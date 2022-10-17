ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Purdue football looks to clean up issues in secondary: 'We’ve got to fix it'

By Mike Carmin, Lafayette Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
 3 days ago

WEST LAFAYETTE – While Purdue’s future opponents are not known for down-the-field passing attacks, don’t be surprised if they try and copy what Nebraska did.

Whether Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Northwestern and Indiana can duplicate the Huskers’ success remains to be seen but it could be an obstacle for the Boilermakers to win the Big Ten West.

But what transpired in the secondary is concerning as Purdue hits the stretch run, taking a four-game winning streak into Saturday’s matchup against Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium.

Quarterback Casey Thompson and receiver Trey Palmer made a living throwing over the top of cornerbacks Cory Trice, Reese Taylor and Jamari Brown along with safeties Cam Allen and Sanoussi Kane.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37DhlS_0icWhG5Q00

The Badgers are a threat on two fronts – they tossed a program-record six touchdown passes two weeks ago at Northwestern and with a strong rushing attack, the play-action element comes into the equation.

“When you face a team that can run the ball very well, the play-action pass is a concern,” Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said Monday during his weekly press conference. “I would think anybody would look at our film and run the ball and then throw it over our head.”

Purdue football at Wisconsin: 1st and 10

As expected, Brohm said the busted coverages were a result of a combination of errors, but all are correctable. The secondary has broken down a handful of times this season, most notably at the end of the first half against Maryland but seeing the Nebraska receivers run free was alarming.

“I do think our secondary didn’t respect the deep ball as much as they should,” Brohm said. “We were playing a little bit too tight, a little bit too flat-footed. (We) didn't give the proper cushion on numerous routes, not only at corner but safety as well.

“It was just a whole handful of small things. Whether it's being lazy, or eyes are cheating, not getting enough depth, not coaching correctly, not the proper call, we did it all.”

Purdue's Aidan O'Connell, Devin Mockobee earn Big Ten honors

The Boilermakers also missed more tackles in the open field, leading to numerous big gains. Nebraska produced six passing plays of at least 30 yards, including 37 and 72-yard TD receptions by Palmer, who finished with seven catches for a program-record 237 yards. Those six plays accounted for 81% of the passing yardage.

The process to fix the problems is underway and will continue during practice.

“You’ve got to man up. Got to watch it and analyze it and identify what our players did wrong,” Brohm said. “Then you’ve got to identify what we coached wrong possibly, or what we did to put in their head that made them think a certain thing that maybe wasn't proper. Then you look at the calls and make sure are these the best calls.”

In Big Ten games, Wisconsin is averaging 190.8 passing yards to rank 12 th . Iowa is No. 13, Illinois is No. 11, Northwestern is sixth and Indiana is fifth. The Wildcats and the Hoosiers are throwing more since they've trailed in most of their games. The Fighting Illini are the only team remaining on the schedule that is completing better than 60% of their passes in conference games.

But it doesn’t take a high percentage of completions to do a lot of damage as Thompson demonstrated. He completed 55% of his passes but averaged 22.1 yards on each reception.

“There is a multitude of things,” Brohm said. “When it happens more than once or twice, there’s a concern. We’ve got to fix it. I think our guys can. They’ve got to believe they can get it done. We’ve got to give them a better chance as coaches, and we need to be better versus the pass.”

Mike Carmin covers Purdue sports for the Journal & Courier and USA Today Sports Network. Email mcarmin@gannett.com and follow on Twitter and Instagram @carmin_jc

Purdue (5-2, 3-1) at Wisconsin (3-4, 1-3)

Saturday

Time: 3:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Radio: WAZY (96.5)

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue football looks to clean up issues in secondary: 'We’ve got to fix it'

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as celebrating a special occasion. On top of that, all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

Oldest campus building at Purdue University set for renovations

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University's oldest campus building is slated for renovations. A $47 million project will transform University Hall into a front door for Purdue and the College of Liberal Arts. Most of the building's classrooms and offices will be converted into open-concept study spaces. "When...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

‘Haters gotta hate’ says doctor running for Zionsville school board who stated that “all Nazis weren’t ‘bad”

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A doctor running for a seat on the Zionsville school board has stirred up controversy and invoked a string of backlash after defending Nazis in a series of comments online and labeling all those appalled by his words as “haters.” Dr. Matt Keefer, who states he runs against “wokeness” and “indoctrination” in […]
ZIONSVILLE, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Hardy Hills Solar Project In A Nutshell

Hardy Hills Solar Project near Kilmore north of Frankfort is in full construction mode and driving 800 posts a day now. The 195 Megawatt project at peak capacity will contribute enough electricity to serve almost 37,000 homes when completed. The building of the solar array will be a 14 month process that started July 2022.
FRANKFORT, IN
The Exponent

Fight near campus leads to 3 arrests

Three people were arrested Saturday after a fight on the corner of Northwestern and Stadium avenues. Lafayette man Tyrome Nixon Jr., 30, was the aggressor in the fight, West Lafayette Police Capt. Adam Ferguson said. Nixon was allegedly fighting with 22-year-old Luis Mejia-Escobar, of Indianapolis. Both men were arrested on...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Carmel native advances to knockouts of 'The Voice'

CARMEL, Ind. — Morgan Taylor, a 20-year-old from Carmel, is through to the next round of "The Voice." After getting a four-chair turn in her blind audition, Taylor competed against SOLsong in the battle round, singing "Die for You" by The Weeknd. The battle was shown during a montage in Tuesday night's episode.
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

Where is Sherman? Queen Eggroll

A new restaurant has rolled into town, bringing a taste of the Philippines to Brownsburg. Sherman learned more from Queen Eggroll herself! For more information, click here.
BROWNSBURG, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

Downtown Fishers Is Livelier Than Ever

Rise and shine. The second location of Mornings Breakfast & Brunch is serving up breakfast with a zippy Latin American spin. The huevos rancheros are a dependable pick, but the eggs Benedict with chorizo and a carne asada skillet of marinated skirt steak, jalapeños, avocado, and habanero cheese are gaining fans in Fishers. 8235 E. 116th St., Ste. 245, 317-864-2408, morningsbb.com.
FISHERS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana auction business ‘SOLD!’

After driving the backroads and scouring the countryside for years looking for vintage advertising signs and other memorabilia, the owners of Crawfordsville-based Route 32 Auctions and the Indy Advertising Show have changed direction. Kevin and Jill Parker’s businesses are now part of Morphy Auctions, a Pennsylvania-based antiques and collectibles business.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Costco eyes potential Noblesville location

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A liquor license granted by the Hamilton County Alcoholic Beverage Commission reveals that wholesale retailer Costco is making strides toward opening a new location in Noblesville. According to the application license, the Washington-based Costco Wholesale Corporation wants to build its new store on the southwest corner...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Kegan Kline appears in court Thursday

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Kegan Kline, a central figure in the unsolved 2017 murder of two teenage girls in Delphi, appeared in court via zoom Thursday. Thursday’s hearing was the first of two pre-trial conferences. Kline’s trial is set for January 2023. Cameras are generally not allowed...
DELPHI, IN
classichits106.com

Two road workers killed while setting up construction barrels

BURLINGTON IA – Two road workers were killed in western Illinois on Tuesday while setting up construction barrels near Burlington, IA. They were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer in a work zone on the Great River Bridge of U.S Route 34 westbound as it crosses the Mississippi River. An SUV traveling westbound reportedly struck a barrel and continued on, striking the two. Killed were 20-year-old Pearson J. Franklin of New London, IA and 35-year-old Andrew Whitcomb of Burnside, IL. The driver of the SUV, 21-year-old Emily Johnson, of Gladstone, IL, was written citations for Scott’s Law – Improper Passing of a Stationary Emergency Vehicle, Improper Use of Electronic Communication Device, and Failure To Reduce Speed To Avoid a Crash.
BURLINGTON, IA
Journal & Courier

Journal & Courier

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
325K+
Views
ABOUT

Lafayette Indiana News - The Lafayette Journal & Courier provides in-depth coverage of local news, sports, entertainment and Purdue University.

 http://jconline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy