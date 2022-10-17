ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Augusta Free Press

For sale: Cranes available on marketplace, buyer responsible for transport

From fine art to fire trucks, an online marketplace is often used to sell surplus government goods. An unusual find, one might think on such a marketplace, would be a shipping crane. Or three for that matter. However, after the successful sale earlier this year of three ship-to-shore cranes through...
peninsulachronicle.com

Avelo Airlines Celebrates Inaugural Flight At Newport News/Williamsburg Airport

NEWPORT NEWS-Avelo Airlines officially began service from Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport (PHF) on Wednesday, October 19. The inaugural landing of the airline’s 737 aircraft coming from Orlando, FL was celebrated with a water cannon arch welcoming Flight 702 to the tarmac at 9:32am. A ribbon cutting was held to...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13newsnow.com

DOD report says climate change is 'undermining military readiness'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — With hurricanes, nor'easters and routine tidal flooding striking Hampton Roads, local residents know all too well about the devastating impacts of climate change and sea level rise. Sea level is projected to rise 10-12 inches in the United States over the next 30 years, which...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Tourism In Hampton And Newport News Showing Signs Of Recovery

According to an Economic Impact of Visitors in Virginia report released recently by Tourism Economics for the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC), Hampton received major visitor spending in 2021, indicating that the city made a full recovery in tourism compared to 2020 and experienced growth over 2019. The data shows that...
HAMPTON, VA
travelawaits.com

The Old-School Candy Factory You’ll Want To Visit In Chesapeake, Virginia

I had a sweet experience at the H.E. Williams Candy Company in the South Norfolk area near Chesapeake, Virginia — and the candy was even sweeter. H.E. Williams is a third-generation family-owned company that has been operating since 1919. They make candy the old-fashioned way, mostly by hand, in a one-room 4,000 square-foot factory. They even use the same recipe their grandfather, the company founder, used when the company began.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WTOP

Navy shipbuilder expands to National Landing location

Newport News, Virginia-based Huntington Ingalls Industries has signed a lease for an office space in Crystal City, and will put its name on the building. The 37,000-square-foot lease with JBG Smith at 2451 Crystal Drive is for 11 1/2 years, maintaining proximity to Huntington Ingalls Industries’ largest customer, the U.S. Navy.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

The Leather Apron In City Center At Oyster Point Is Looking For A New Home

NEWPORT NEWS-The owners of The Leather Apron in City Center at Oyster Point are looking for a new storefront. Husband and wife team Emmanuel and Sabrina Hales opened the doors to their woodwork and home goods store, located at 707 Mariner’s Row, Suite 104, across from Mr. Boil Cajun-style seafood restaurant, on June 1, accomplishing a longtime goal of running their own business.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Revitalization of Toano: Chugging Right Along

JAMES CITY-Since it formed in 2018, the Toano Historical Society (THS) has used a locomotive as its logo, a symbol of the area’s modern founding, which began in 1881 when the Chesapeake & Ohio Railway laid tracks through the center of what was then called Burnt Ordinary. The Toano...
TOANO, VA
13News Now

Heavy traffic on I-664 crossing MMMBT in both directions

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The north and south lanes of Interstate-664 in the area of the Monitor–Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) are seeing major traffic backups Wednesday afternoon. Drivers coming from Newport News should expect a backup of 1.5 miles, while those coming from Suffolk will see a backup...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

