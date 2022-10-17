ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yu Darvish wants to punch former Cubs teammate Kyle Schwarber over home run

San Diego Padres ace Yu Darvish threw the perfect pitch for former teammate Kyle Schwarber to homer off of, and it understandably made him upset. San Diego Padres ace Yu Darvish dealt the perfect pitch in Game 1 of the NLCS for his former teammate and now competitor Kyle Schwarber to homer off of. Darvish was upset, understandably so, and he shared his feelings with Darnay Tripp of NBC San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Seattle Mariners continue push for shortstop to move from short

The Seattle Mariners‘ strange quest for a shortstop continues. On the surface, adding a shortstop would make sense. J.P. Crawford may be a league average bat, but his defense does not always grade out well despite his Gold Glove award in 2020. He would be a candidate to shift over to second, allowing the Mariners to get an upgrade, both defensively and offensively, at short.
SEATTLE, WA
Steelers Talented Rookie DL DeMarvin Leal Underwent Meniscus Surgery, But Expects To Return At Some Point In 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers were quite happy when Texas A&M defensive lineman, DeMarvin Leal fell to them in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Many scouts saw him as a first-round talent, but his draft stock dropped for a few reasons. While he was a raw product coming out of college, Leal earned increasing playing time over the first month with the Steelers. He recently picked up a knee injury and was eventually placed on IR.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Fumble Win, Fleury Trade Narrative Changing

MONTREAL — Before I shove off for home, the Daily Links has some real hockey stories. It’s an interesting season with young teams attempting to assert themselves but fighting the inconsistencies of inexperience, veteran teams with big payrolls in danger of quickly losing the thread, Marc-Andre Fleury struggling, and the Pittsburgh Penguins, who are always dramatic.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Dan’s Daily: D-Man Trade Market, Button Links Kane to Penguins

TSN reporters linked the Pittsburgh Penguins to Patrick Kane and separately linked P.O Joseph to the NHL trade market. The Penguins were off Tuesday after a rough Monday night. Kane’s agent admitted the winger would likely be traded later this season unless Chicago has a miraculous turnaround. The Philadelphia Flyer notched their third comeback win in a row, and scouts discussed how different leagues around the world develop NHL talent.
PITTSBURGH, PA
