Funds are being raised to help the family of one of the victims in a fatal shooting in Pittsburgh over the weekend. One of the victims was 33-year-old Jacquelyn C. Mehalic who has deep ties to the Homer City area as her four young children and her father and mother are all from the city. Police said that she and 59-year-old Betty Jean Averytt were innocent bystanders in the shooting on Cedar Avenue in Pittsburgh’s North Side. The two were waiting for a bus at the bus stop when shots were fired at the neighboring Sunoco station. It’s believed that the shooting started in the gas station parking lot and escalated to a gun fight involving at least two shooters. A third person, 20-year-old John Hornezes of Pittsburgh, was injured and died at a nearby hospital. A fourth was injured but information has not been released on his identity.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO