ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Seattle Mariners: What the ALDS exposed about the M’s

The Seattle Mariners broke their playoff drought but lost in the Division Series. Here are some of the things Houston exposed about the M’s. Well, it was fun while it lasted. The Seattle Mariners fell short in the American League Division Series against Houston. Although they got swept, the...
SEATTLE, WA
MLB Trade Rumors

Dipoto: Mariners to pursue shortstops willing to play second base

There is plenty of cause for optimism in Seattle. The Mariners finished with a 90-72 record, their best since 2003. They delivered one of the best comeback wins in postseason history on their way to knocking off the Blue Jays in the wild card series. Down the stretch, the club locked up budding presumptive AL Rookie of the Year Julio Rodriguez through 2034 and extended two-time All Star starting pitcher Luis Castillo through 2028.
FanSided

Yu Darvish wants to punch former Cubs teammate Kyle Schwarber over home run

San Diego Padres ace Yu Darvish threw the perfect pitch for former teammate Kyle Schwarber to homer off of, and it understandably made him upset. San Diego Padres ace Yu Darvish dealt the perfect pitch in Game 1 of the NLCS for his former teammate and now competitor Kyle Schwarber to homer off of. Darvish was upset, understandably so, and he shared his feelings with Darnay Tripp of NBC San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Seattle Mariners continue push for shortstop to move from short

The Seattle Mariners‘ strange quest for a shortstop continues. On the surface, adding a shortstop would make sense. J.P. Crawford may be a league average bat, but his defense does not always grade out well despite his Gold Glove award in 2020. He would be a candidate to shift over to second, allowing the Mariners to get an upgrade, both defensively and offensively, at short.
SEATTLE, WA
InsideHook

It Appears the Seahawks Fleeced the Broncos in the Russell Wilson Trade

Following last night’s debacle on Monday Night Football against the clueless yet victorious Los Angeles Chargers, the Broncos have now blown two consecutive games in overtime on national television and Denver now sits at 2-4 with just 91 points scored on the season, by far the worst of any team that has played the first six weeks without a bye. (Conversely, Denver’s defense has given up only 93 points and six touchdowns this season, including just one in the past two games.)
DENVER, CO
247Sports

What time, what channel is the Washington-California game on?

The Washington football team (5-2 overall, 2-2 Pac-12) heads to Berkeley in search of its first road win of 2022, as the Huskies take on California (3-3, 1-2) Saturday night at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. PT and the game will air on ESPN. The game will be the 101st between the two West Coast rivals – the only two programs to compete in what is now the Pac-12 Conference in every year of its existence. Following the trip to Cal, UW has its bye week before a Friday night (Nov. 4 ) game vs. Oregon State, at Husky Stadium.
BERKELEY, CA
FanSided

Lightning Struggle After First Week, But Panic Isn’t Necessary

The Tampa Bay Lightning finished off their first week of games after a 3-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night. The Lightning currently sit at a 1-3-0 record, their lone win against Johnny Gaudreau and the Columbus Blue Jackets. While many fans are worrying if the Lightning’s offseason...
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

FanSided

292K+
Followers
554K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy