Liz Tedford
3d ago
it's about time these stores are close on Thanksgiving. it's a time time to b with family and friends around the table. for those in need and those who live alone, it's time give to those people our open arms and give.
I Never Had a Bad Fish Fry at These Restaurants in Connecticut
Fish & Chips originated in England, and is often considered Britain's national dish. Well, we love it here in NEW England too. We call it a fish fry, and it's on menus everywhere around Connecticut. Have you been served fish that was cooked in old oil? Overcooked? Cheap Tilapia that...
sheltonherald.com
What to know about daylight saving time in Connecticut
The days are getting darker and colder, and every morning, the sun comes up a minute later than the day before. That means Daylight saving time is soon coming to an end. Daylight saving time refers to one of the two times per year people set the clocks forward one hour from standard time during the summer months, and set the clocks back an hour again in the fall to reflect natural daylight. Daylight Saving Time begins the second Sunday of March and ends on the first Sunday in November. This fall, the date to move the clocks back an hour is Sunday, Nov. 6.
Can Someone Make & Sell Stuffed Peppers Like These in Connecticut?
I love stuffed peppers. Give me a jar full of hot cherry peppers stuffed with provolone and prosciutto and I'll inhale it right now. Stuffed Italian long hots? Yes, please. I want more. I found the beautiful 7 Layer stuffed peppers that you see in the photo above in Cleveland,...
Why Are There So Many Loud Aircraft Over Connecticut Lately?
When I moved from Waterbury to Torrington earlier this year, I thought I would be getting away from the loud roar of constant mass transit. No more constant hum of tractor trailers doing 80 on I-84, no Metro-North trains rumbling by shaking the ground. It was nice in Torrington for a little while, but for the past couple of months, I've noticed that my ears are getting assaulted from above.
hwy.co
10 Most Beautiful Lakes in Connecticut Worth Visiting
Lakes in Connecticut offer a surprising array of recreational activities, sightseeing, and hikes. This small New England state packs a punch regarding waterways, so it should make your must-see list when you travel the Northeast. These ten beautiful lakes in CT are indeed sights to behold. Let’s dig in as we unpack what each of these lakes offers!
sheltonherald.com
CT stink bug home invasion: how to control them and why they're set to expand across the U.S.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As Connecticut residents turn on the heat for autumn temperatures, a familiar foe is also looking to escape the cold. October is usually the time when the brown marmorated stink bug, an invasive species from Asia, looks for shelter...
wiltonbulletin.com
Denny's closes four Connecticut locations in less than two months
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. National diner chain Denny's has closed four locations in Connecticut since early September. Restaurants in Enfield, West Haven, Wethersfield and Vernon suddenly closed between Sept. 5 and Oct. 17, according to reports. The West Haven Denny's, at 487 Saw...
Waterbury Restaurant Named Best Fast Food in Connecticut By Food & Wine
Recently, Food & Wine Magazine came out with a list of the best fast food restaurants in every state, and Nardelli's in Waterbury is the pick for Connecticut. Food & Wine says that the "future of fast food" is all over the place and their updated list of favorite fast food places has changed somewhat. Crediting the pandemic for changing the way people eat and the introduction and expansion of delivery and takeout systems, taste buds also expanded and helped out the industry somewhat. Here is the criteria for Food & Wine for your favorite local fast food restaurant to make the list:
Eyewitness News
CT sandwich shop named state’s ‘Best Fast Food’
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A popular magazine said it pinpointed the best fast food in each state, including Connecticut. Food & Wine called its 50 quick-service, locally-loved restaurants across the country “the future of fast food.”. For Connecticut, it named Waterbury’s Nardelli’s Grinder Shoppe as the best fast food...
Hungry For Connecticut Beef? UConn Beef Cattle Being Auctioned Off
Hey ranchers of Connecticut, here's your chance to show off your Husky pride. Stock your farm with UConn beef cattle, a whole bunch are going to be auctioned off next week. Are you the John Dutton of Pomfret? The Rip Wheeler of Southbury? We're all eagerly awaiting the 5th season of Yellowstone, it premiers in just a few weeks on November 13, 2022. If you have room on your ranch, the University of Connecticut - Department of Animal Science is going to auction off 27 UConn beef cattle at the Middlesex Livestock Auction on Cherry Hill Road in Middlefield on Monday, October 24.
Eyewitness News
CT’s first ‘pay-what-you-can’ restaurant opens for dinner service
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A new unique restaurant opened its doors for its first ever dinner service, and you might see some familiar faces. Gather55 had a soft launch last week but now the doors are officially open. There are some great guest chefs inside who are helping this...
Southington Man Wins $500,000 CT Lottery Prize
A Connecticut man has claimed a $500,000 lottery prize. Hartford County resident Christopher Borkowski, of Southington, won the "$500,000 Extravaganza! Second Edition" prize from a ticket purchased at RK Liquor Store, located at 64 South Center St. in Southington, Connecticut Lottery announced on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Other noteworthy winners CT...
Connecticut Celebrity Jeopardy Answer Slipped By The Stars, But Not Me
Connecticut was featured in a Celebrity Jeopardy question this past week and no one knew the answer, but if I were watching at the time, I definitely would have. The episode aired back on October 9, and the question came up in the first round under the AMERICANA category. The clue read:
darienite.com
With Deaths in 32 Deer-Car Crashes Last Year in CT, Here’s How Not To Be in One
As autumn approaches and days become shorter, deer collisions on Connecticut roadways increase by leaps and bounds, warns AAA Northeast. Drivers need to steer clear of deer beginning this month, the start of deer mating season in Connecticut, when more deer traverse wooded areas along the state’s roadways at twilight.
NBC Connecticut
Journey Coming to Connecticut With Toto for 50th Anniversary Tour
Journey is going on tour in 2023 and the band that brought us hits including “Don’t Stop Believin’” along with “Faithfully,” Separate Ways” and so many others will be coming to Connecticut with Toto. Journey’s 50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023 will be...
cottagesgardens.com
A Fall Forecast on Connecticut’s Real Estate Market
The fall real estate market is much like the season itself, characterized by a short but invigorating blaze of activity that shifts into a slower gear as the holidays approach. Experts expect that this will be an especially apt description this year considering the other market impacts in play: stabilizing home prices and interest rates, notably. Still, inventory levels remain low, so we encourage all of you fall shoppers to act fast on the four listings featured here, which represent a range of architectural styles, from classic to contemporary.
NBC Connecticut
NOAA Winter Outlook: How Much Snow Will We Get in Connecticut?
This year, La Nina will return for the third consecutive winter. This will result in warmer-than-average temperatures from the southwest into New England. As for precipitation, the Climate Prediction Center has "equal chances" of above or below normal precipitation. The wettest weather is expected in the Pacific Northwest, northern Rockies,...
Dazzling Fall Foliage Lights Up Squantz Pond & Candlewood Lake
Many of my good friends have moved to Florida to take advantage of the year-round warm weather, where according to moving.com, there are 200 sunshine-filled days a year, and I get that. Other advantages of moving to the sunshine state include no state income tax, remarkable cultural diversity, a laidback...
When It Comes to Classic American Snacks, CT’s Sweet Tooth is King
Wise Voter set out to identify the favorite snack in each state and from that we learned, CT's sweet tooth is king. Wise Voter set a predetermined field of classic American snacks that included but were not limited to:. Fritos. Doritos. Cheetos. M&M's. Skittles. CT's favorite snack food from the...
thecentersquare.com
End of benefits, rising inflation contribute to food insecurity in Connecticut
(The Center Square) – As benefits such as the enhanced child tax credit end and inflation increases, more Connecticut residents are facing food insecurity. As DataHaven reports that 17% of Connecticut adults have been unable to afford food at some point in the past year, Julieth Callejas, who serves as executive director of End Hunger Connecticut, told The Center Square in an exclusive interview that many factors contribute to the trend. The percentage is the highest in the last five years.
i95 ROCK
