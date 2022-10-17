Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
Police arrested an Uber Eats driver who turned out to be a registered sex offenderMargaret MinnicksNashville, TN
Related
wcn247.com
Minnesota GOP secretary of state hopeful seeks tighter rules
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Republican secretary of state candidate Kim Crockett says the Minnesota Legislature should mandate that the secretary of state’s office proofread every county’s ballots before they’re mailed out. Crockett held a news conference Thursday to decry ballot printing errors in four counties. She acknowledged that state law does not require the secretary of state’s office to review the ballots of each precinct across the state for accuracy — that’s long been the responsibility of Minnesota’s counties. But she suggested that Democratic incumbent Steve Simon should have caught the errors anyway. Simon's office says the ballot misprints were quickly identified and fixed.
wcn247.com
Candidate hopes to break GOP's California losing streak
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Republicans have their sights and money set on controller candidate Lanhee Chen in their quest to recapture statewide office. Chen is a former policy adviser to Mitt Romney's presidential campaign and says he's an independent manager who can bring order to the state's finances. He faces Democrat Malia Cohen, who serves on a state tax board and previously led the San Francisco Board of Supervisors' budget and finance committee. Chen has raised more money and won the June primary. But he was running against four Democrats who split their party's vote. He faces strong political headwinds in the state, which hasn't elected a Republican statewide since 2006.
wcn247.com
Michigan to pay $20M to people wrongly accused of fraud
DETROIT (AP) — Michigan lawmakers have agreed to set aside $20 million to settle a lawsuit by thousands of people who were wrongly accused of fraud when seeking unemployment benefits. The money was included in a larger bill recently signed into law by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. It follows an agreement reached by the attorney general’s office and lawyers for people who said their constitutional rights were violated. An automated computer system used during the administration of Gov. Rick Snyder was a disaster. People were accused of cheating to get jobless aid. They were forced to repay money, along with substantial penalties, before the Unemployment Insurance Agency acknowledged widespread errors. Some victims filed for bankruptcy, lost wages, suffered poor credit ratings and had trouble finding jobs.
wcn247.com
EPA opens civil rights probe into Mississippi water woes
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced it is investigating whether Mississippi state agencies discriminated against the state’s majority-Black capital city by refusing to fund improvements for its failing water system. The announcement came days after leaders of two congressional committees said they were starting a joint investigation into a crisis that left most homes and businesses in Jackson without running water for several days in late August and early September. Heavy rainfall in late August exacerbated problems at Jackson’s main water treatment facility.
wcn247.com
Shuffle of juvenile prisoners lands 8 at adult penitentiary
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A controversial transfer of juvenile prisoners to a temporary facility at Louisiana’s sprawling high security prison farm for adult convicts involves a shuffle of youths to and from four different lockups around the state. Officials said Thursday that as of midweek, eight youths were at a building at the state penitentiary at Angola, isolated from the adult population. However, none of them were from the violence prone juvenile facility in Bridge City, as initially announced by a state senator. Officials said 10 Bridge City juveniles were transferred to a Monroe facility, while high-risk youths from lockups in Monroe and St. Martinville were transferred to the Angola site.
wcn247.com
Health system discloses breach tied to online data tracker
CHICAGO (AP) — The personal health information of up to 3 million patients in Illinois and Wisconsin may have been exposed to outside companies through tracking technology used on a large hospital system’s electronic health records website. Advocate Aurora Health, which operates 27 hospitals, said in a statement Thursday that the breach may have exposed information including patients’ medical provider, type of appointment or medical procedure, dates and locations of scheduled appointments and IP address. The system blamed the breach on its use of pixels _ computer code that collects information on how a user interacts with a website _ including products developed by Google and Facebook’s parent company Meta.
wcn247.com
Kick Off the Christmas Season at River Valley
Pulaski, PA - River Valley Community Resource Center is gearing up for the holiday season on November 19, 2022 with “Sing the Song of Christmas”: Dinner Vocal Choir Competition. Located at 320 Shenango St., Pulaski, PA, guests are invited to enjoy good company, great food and wonderful Christmas music. Dinner and concert combo tickets are $35 and an option for just the concert is $5.
