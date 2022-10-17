Read full article on original website
NME
Nova Twins on having Lizzo as a fan and their “elusive” Denzel Curry collab
Speaking to NME from the red carpet of this week’s Mercury Prize 2022, Nova Twins spoke of Lizzo attempting to crash one of their shows and the mystery of their long-teased Denzel Curry collaboration. The rock duo were nominated for their acclaimed second album ‘Supernova‘, going up against the...
NME
Watch the rousing trailer for Liam Gallagher’s ‘Knebworth 22’ documentary
Liam Gallagher has shared the official trailer for his upcoming documentary Knebworth 22 – watch it below. The upcoming feature-length film documents the former Oasis frontman’s return to Knebworth Park this summer, 26 years after his band’s iconic gigs at the Hertfordshire venue. Knebworth 22 is set...
NME
Taylor Swift – ‘Midnights’ review: a shimmering return to pure pop
‘Midnights’ is, as Taylor Swift explained in a statement when her tenth studio album was revealed, “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life”. A collection of songs “written in the middle of the night”, the announcement of this album came as something of a surprise. Currently in the midst of re-recording her first six albums in order to take back the ownership of her earlier projects – we’ve already had ‘Taylor’s Version’ of both ‘Fearless’ and ‘Red’ – another original album felt distant, particularly after the release of sister albums ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’ amidst the pandemic.
NME
Self Esteem talks singing Arctic Monkeys while “spangled” and meeting Mr Blobby
Speaking to NME on the red carpet of the Mercury Prize 2022, Self Esteem revealed her love of singing Arctic Monkeys while “spangled” – as well as telling us about meeting Mr Blobby and progress on her next album. Rebecca Lucy Taylor – aka Self Esteem –...
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
NME
The 1975: every song ranked in order of greatness
20 years ago, Wilmslow youths Matty Healy, Ross MacDonald, George Daniel and Adam Hann decided to form a band. At first, they went through many names and many incarnations eventually becoming The 1975 – a band that would go on to shake up the British and global music scene with their loquacious musings on modern life, love and self-loathing.
NME
Kanye West partners with accused rapist to hand out ‘White Lives Matter’ shirts to homeless
Kanye West’s team handed out shirts with the words “White Lives Matter” to homeless people in Los Angeles’ Skid Row on Sunday night (October 16). A video posted by Ian Connor, who is a stylist and associate of West, shows the handout taking place (as reported by Rolling Stone), with a voice in the background stating “courtesy of Kanye West”. Connor has previously been accused of sexual assault by at least half-a-dozen women.
NME
Fans spot Janet Jackson reference in new Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey collaboration ‘Snow On The Beach’
Fans have spotted a Janet Jackson reference in Taylor Swift‘s new collaboration with Lana Del Rey, ‘Snow On The Beach‘. In the song, which is taken from Swift’s new album ‘Midnights‘, the pop star and Del Rey sing the line, “Now I’m all for you like Janet”, together.
NME
ITZY drop flirty music video for pre-release single ‘Boys Like You’
ITZY have released a new music video for ‘Boys Like You’, the pre-release track for their forthcoming as-yet-unnamed project. The visual shows the girls vying for attention from someone they meet at a Halloween house party, even sabotaging each other’s attempts to flirt with their interest. “Well, you must be going crazy / Thinking I’ll be back, I’m sorry / Cause you’re crying like a baby / But do I look like your mommy?” Ryujin declares in the pre-chorus.
Hollow Earth review – digging deep into the curious history of caves in art
Everything from lava paintings to cave perfumes via ceramic grenades feature in this exhibition: a glorious meditation on geology, early art and shamanic visions
NME
Anne Hathaway reflects on ‘Hathahate’ 10 years later
Anne Hathaway has opened up on the online hatred she received roughly 10 years ago, then called “Hathahate”. The actor was the subject of widespread scrutiny for her “annoying” earnestness in the lead-up to her winning an Oscar for her role in Les Misérables. Hathaway...
