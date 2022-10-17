The Washington football team (5-2 overall, 2-2 Pac-12) heads to Berkeley in search of its first road win of 2022, as the Huskies take on California (3-3, 1-2) Saturday night at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. PT and the game will air on ESPN. The game will be the 101st between the two West Coast rivals – the only two programs to compete in what is now the Pac-12 Conference in every year of its existence. Following the trip to Cal, UW has its bye week before a Friday night (Nov. 4 ) game vs. Oregon State, at Husky Stadium.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO