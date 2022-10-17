Read full article on original website
Related
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons
The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
As Ukrainians advance, Russians risk losing prized Kherson city
Advancing Ukrainians have vowed to wrest back the southern city of Kherson from the Russians but analysts say Moscow may be reluctant to give up one of its biggest trophies since the February invasion. But today a Ukrainian counteroffensive is creeping closer to the city, threatening to deprive Moscow of the only provincial capital it has occupied in the invasion.
Southeast Asian ministers to hold emergency talks on Myanmar
Southeast Asian foreign ministers will hold emergency talks in Jakarta next week to discuss strife-torn Myanmar ahead of November's ASEAN leaders' summit, diplomatic sources said Friday. Another diplomatic source told AFP that article seven of the ASEAN charter, which allows the 10-country bloc's leaders to address an emergency situation, would be the basis for action.
Ukraine war - latest: Kakhovka dam at risk of ‘catastrophic’ attack, Zelensky warns
Russia is planning to destroy a hydroelectric dam in Ukraine’s Kherson region, an act that would result in a “catastrophe on a grand scale”, President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned.He claims Moscow has planted mines at the dam in the Russian-occupied region, which risks wiping out a 400km-long (250 miles) canal network.“Russia is preparing [to attack] at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant. According to our information, the aggregates and dam of the Kakhovka HPP were mined by Russian terrorists.“If the dam is destroyed… the North Crimean canal will simply disappear.”Earlier, Mr Putin was filmed firing a sniper rifle while on...
coinchapter.com
Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman trolled for her comments on the falling Rupee
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has stormed fresh controversy. Social media users are trolling her for her comments on the falling Indian Rupee against the United States Dollar. While briefing reporters after attending the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank,...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kyiv threatens to ‘hit back even harder’ if Russia destroys Kherson hydroelectric dam
Office of Ukraine president says Vladimir Putin is ‘trying to scare everyone’ after nuclear blackmail ‘did not work’
Comments / 0