Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Tufts administration reports offensive graffiti on campusesThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Annual Clery study reports crime, fire statisticsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
Boston lab creates new version of COVIDAdrian HolmanBoston, MA
communityadvocate.com
Joel S. Anderson, 65, of Westborough
Westborough – Joel Stuart Anderson, 65, passed away on Sunday, September 18th after a brief battle with leukemia. Born on November 7th, 1956 in Bridgeport, Connecticut to Stuart and Joan (Morris) Anderson, Joel moved to Westborough at age four and raised his own children in town as well. He...
communityadvocate.com
Robert A. Coulombe, 98, of Marlborough
– Robert “Bob” A. Coulombe, 98 of Marlborough, died on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Mass General Hospital in Boston, MA, surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born in Lewiston, ME, the son of the late Willie J. and Laura (Bilodeau) Coulombe. He was predeceased by his...
communityadvocate.com
Henry Fangel, 84, of Marlborough
– Henry “Hank” Fangel, formerly of Natick, passed away at his home in Marlboro on October 14, 2022. He is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, June (Coppinger) Fangel. He also leaves behind the family he loved and adored; his daughter Christine Wood and her husband...
communityadvocate.com
Christopher J. Digou, 57, formerly of Hudson and Marlborough
– Christopher J. Digou, 57, of South Dennis, MA, formerly of Hudson, MA and Marlborough, MA, died on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at UMASS Medical Center, Memorial Campus in Worcester. He leaves his wife of 29 years, Karen D. (Dupre) Digou. Chris was born and raised in Marlborough, son of...
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough police log, Oct. 21 edition
8:22 a.m. Doble Engineering/Felton St. MVA with injuries. 9:16 a.m. Best Western Royal Plaza Hotel/BPRW. MVA property damage only. 9:33 a.m. Rt85 Connector. MVA property damage only. 10:46 a.m. Main Street Bank/Granger Blvd. Fraud/forgery. 11:07 a.m. Main Street Bank/Granger Blvd. Harassment. 11:52 a.m. Lincoln St. Disturbance. 1:04 p.m. Arrested, Paul...
communityadvocate.com
Westborough’s Bock, Henderson receive Good Scout award
WESTBOROUGH – The Mayflower Council of the Boy Scouts of America will present its annual Westborough Good Scout Award to Westborough Public Schools Superintendent Amber Bock and General Manager of Westborough TV Karen Henderson. This is only the second time two individuals have been chosen to receive this award.
communityadvocate.com
Donald W. Farmer, 94, formerly of Shrewsbury
– Donald W. Farmer, 94, of Stuart, FL, formerly of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 17, 2022, with his loving family by his side. Don leaves his beloved wife, Judith (Allen) Farmer, of 38 years; his children, Doug Farmer and his wife Joan, Beth Levin and her husband Richard, Janice Gilpin and her husband Kevin, Mike Farmer and his wife Nancy, Tom Farmer and his wife Amy, his adopted son, Jon Newcomer; his step-daughters, Paula Grover, Donna Tolppa, and Lynda Fabas; his grandchildren, Liz Farmer, Tess Farmer, Bryan Farmer, Lisa Farmer, Joshua Levin, Heather Pickering, Colleen Pickering, Ryan Farmer, Alyssa Farmer, McKenzie Farmer, Heather Dunn, Jessica Farmer, Andrea Levin, Nicole Merrifield, Trisha Hamilton, Ben Mooney, Cian Mooney, Declan Mooney, and Thomas Reid; his great-grandchildren, Daemynd Farmer, Joshua Farmer, Oriah Ellis, Irie Ellis, Teagan Merrifield, Declan Merrifield, Eleanor Mooney, Maryam Hemeda, and Layla Rose Farmer; and his nieces Fran Graveson, Deanne Roberts, and Theresa Braney. He was predeceased by his son, John Farmer, his siblings, Gordon Farmer, Chet Farmer, and Diane Rutana; and their parents, Ralph and Sylvia (Richards) Farmer.
communityadvocate.com
Kosa Dispensary in Marlborough seeks to expand hours
MARLBOROUGH – A marijuana dispensary at 505 Boston Post Road West is one step closer to expanding its hours. During the Urban Affairs Committee meeting on Oct. 13, attorney Brian Falk presented the request on behalf of Vedi Naturals LLC doing business as Kosa Dispensary at 505 Boston Post Road West.
communityadvocate.com
Westborough to replace town seal
It was announced during Special Town Meeting on Tuesday that Wendy Mickel will not be running for re-election as Town Clerk. The request is to rescind $810,000 for the town’s water system improvements, and $1.5 million for chillers at the high school. Both projects have been covered by funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough Democrats to conduct food drive
MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough Democratic City Committee (MDCC) will hold its fall collection drive of food, personal items, and funds to benefit the Marlborough Community Cupboard on Saturday, Oct. 22, rain or shine. MDCC conducts four drives each year. “I want to thank our residents for the outpouring of...
communityadvocate.com
Town Meeting rejects article to acquire land near former Beal
SHREWSBURY – Shrewsbury Town Meeting members gathered for Town Meeting on Oct. 17. However, members rejected two articles – one of which would have amended the dog control law and another which would have acquired a parcel near the former Beal. Dog control law amendment. Town Manager Kevin...
communityadvocate.com
Northborough police log, Oct. 21 edition
9:47 a.m. Hitching Post Ln. Keep the peace. 10:32 a.m. Tomahawk Dr. Ambulance. 1:06 p.m. South St. Ambulance. 4:04 p.m. Wilson Rd. Well-being check. 10:25 p.m. Howard St. Animal calls. Monday, Oct. 3. 2:07 p.m. Hitching Post Ln. Well-being check. 2:34 p.m. Southwest Cut. Ambulance. 3:23 p.m. Pleasant St. Well-being...
communityadvocate.com
Northborough releases White Cliffs request for proposals
NORTHBOROUGH – The request for proposals (RFP) for the redevelopment and reuse of the White Cliffs mansion has officially hit the streets. The RFP became available on Oct. 12, marking the latest step in Northborough’s efforts to solicit potential private sector partners to rehabilitate the mansion and get it back into use.
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury’s Cara Brindisi wins battle on ‘The Voice’
SHREWSBURY – Cara Brindisi – a Worcester singer and Shrewsbury native – made it to the next round of competition on ‘The Voice.’. On Monday night, she and country singer Jay Allen battled on the stage, singing “Leather and Lace” by Don Henley and Stevie Nicks.
communityadvocate.com
Plans would develop Old School House Pub & Restaurant site into housing
HUDSON – A six-unit multifamily development may be taking the place of the Old School House Pub & Restaurant, pending approval by the Planning Board. The project is located at 17 School Street, which is 12,282 square feet. The developer, Hancock Associates, is proposing six two-bedroom residential dwelling units...
communityadvocate.com
Cyanobacteria advisory issued for Westborough’s Lake Chauncy
WESTBOROUGH – A public health advisory has been issued after cyanobacteria was found in Lake Chauncy. Cyanobacteria is also known as blue-green algae. “The algae bloom has the appearance of pea soup and is capable of producing toxins that can be dangerous to humans and pets,” the health department wrote in its warning.