NME
Scottish comedian Limmy pokes fun at James Corden’s restaurant ban: “I want him out!”
Scottish comedian Limmy has poked fun at James Corden following his recent ban from a New York restaurant. On Monday (October 17), Balthazar owner Keith McNally announced that he was banning the Late Late Show host from the popular eatery due to his “abusive” behaviour towards staff members.
NME
How to get tickets to the Ricky Gervais ‘Armageddon’ tour this week
Ricky Gervais has announced a UK Armageddon tour starting in November – find all the details on how to secure tickets below. The comedian’s latest stand-up tour, which follows his previous show SuperNature, will span six dates next month, starting in Oxford on November 2. This will be...
Jason Sudeikis’ Model Ex Roasts Olivia Wilde With Salad Book Extract
Jason Sudeikis’ ex Keeley Hazell appears to have made a mocking reference to Olivia Wilde by quoting from the same book that Wilde used to send the internet into meltdown on Tuesday. On Monday, the Daily Mail published a bombshell interview with Wilde and Sudeikis’ former nanny, alleging that Wilde made a “special salad dressing” for her new lover, Harry Styles, as she was leaving Sudeikis. On Tuesday, Wilde posted on her Instagram story an excerpt from the Nora Ephron book Heartburn showing a vinaigrette recipe. Now Sudeikis’ model ex Keeley Hazell—who dated Sudeikis in 2021—appears to have joined the...
NME
Taylor Swift reveals ‘Midnights’ visual album with “music movies” featuring Laura Dern, Haim and more
Right before releasing her hotly awaited 10th album, ‘Midnights’, Taylor Swift revealed that she’s made a series of “music movies” for it that will feature Laura Dern, Haim and more. The first part of the visual album – a video for the record’s third track,...
NME
Jackass’ Johnny Knoxville says he wishes Bam Margera would “get well”
Jackass star Johnny Knoxville has said he wishes his former co-star Bam Margera would “get well”. Following a public falling out with Margera, Knoxville has said he still loves him and hopes he receives treatment for substance abuse. “I haven’t spoken to Bam in about a year and...
NME
Soundtrack Of My Life: Brian Blessed
“I was a war baby and there was a great hero in Britain at the time called Paul Robeson who had this bass baritone. I got his album and played it until it fell apart. I actually met him. There was the World Peace Congress to mark the end of all war, and I went to Sheffield and saw him. I got in the front row and he sang ‘Canoe Song’ from the film Sanders Of The River. The whole audience was sobbing, 5,000 people. Then I rushed backstage, I was just 11 years of age, and said ‘you didn’t sing ‘It Still Suits Me’’ and Robeson said ‘good heavens young man, that’s a duet with my wife, would you like to sing it with me?’ Christ almighty! I sang it with Paul Robeson in his dressing room at the World Peace Congress in Sheffield.”
NME
Grimes says she plans to “do things that are more helpful to people” after releasing “one more” album
Grimes (aka Claire Boucher) has reiterated claims that she plans to stop making albums in the near future, saying in a new article – where she and M.I.A. (real name Mathangi Arulpragasam) spoke at length for an “in conversation” feature – that after releasing “one more album”, she’s “going to do things that are more helpful to people”.
NME
Wet Leg tease next album will be “longer, bigger, better, faster, stronger and more fluorescent”
Wet Leg have teased what their next album might sound like, as well as discussing what it was like to be covered by Harry Styles and Pearl Jam. Watch our video interview with the band above. The Domino-signed indie duo were speaking to NME on the red carpet at the...
NME
James Corden says restaurant ban controversy is “beneath all of us”
James Corden has said the recent controversy around his ban from a New York restaurant is “beneath” him. The Late Late Show host has been the subject of controversy in recent days following the news that he was banned from celebrity hotspot Balthazar due to “abusive” behaviour towards staff.
