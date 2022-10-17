Read full article on original website
Related
Yu Darvish wants to punch former Cubs teammate Kyle Schwarber over home run
San Diego Padres ace Yu Darvish threw the perfect pitch for former teammate Kyle Schwarber to homer off of, and it understandably made him upset. San Diego Padres ace Yu Darvish dealt the perfect pitch in Game 1 of the NLCS for his former teammate and now competitor Kyle Schwarber to homer off of. Darvish was upset, understandably so, and he shared his feelings with Darnay Tripp of NBC San Diego.
Seattle Mariners continue push for shortstop to move from short
The Seattle Mariners‘ strange quest for a shortstop continues. On the surface, adding a shortstop would make sense. J.P. Crawford may be a league average bat, but his defense does not always grade out well despite his Gold Glove award in 2020. He would be a candidate to shift over to second, allowing the Mariners to get an upgrade, both defensively and offensively, at short.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Ex-NFL QB says Steelers should stick with Mitch Trubisky; former Pirates have different results in MLB postseason
Thursday’s “First Call” offers a different view of what the Pittsburgh Steelers should do at quarterback Sunday. A pair of former Pirates have different results in the MLB postseason. And we preview the Penguins’ opponent for their game Thursday night. Wrong call. NFL Network analyst David...
Christian Vázquez has harsh words for Red Sox after stunning trade
Christian Vázquez delves into “awkward and weird” Red Sox trade ahead of ALCS with Astros. The Boston Red Sox aren’t in the postseason, but a few of their former stars are, and one is speaking out about what it’s like to strive for glory with a new team.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: ESPN floats 2 Steelers as NFC trade targets; Ravens sign veteran receiver; Myles Garrett injury update
Wednesday’s “First Call” finds two Pittsburgh Steelers trade prospects advanced by ESPN. The Ravens are boosting their depth at wide receiver. We have an update on Myles Garrett’s health in Cleveland. And a former Pirate is having a hard time in the postseason. Selling off?. ESPN...
Yardbarker
Steelers Talented Rookie DL DeMarvin Leal Underwent Meniscus Surgery, But Expects To Return At Some Point In 2022
The Pittsburgh Steelers were quite happy when Texas A&M defensive lineman, DeMarvin Leal fell to them in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Many scouts saw him as a first-round talent, but his draft stock dropped for a few reasons. While he was a raw product coming out of college, Leal earned increasing playing time over the first month with the Steelers. He recently picked up a knee injury and was eventually placed on IR.
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Fumble Win, Fleury Trade Narrative Changing
MONTREAL — Before I shove off for home, the Daily Links has some real hockey stories. It’s an interesting season with young teams attempting to assert themselves but fighting the inconsistencies of inexperience, veteran teams with big payrolls in danger of quickly losing the thread, Marc-Andre Fleury struggling, and the Pittsburgh Penguins, who are always dramatic.
Poni: Steelers were in the market for a CB
According to 93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi the Steelers were looking to acquire a player before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Poni said he believes the Steelers were looking at cornerback William Jackson III.
Dan’s Daily: D-Man Trade Market, Button Links Kane to Penguins
TSN reporters linked the Pittsburgh Penguins to Patrick Kane and separately linked P.O Joseph to the NHL trade market. The Penguins were off Tuesday after a rough Monday night. Kane’s agent admitted the winger would likely be traded later this season unless Chicago has a miraculous turnaround. The Philadelphia Flyer notched their third comeback win in a row, and scouts discussed how different leagues around the world develop NHL talent.
FanSided
292K+
Followers
554K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0