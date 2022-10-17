Read full article on original website
Related
insideevs.com
GoCycle’s G4 Commuter Electric Bike Gets Sizable Price Cut
It can be argued that the most important part of any folding bike, apart of course from its drivetrain and ability to be ridden, is its folding mechanism. I’ve tried a good number of folding bikes—both electric and otherwise—and only a few of them could I really describe as easy and convenient to use. Although I’ve yet to get my hands on one, the GoCycle G4 is touted to be one of the best in the business.
teslarati.com
Tesla combats frozen door handles with clever new in-app feature
Tesla is helping owners in colder climates combat the issue of frozen door handles with a clever new in-app feature that will unlatch them. Tesla rolled out an update for its Smartphone application late last week, with a new “Unlatch Door” feature that will help open the door with the touch of a button.
Which SUV Brand Lasts the Longest?
Some SUV models can easily last for over a decade. Which SUV brand lasts the longest? The post Which SUV Brand Lasts the Longest? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Rule The Playground With This Electric Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Ride-On
The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT concept is an electrifying preview of things to come, but customers can already snag an electric Challenger SRT Hellcat if they’re willing to make a few tradeoffs. Key among them is a top speed of 2.8 mph (4.5 km/h), which is conveniently the same...
Good News Network
Mini Wind Turbines For Rooftops: ‘Up to 50% More Power’ and No Spinning Blades’
A company has shrunk the wind turbine from being as tall as the Statue of Liberty to a 10-foot bladeless box that provides more power than 15 solar panels. They are designed for small-scale, commercial use, as they’re noise free, and incapable of killing birds. Because they sit on the edge of roofs, they pair well with solar panels. If a building also has batteries to store the energy, it could be near to total self-sufficiency.
2023 Hyundai Grandeur Revealed As Boldly Redesigned Flagship Sedan
When is a fancy Hyundai not a Genesis? When it's the Grandeur. The big sedan is entering its seventh generation with a radically different design compared to its predecessor. If the name doesn't ring a bell, it's sold in some markets as the Azera. The United States was one of them until the automaker axed it in 2017 by deciding not to bring the previous-gen car. A substantial facelift arrived in late 2019, and now, the all-new model is here.
Self-driving lawn mower ‘lets one person make as much money as a crew of three’
A NEW self-driving lawn mower has been released to help landscaping companies scale their businesses with less effort. The robotic grass cutter is able to reduce labor needs by matching the work of three employees through a single operator. Named the Autonomous Mowing Robot, this machine is controlled through an...
Jeep Is Slashing Thousands off the Price of Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer SUVs
These new luxury SUVs will be much more affordable in 2023 The post Jeep Is Slashing Thousands off the Price of Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer SUVs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Toyota Fortuner GR Sport Throws Sand on Blazer, Explorer, Durango
This 2022 Toyota Fortuner SUV was modified to make it one hairy off-roader. The post Toyota Fortuner GR Sport Throws Sand on Blazer, Explorer, Durango appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Engadget
The Apple Watch Ultra is on sale for the first time
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Apple only just...
4 Cars Faster Than a Dodge Challenger R/T
The Subaru WRX STI and Chevy Camaro LT1 are just a couple of the cars that can brag about being faster than a Dodge Challenger R/T The post 4 Cars Faster Than a Dodge Challenger R/T appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 MotorTrend SUV of the Year: The Finalists
You may have already seen the contenders for the 2023 MotorTrend SUV of the Year (if you haven't, you can check them all out here). Now, it's time to showcase the group of SUVs and crossovers that advanced past the others and made it to the final round of judging. Among the 33 different SUV nameplates and 45 variants that participated in the 2023 competition, this is the batch of SUVs that survived after an extensive evaluation process at California's Honda Proving Center. The SUVs that make the finals are subjected to an even closer inspection, highlighted by real-world road drives. Once that's complete, our judges enter a sealed room, where they debate each of the finalists ahead of a secret ballot. The vehicle that will take home the Golden Calipers this year will be revealed on Thursday, October 20.
CNET
Prep Solar Panels for Ice and Snow by Doing This
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Homeowners can save money year-round with rooftop solar panels by helping them avoid rising energy costs. Pairing solar panels with a heat pump can save them more and keep a house warm through the winter. Despite solar panels' track record, misinformation about their effectiveness during the winter still appears from time to time.
MotorTrend Magazine
MotorTrend’s 2023 SUV of the Year Is Here: Change Has Landed, Too
As you know, the automotive industry is living in a transitional period as it moves from internal combustion engines to battery electric powertrains. We saw this coming 10 years ago, when we named the Tesla Model S our 2013 Car of the Year, making it the first electric vehicle to ever take home the Golden Caliper trophy. Since then, Tesla has positioned itself as a dominant player in the luxury market, not just among EVs. Last year, the company delivered more Model 3s than Audi sold A4s, BMW sold 3 Series, and Mercedes-Benz sold C-Classes combined. And in the past decade, MotorTrend has recognized other EVs with its top honors, including the Chevrolet Bolt, Lucid Air, and Rivian R1T. Today, we're testing more electric vehicles than ever, including during our SUV of the Year evaluations.
gmauthority.com
1967 Chevy G10 Van Is Goolsby Customs 2022 Next Generation Overall Winner
This 1967 Chevy G10 van was recently named the Goodguys 2022 Goolsby Customs Next Generation Overall Winner, with Conner Wick taking home the win for his fun father-and-son collab project. As the story goes, Conner’s father brought this 1967 Chevy G10 home from an auction in 2010 to chop it...
RideApart
FortNine Demonstrates The Wackiest Motorcycle Water Crossing
Fan-favorite YouTube channel FortNine has established a style all its own over the past six years. With a mixture of high-brow science and low-brow humor, the video collective attracts riders of all backgrounds. FortNine doesn’t gain such an audience without its high production value and thorough research methods, though.
Top Speed
The Mercedes R107 a Classic Convertible You Should Absolutely Buy
The market of classic Mercs is a weird one. Some models go for insane amounts of money, and others are attainable by most classic car buyers out there. Most classic cars that are cheap generally do not have anything impressive or unique about them. They are just vehicles that were affordable and used to be aimed toward the mass market. As the years progressed, fewer and fewer are left running, and this makes them more sought after, which turns them into a classic. However, the driving experience does not match that of more premium cars of the time. But, this isn’t the case with cheap classic Mercs. The vast majority of them are reliable, good-looking, and great to drive. The R107 is a great example of an affordable classic Merc, and here's why:
Don’t be a victim: How to protect your car’s catalytic converter
As more and more car owners are falling victim to catalytic converter theft, law enforcement and insurance companies are offering ways to make sure your vehicle’s exhaust system remains intact. What is a catalytic converter?. According to CARFAX, a catalytic converter cuts back on the pollution that the vehicle...
Ringbrothers Bringing Blazer, Camaro, Mustang, And Chevy Pickup Truck Builds To SEMA 2022
Most aftermarket tuners and custom shops tend to specialize in one particular car or one particular brand, but the team at Ringbrothers shows no such bias in its builds. We've seen the outfit create magic with Chevrolet Blazers, stuff Hellcat engines into classic Dodges, and modernize first-generation Mustangs. Not only does the company work on a large variety of different machines, but each of these builds is finished beautifully, with masterful attention to detail. And now we've got four new creations to look forward to at SEMA 2022 (November 1-4). The Ringbrothers announced today that it will be bringing a Camaro, a Blazer, a 1948 Chevy pickup, and a Mustang to the show, teasing us with a few details of what to expect from each build.
speedonthewater.com
Outboard-Powered Outerlimits SV 29 Breaks 100-MPH Mark
In its first test session last week, the second Outerlimits Offshore Powerboats SV 29 sportboat powered by a pair of Mercury Racing 300R outboard engines reached 96.3 mph, not far off the previous best mark of 98.6 mph set by the first 300R outboard-equipped SV 29. But that wasn’t quite good enough for the Bristol, R.I., company’s Dan Kleitz, so he headed back out in the newest 29-footer this morning.
Comments / 0