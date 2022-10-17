Read full article on original website
Seattle Mariners: What the ALDS exposed about the M’s
The Seattle Mariners broke their playoff drought but lost in the Division Series. Here are some of the things Houston exposed about the M’s. Well, it was fun while it lasted. The Seattle Mariners fell short in the American League Division Series against Houston. Although they got swept, the...
The Mariners lost to Houston. That doesn’t mean players deserve social media attacks
The social media comments about the ninth inning on Tuesday’s game against Houston really shook me. | Op-ed by Christine Navarro
Dipoto: Mariners to pursue shortstops willing to play second base
There is plenty of cause for optimism in Seattle. The Mariners finished with a 90-72 record, their best since 2003. They delivered one of the best comeback wins in postseason history on their way to knocking off the Blue Jays in the wild card series. Down the stretch, the club locked up budding presumptive AL Rookie of the Year Julio Rodriguez through 2034 and extended two-time All Star starting pitcher Luis Castillo through 2028.
Yu Darvish wants to punch former Cubs teammate Kyle Schwarber over home run
San Diego Padres ace Yu Darvish threw the perfect pitch for former teammate Kyle Schwarber to homer off of, and it understandably made him upset. San Diego Padres ace Yu Darvish dealt the perfect pitch in Game 1 of the NLCS for his former teammate and now competitor Kyle Schwarber to homer off of. Darvish was upset, understandably so, and he shared his feelings with Darnay Tripp of NBC San Diego.
Seattle Mariners continue push for shortstop to move from short
The Seattle Mariners‘ strange quest for a shortstop continues. On the surface, adding a shortstop would make sense. J.P. Crawford may be a league average bat, but his defense does not always grade out well despite his Gold Glove award in 2020. He would be a candidate to shift over to second, allowing the Mariners to get an upgrade, both defensively and offensively, at short.
Christian Vázquez has harsh words for Red Sox after stunning trade
Christian Vázquez delves into “awkward and weird” Red Sox trade ahead of ALCS with Astros. The Boston Red Sox aren’t in the postseason, but a few of their former stars are, and one is speaking out about what it’s like to strive for glory with a new team.
It Appears the Seahawks Fleeced the Broncos in the Russell Wilson Trade
Following last night’s debacle on Monday Night Football against the clueless yet victorious Los Angeles Chargers, the Broncos have now blown two consecutive games in overtime on national television and Denver now sits at 2-4 with just 91 points scored on the season, by far the worst of any team that has played the first six weeks without a bye. (Conversely, Denver’s defense has given up only 93 points and six touchdowns this season, including just one in the past two games.)
Belleville News-Democrat
The money is there for the Cardinals to improve the team. Will they follow through?
Their financial ability to make significant additions should not be in doubt. Now, as ever, it comes down to wherewithal.
What time, what channel is the Washington-California game on?
The Washington football team (5-2 overall, 2-2 Pac-12) heads to Berkeley in search of its first road win of 2022, as the Huskies take on California (3-3, 1-2) Saturday night at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. PT and the game will air on ESPN. The game will be the 101st between the two West Coast rivals – the only two programs to compete in what is now the Pac-12 Conference in every year of its existence. Following the trip to Cal, UW has its bye week before a Friday night (Nov. 4 ) game vs. Oregon State, at Husky Stadium.
Lightning Struggle After First Week, But Panic Isn’t Necessary
The Tampa Bay Lightning finished off their first week of games after a 3-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night. The Lightning currently sit at a 1-3-0 record, their lone win against Johnny Gaudreau and the Columbus Blue Jackets. While many fans are worrying if the Lightning’s offseason...
