New York Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader is tearing it up in the postseason, but St. Louis Cardinals fans shouldn’t despair over his departure yet. For St. Louis Cardinals fans, the 2022 American League Division Series has felt a lot like the 2020 postseason: a dagger to the heart. While in 2020, former Cardinal Randy Arozarena put on a historic performance to lead the Tampa Bay Rays to the World Series, in 2022 Harrison Bader has been a sparkplug for the New York Yankees, hitting three home runs in the ALDS so far.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO