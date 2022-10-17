Read full article on original website
Related
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis delays property tax payments for Ian victims; wants Special Session
'The last thing we want is someone loses their home and then they get hit up for property taxes for a home that doesn’t exist anymore.'. Gov. Ron DeSantis is signing an executive order postponing property tax payments for residents severely affected by Hurricane Ian, which slammed Southwest Florida Sept. 28, bringing deadly storm surge, powerful winds and significant flooding to that area and Central Florida as it trudged through the peninsula.
floridapolitics.com
New UF report paints grim picture of Hurricane Ian damage to agriculture
'We probably won’t see anything with any substance until after the election.'. A new University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IAFS) report is shedding light on the devastating impact Hurricane Ian had on the state’s agricultural industry. In its preliminary assessment of agricultural losses, UF/IAFS...
floridapolitics.com
As demand for medical marijuana increases, Florida regulators request more staff, money to keep pace
The Office of Medical Marijuana Use says it needs $6.2M to keep pace with regulatory demands. The demand for medical marijuana is increasing, but the fees Florida charges aren’t enough to keep up with licensure and regulatory costs, state budget documents show. As a result, the Florida Department of...
floridapolitics.com
Federal disaster assistance for Hurricane Ian recovery tops $1B
FEMA: Individual assistance to Hurricane Ian victims tops the amount counted one year after Hurricane Michael. Twenty-two days since Hurricane Ian hit the Gulf Coast and forged a path of destruction across the state, the amount of federal recovery aid distributed to the state blew past the $1 billion mark.
WESH
FEMA representative shares reasons why applications could be denied
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, nearly 700,000 Floridians have applied for assistance since Hurricane Ian. They say $332 million have been approved so far, but some who have applied have been denied. FEMA spokesperson, Jann Tracey, told WESH 2 that the very first...
floridapolitics.com
Janelle Perez adds $369K in post-Primary fundraising push for SD 38
As of the latest fundraising report, she’s $5K shy of having raised $1M this election cycle. Democratic local business owner Janelle Perez stacked nearly $369,000 in the 45 days following the Primary Election. Most of the money came through grassroots fundraising, nonprofits and law firms. She also spent more...
businessobserverfl.com
Atlanta developer working in 190 build-to-rent units in Manatee County
An Atlanta real estate developer has bought 20 acres of land in Bradenton and plans to construct 186 built-to-rent townhouses on the site. RangeWater Real Estate, which declined to disclose the cost of the project, is expecting to begin work later this fall, with the first residents moving in October 2023.
floridapolitics.com
Public meeting on gender-affirming care rescheduled for Oct. 28 in Orlando
Florida Board of Medicine. The Florida National Organization for Women is helping to organize a rally. A public meeting on the efficacy of transgender care that was canceled last month after Hurricane Ian ravaged Southwest Florida has been rescheduled for Oct. 28 in Orlando. Members of the Florida Board of...
Mysuncoast.com
Housing rehab assistance available in Manatee County
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County low- and very low-income homeowners can apply for financial help for housing rehabilitation and replacement assistance through Oct. 24. Qualifying residents can apply for the State Housing Initiative Partnership Housing Rehabilitation/Replacement Program, which provides 0% interest-deferred payment 30-year loans to make code-related repairs to single-family homes or replace dilapidated single-family housing structures.
floridapolitics.com
Ashley Moody campaign touts 14 State Attorney endorsements
'I look forward to your continued stewardship these next four years.'. The re-election campaign of Attorney General Ashley Moody is rolling out 14 endorsements from State Attorneys in its latest show of strength. “Florida State Attorneys are trusted to uphold the rule of law and pursue those within their communities...
When does early voting start in Florida?
Tampa Bay area voters can soon head to the polls to cast their ballot for the Florida general election.
What to know: 3 Amendments on Florida November ballot
Three amendments are on the ballot for Florida's November election. Here's what to know.
floridapolitics.com
Laurel Lee unrolls endorsements, Alan Cohn demands policy answers ahead of CD 15 debate
The district is the most closely divided in Florida based on voter registration. As Democrat Alan Cohn and Republican Laurel Lee prepare to debate, both have stepped up messaging. Cohn has attacked positions held by Lee on abortion and Social Security, while Lee has unrolled endorsements from prominent Republicans. Lee...
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County hiring temporary maintenance workers
Charlotte County is in immediate need of temporary personnel to assist with maintenance and debris cleanup from Hurricane Ian. The pay rate is $15.50 per hour, seven days a week. For information, visit the careers page on the Charlotte County website or call the Human Resources Department at (941) 743-1225.
floridapolitics.com
Will Florida voters kill off the Constitution Revision Commission next month?
'It's a tossup ... there are solid arguments both for and against the agency.'. In 1968, Florida voters ratified the Constitutional Revision Commission (CRC) to examine the Florida Constitution once every 20 years for possible changes. It’s met only three times since, but bitter reaction from politicians to the last CRC incarnation in 2017-2018 may land the panel on the political equivalent of Death Row.
What has DeSantis done to ease the crisis on Housing, rent, and electric prices up big in Florida?
Florida has long been known as a more affordable place to live than many parts of the country, with no state income tax, lower property taxes and a cheaper overall housing stock. That is starting to change, though, as housing prices have escalated rapidly, along with apartment rents, home insurance...
Mysuncoast.com
North Port checking in with businesses recovering from the storm
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port is making a proactive effort to make sure local businesses have the help they need to recover from Hurricane Ian. Any business that paid taxes to the city in the last year and has a North Port address will be receiving a call from a team of volunteers to make sure they know to fill out state damage assessment surveys for financial and physical damages suffered during the storm.
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis hands out more bonus checks, this time to Sanibel first responders
'Many of our team members pushed aside the devastation of their own homes to ensure that we recovered and we were taking care of our community.'. Neither wind, nor rain nor a Category 5 hurricane can stop $1,000 bonus checks getting to first responders on Southwest Florida’s barrier islands, some of whom had flooding above their mailboxes when Hurricane Ian struck three weeks ago.
floridapolitics.com
Tampa Electric announces another round of solar projects
Tampa Electric’s solar power is expected to save about $90 million in fuel costs in 2022 alone. Tampa Electric’s journey of environmental stewardship began two decades ago and continues strong today with the utility’s latest solar power expansion. By the end of 2025, Tampa Electric will launch...
Rick Scott says Florida property insurance rates ‘skyrocketed’ in Ron DeSantis’ era
“People are going bare now because they can't afford it.”
Comments / 0