Purdue football looks to clean up issues in secondary: 'We’ve got to fix it'

WEST LAFAYETTE – While Purdue’s future opponents are not known for down-the-field passing attacks, don’t be surprised if they try and copy what Nebraska did.

Whether Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Northwestern and Indiana can duplicate the Huskers’ success remains to be seen but it could be an obstacle for the Boilermakers to win the Big Ten West.

But what transpired in the secondary is concerning as Purdue hits the stretch run, taking a four-game winning streak into Saturday’s matchup against Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium.

Quarterback Casey Thompson and receiver Trey Palmer made a living throwing over the top of cornerbacks Cory Trice, Reese Taylor and Jamari Brown along with safeties Cam Allen and Sanoussi Kane.

The Badgers are a threat on two fronts – they tossed a program-record six touchdown passes two weeks ago at Northwestern and with a strong rushing attack, the play-action element comes into the equation.

“When you face a team that can run the ball very well, the play-action pass is a concern,” Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said Monday during his weekly press conference. “I would think anybody would look at our film and run the ball and then throw it over our head.”

Purdue football at Wisconsin: 1st and 10

As expected, Brohm said the busted coverages were a result of a combination of errors, but all are correctable. The secondary has broken down a handful of times this season, most notably at the end of the first half against Maryland but seeing the Nebraska receivers run free was alarming.

“I do think our secondary didn’t respect the deep ball as much as they should,” Brohm said. “We were playing a little bit too tight, a little bit too flat-footed. (We) didn't give the proper cushion on numerous routes, not only at corner but safety as well.

“It was just a whole handful of small things. Whether it's being lazy, or eyes are cheating, not getting enough depth, not coaching correctly, not the proper call, we did it all.”

Purdue's Aidan O'Connell, Devin Mockobee earn Big Ten honors

The Boilermakers also missed more tackles in the open field, leading to numerous big gains. Nebraska produced six passing plays of at least 30 yards, including 37 and 72-yard TD receptions by Palmer, who finished with seven catches for a program-record 237 yards. Those six plays accounted for 81% of the passing yardage.

The process to fix the problems is underway and will continue during practice.

“You’ve got to man up. Got to watch it and analyze it and identify what our players did wrong,” Brohm said. “Then you’ve got to identify what we coached wrong possibly, or what we did to put in their head that made them think a certain thing that maybe wasn't proper. Then you look at the calls and make sure are these the best calls.”

In Big Ten games, Wisconsin is averaging 190.8 passing yards to rank 12 th . Iowa is No. 13, Illinois is No. 11, Northwestern is sixth and Indiana is fifth. The Wildcats and the Hoosiers are throwing more since they've trailed in most of their games. The Fighting Illini are the only team remaining on the schedule that is completing better than 60% of their passes in conference games.

But it doesn’t take a high percentage of completions to do a lot of damage as Thompson demonstrated. He completed 55% of his passes but averaged 22.1 yards on each reception.

“There is a multitude of things,” Brohm said. “When it happens more than once or twice, there’s a concern. We’ve got to fix it. I think our guys can. They’ve got to believe they can get it done. We’ve got to give them a better chance as coaches, and we need to be better versus the pass.”

Mike Carmin covers Purdue sports for the Journal & Courier and USA Today Sports Network. Email mcarmin@gannett.com and follow on Twitter and Instagram @carmin_jc

Purdue (5-2, 3-1) at Wisconsin (3-4, 1-3)

Saturday

Time: 3:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Radio: WAZY (96.5)

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue football looks to clean up issues in secondary: 'We’ve got to fix it'