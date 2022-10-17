Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
For sale: Cranes available on marketplace, buyer responsible for transport
From fine art to fire trucks, an online marketplace is often used to sell surplus government goods. An unusual find, one might think on such a marketplace, would be a shipping crane. Or three for that matter. However, after the successful sale earlier this year of three ship-to-shore cranes through...
News 3 Investigates looks at trends in Hampton Roads rental industry since 2019
News 3 Investigates is taking a deep dive on how housing is in Hampton Roads, including how the local rental industry has been over the past 3 years.
2 new nonstop routes to Florida debut at Newport News airport
Avelo offers two nonstop routes to Florida, Orlando and Fort Lauderdale, with introductory fares starting as low as $49.
peninsulachronicle.com
Avelo Airlines Celebrates Inaugural Flight At Newport News/Williamsburg Airport
NEWPORT NEWS-Avelo Airlines officially began service from Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport (PHF) on Wednesday, October 19. The inaugural landing of the airline’s 737 aircraft coming from Orlando, FL was celebrated with a water cannon arch welcoming Flight 702 to the tarmac at 9:32am. A ribbon cutting was held to...
13newsnow.com
DOD report says climate change is 'undermining military readiness'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — With hurricanes, nor'easters and routine tidal flooding striking Hampton Roads, local residents know all too well about the devastating impacts of climate change and sea level rise. Sea level is projected to rise 10-12 inches in the United States over the next 30 years, which...
Virginia Beach business struggling with high number of no-show job applicants
As we approach the holidays, some Virinia Beach businesses are reporting greater-than-ever struggles with finding workers.
peninsulachronicle.com
Tourism In Hampton And Newport News Showing Signs Of Recovery
According to an Economic Impact of Visitors in Virginia report released recently by Tourism Economics for the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC), Hampton received major visitor spending in 2021, indicating that the city made a full recovery in tourism compared to 2020 and experienced growth over 2019. The data shows that...
Part of N Lynnhaven Rd. closed for emergency water main repair
North Lynnhaven Road at the intersection of Baldwin Street was closed to traffic Thursday so crews could perform emergency water main work.
travelawaits.com
The Old-School Candy Factory You’ll Want To Visit In Chesapeake, Virginia
I had a sweet experience at the H.E. Williams Candy Company in the South Norfolk area near Chesapeake, Virginia — and the candy was even sweeter. H.E. Williams is a third-generation family-owned company that has been operating since 1919. They make candy the old-fashioned way, mostly by hand, in a one-room 4,000 square-foot factory. They even use the same recipe their grandfather, the company founder, used when the company began.
WTOP
Navy shipbuilder expands to National Landing location
Newport News, Virginia-based Huntington Ingalls Industries has signed a lease for an office space in Crystal City, and will put its name on the building. The 37,000-square-foot lease with JBG Smith at 2451 Crystal Drive is for 11 1/2 years, maintaining proximity to Huntington Ingalls Industries’ largest customer, the U.S. Navy.
peninsulachronicle.com
The Leather Apron In City Center At Oyster Point Is Looking For A New Home
NEWPORT NEWS-The owners of The Leather Apron in City Center at Oyster Point are looking for a new storefront. Husband and wife team Emmanuel and Sabrina Hales opened the doors to their woodwork and home goods store, located at 707 Mariner’s Row, Suite 104, across from Mr. Boil Cajun-style seafood restaurant, on June 1, accomplishing a longtime goal of running their own business.
peninsulachronicle.com
Revitalization of Toano: Chugging Right Along
JAMES CITY-Since it formed in 2018, the Toano Historical Society (THS) has used a locomotive as its logo, a symbol of the area’s modern founding, which began in 1881 when the Chesapeake & Ohio Railway laid tracks through the center of what was then called Burnt Ordinary. The Toano...
Heavy traffic on I-664 crossing MMMBT in both directions
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The north and south lanes of Interstate-664 in the area of the Monitor–Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) are seeing major traffic backups Wednesday afternoon. Drivers coming from Newport News should expect a backup of 1.5 miles, while those coming from Suffolk will see a backup...
Court documents reveal disturbing details in missing Hampton kids case
Another man is facing charges after two young children were abducted from a Hampton Walmart on Sunday.
WTKR
Patrick's First Warning Forecast: A frosty morning and then warming
Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast. Talk about your whiplash weather! Some of us made it into the 80s on Monday and some of us will wake up with frost by Wednesday morning. A big chunk of the area including Chesapeake and Suffolk is under a frost advisory.
vabeach.com
Some Things to Know About Virginia Beach and the Surrounding Area
Virginia Beach history dates back to a time when Native Americans lived in the region for thousands of years before the landing of English colonialists in America at Cape Henry in April 1607. When they landed, they set up the first settlement at Jamestown, it was a permanent settlement and...
13newsnow.com
Long COVID: An update to one Norfolk man's ongoing battle
After a battle with throat cancer, which his doctors say was possibly caused by COVID, Johnathan Stanley thought he was in the clear. Then, another setback came.
Virginia Beach forms cannabis task force
The task force's job will be to review all cannabis-related laws and make recommendations on how to regulate the industry in the resort city.
Norfolk career fair to feature more than 70 employers
The Hampton Roads Workforce Council is set to host its Fall Career Fair. It's happening Oct. 25 at the Norfolk Scope Arena on Brambleton Avenue. More than 70 employees will be present.
TSA: Man tries to bring gun on plane at Norfolk International Airport
NORFOLK, Va. — TSA officers and Norfolk International Airport stopped a Florida man from carrying a handgun onto a flight Wednesday. According to TSA, the 9mm gun wasn't loaded. It all happened just three days after a Texas man was also caught with a gun. On Wednesday, TSA officers...
