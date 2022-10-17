ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans odds: NFL Week 7 point spread, moneyline, total

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

The Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 7 schedule .

The Titans are a 2.5-point favorite , according to Tipico Sportsbook .

The Titans are -150 on the moneyline in the game, which will be played at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Colts are +125.

The over/under for the game is set at 42.5 points.

NFL Week 7 odds :

The Colts are coming off a 34-27 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Titans had a bye.

NFL Week 7 picks, predictions :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40zJ8J_0icWgliY00

The Titans beat the Colts in Week 4 this season, 24-17.

The NFL Week 7 game is scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m. MST Sunday and can be seen on CBS.

How to watch: NFL Week 7 schedule, television information

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans odds: NFL Week 7 point spread, moneyline, total

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

