“I was a war baby and there was a great hero in Britain at the time called Paul Robeson who had this bass baritone. I got his album and played it until it fell apart. I actually met him. There was the World Peace Congress to mark the end of all war, and I went to Sheffield and saw him. I got in the front row and he sang ‘Canoe Song’ from the film Sanders Of The River. The whole audience was sobbing, 5,000 people. Then I rushed backstage, I was just 11 years of age, and said ‘you didn’t sing ‘It Still Suits Me’’ and Robeson said ‘good heavens young man, that’s a duet with my wife, would you like to sing it with me?’ Christ almighty! I sang it with Paul Robeson in his dressing room at the World Peace Congress in Sheffield.”

