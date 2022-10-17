Read full article on original website
New JWST photo reveals the Pillars of Creation as never before
Towers of dust stand out against a background of baby stars in a new, instant classic photo taken by the James Webb Space Telescope. Why it matters: The photo revisits the Pillars of Creation, a part of space made famous by the Hubble Space Telescope. It also lays the groundwork for scientists to improve their understanding of this region and others like it.
Asteroid science is rewriting the solar system's history
New studies, missions and rich data about asteroids are giving scientists a sharper picture of the solar system's history. Why it matters: Asteroids are leftovers from the dawn of the solar system that carry a record of the materials that built planets. They could help piece together how the solar system formed — and how life-generating water arrived on Earth.
Drones vs. deforesters: The battle to save the Amazon
The use of drones to battle deforestation in the Amazon has helped Indigenous communities and local authorities fend off loggers and avoid dangerous confrontations. Why it matters: Deforestation in the world’s largest rainforest is at record levels this year, with losses roughly three times the size of the area Houston, according to data from Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research.
