unretire and stick it out as the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for one more year, after promising he’d be done after last year.
MassLive.com

Jerry Jones curses at Robert Kraft in ‘heated exchange’ over Roger Goodell (report)

Apparently things got pretty testy at the owners’ meetings on Tuesday. According to ESPN, Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones got into a “heated exchange” over a new contract for Roger Goodell. Jones was said to be the lone dissenter in a 31-1 vote and told the Patriots owner “don’t (expletive) with me.” Kraft reportedly replied, “excuse me?” with Jones responding with a cleaner “don’t mess with me.”
The Spun

Bill Belichick Getting Praised After Surprise Benching News

Perhaps Bill Belichick did know what he was doing when it came to J.C. Jackson. Jackson, who played for the New England Patriots from 2018-21, signed a massive five-year $82.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers over the offseason. It came after Belichick decided not to sign him back...
NESN

Tom Brady Makes Vow On Instagram After Ugly Loss To Steelers

Tom Brady lashed out at his Buccaneers offensive line this past Sunday in Pittsburgh, stressing to the unit that they are “so much better” than the way they were playing. That proved to not be a heat-of-the-moment remark from Tampa Bay’s starting quarterback. Brady echoed the sentiment in an Instagram post Monday evening, a little over 24 hours after the Bucs suffered an ugly 20-18 loss to the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
TAMPA, FL
NESN

NESN

