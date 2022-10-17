Read full article on original website
Chicago Cubs may open offseason with shocking free agent signing
For the first time since the Chicago Cubs signed starting pitcher Yu Darvish in 2018, the team is expected to swim in the deep of Major League Baseball free agency this offseason. Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer told reporters at the end of the season that the team...
Cardinals: Albert Pujols to honor 10-year services contract with Angels
The St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols may be restricted in his Cardinals commitments due to 10-year contract with Angels. Many fans have been excited about Albert Pujols’ reunion with the St. Louis Cardinals, and once again having one of the greatest players of all-time around the organization. Unfortunately, Pujols will likely be tied back to Southern California for another 10-year stretch.
Can the Cardinals afford to go cheap? Not if they want to reverse playoff fortunes
Baseball is a risk-based business. Can the Cardinals afford to swing for such enormous deals? Increasingly it seems they can’t afford not to.
The St. Louis Cardinals are a perfect fit for Shohei Ohtani
The St. Louis Cardinals have a rare opportunity to address multiple areas of their roster with just one player. And that player may be interested in a move to a playoff contender. There are a lot of opinions on what the St. Louis Cardinals should focus on this offseason. Catcher...
Offseason outlook: St. Louis Cardinals
In conjunction with this post, Anthony Franco will hold a Cardinals-centric chat on 10-20-22 at 2:30 pm CST. Click here to leave a question in advance or participate in the live chat. The Cardinals are fresh off a fourth straight postseason appearance, but they’ve failed to advance to a Division...
Sporting News
Shohei Ohtani has spoken, and Angels must act — with a trade — for good of the franchise
The Angels can no longer ignore the writing on the wall because, well, it’s no longer just writing on the wall. It’s felt pretty obvious for a while now, but Shohei Ohtani will not be a member of their team for the 2024 season. All the losing is weighing on baseball’s best player.
It’s too early to lament the St. Louis Cardinals’ Harrison Bader trade
New York Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader is tearing it up in the postseason, but St. Louis Cardinals fans shouldn’t despair over his departure yet. For St. Louis Cardinals fans, the 2022 American League Division Series has felt a lot like the 2020 postseason: a dagger to the heart. While in 2020, former Cardinal Randy Arozarena put on a historic performance to lead the Tampa Bay Rays to the World Series, in 2022 Harrison Bader has been a sparkplug for the New York Yankees, hitting three home runs in the ALDS so far.
Bob Costas reacts to Mike Francesa’s criticism of Yankees-Guardians ALDS broadcasts on TBS
Mike Francesa is not a fan of Bob Costas. Apparently the feeling is mutual. The former WFAN host slammed Costas after Game 3 of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. Costas called the series for TBS, and Francesa didn’t like what he heard.
TBS Reportedly Makes Decision On Bob Costas For ALCS
Veteran broadcaster Bob Costas will not call this year's ACLS games on TBS. Instead, Brian Anderson will be the play-by-play man alongside Ron Darling and Jeff Francoeur, per NewsdaySports reporter Anthony Rieber. Costas will host the pregame and postgame shows for TBS. Costas got a great deal of criticism for...
Yu Darvish wants to punch former Cubs teammate Kyle Schwarber over home run
San Diego Padres ace Yu Darvish threw the perfect pitch for former teammate Kyle Schwarber to homer off of, and it understandably made him upset. San Diego Padres ace Yu Darvish dealt the perfect pitch in Game 1 of the NLCS for his former teammate and now competitor Kyle Schwarber to homer off of. Darvish was upset, understandably so, and he shared his feelings with Darnay Tripp of NBC San Diego.
Saints QB Andy Dalton implodes on TNF: Best memes and tweets
The New Orleans Saints started off Week 7 on a great note against the Arizona Cardinals, and then quarterback Andy Dalton imploded. After watching the past two editions of Thursday Night Football, where scoring points were a chore for the Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears, and Washington Commanders. But as it turns out, all Amazon Prime Video needed to get more points on the board is to get the New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals game, but with one caveat.
