NME
The 1975: every song ranked in order of greatness
20 years ago, Wilmslow youths Matty Healy, Ross MacDonald, George Daniel and Adam Hann decided to form a band. At first, they went through many names and many incarnations eventually becoming The 1975 – a band that would go on to shake up the British and global music scene with their loquacious musings on modern life, love and self-loathing.
Complex
Roddy Ricch Shares New Song and Video “Aston Martin Truck”
Roddy Ricch kicked off his birthday weekend with the release of new music. A day before turning 24, the Compton artist came through with “Aston Martin Truck” and its official video. Fans got their first taste of the cut over the summer, but Roddy didn’t confirm its release until Thursday afternoon, when he provided a sneak peek at the visual.
Watch The Beatles’ Brand New ‘Taxman’ Official Music Video
A new music video for The Beatles’ song ‘Taxman’ has been released as part of the upcoming special edition of ‘Revolver’
NME
Watch The Cure debut another devastating new song, ‘I Could Never Say Goodbye’
The Cure debuted another new song from their long-awaited new album ‘Songs Of A Lost World‘, airing ‘I Could Never Say Goodbye’ at a show in Kraków, Poland tonight (Thursday October 20). Check it out below. The icons are in the midst of a lengthy...
BTS’ Jin to Perform Solo Single ‘Astronaut’ With Coldplay for ‘Music of the Spheres’ Broadcast
Coldplay’s live broadcast Music of the Spheres will feature BTS member Jin in a special appearance that will see the debut live performance of his forthcoming solo single “The Astronaut,” set for release on Oct. 28. The Music Of The Spheres World Tour Live Broadcast from Buenos Aires’ River Plate Stadium will be presented in theaters on Oct. 28 and 29. The song, which a BigHit press release described as “a gift for the fans,” was co-written with Coldplay as a follow-up collaboration to their BTS team-up “My Universe.” In an interview with San Francisco’s Alice 97.3, frontman Chris Martin...
soultracks.com
Morris Day to issue final album, "Last Call," on November 11
(October 11, 2022) He’s a living legend who was the front man for one of the great bands of the 80s. Morris Day has continued to do his thing, both solo and with the Time for four decades, and as he readies his upcoming album, Last Call (November 11) and the associated tour, he is ready to prove he is not quite done yet.
soultracks.com
Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic
(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
musictimes.com
Christina Aguilera 2022: 5X Platinum Album to be Rereleased With Two Bonus Tracks
The 20th anniversary edition of 'Stripped' will be released by Christina Aguilera. On October 21, the 41-year-old pop princess will release a special anniversary version of her fourth studio album, which sold 12 million copies internationally. The digital commemoration, which will be made accessible in Dolby Atmos for the first...
NME
Bruno Mars confirms Silk Sonic will not be submitting their album for Grammys consideration
Bruno Mars has confirmed that Silk Sonic will not be submitting their debut album for consideration at next year’s Grammys. Mars and Anderson .Paak released ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’ in November 2021, featuring the singles ‘Leave The Door Open’, ‘Skate’ and ‘Smokin Out The Window’.
NME
Austin Butler’s ultimate ‘Elvis’ playlist: nine key songs he listened to while filming
Anyone who’s witnessed Austin Butler’s exhilarating star-making turn as Elvis in Baz Luhrmann’s eponymous biopic can’t help but be blown away, as he pulls off the astonishing task of getting beyond the King’s omnipresent image and countless imitations. “You want to be incredibly meticulous,” says the 31-year-old actor to NME. “I wanted every gesture and everywhere that his eyes go and the way that he moves his entire body to feel as truthful and identical to him as possible but it’s got to feel as though it’s happening for the first time.” Grab a peanut butter, jelly and bacon sandwich as Butler talks us through the tracks that helped him slip into Elvis’ (blue suede) shoes.
NME
Here’s how to get tickets to Taylor Swift’s 2023 UK tour
Taylor Swift is set to announce a UK headline tour in support of her new album ‘Midnights’ – find all the details on how to secure tickets below. The singer-songwriter will release her tenth studio record tomorrow (October 21), and has been teasing a series of lyrics on billboards across the globe. ‘Midnights’ includes the as-yet-unheard single ‘Anti-Hero’ and a collaboration with Lana Del Rey, ‘Snow On The Beach’.
‘My dream had died’: XTC’s Andy Partridge on mental illness, battling the music industry and losing his muse
Andy Partridge knew that he would never perform live again as he lay on a stretcher in a Los Angeles emergency room between two gunshot victims. His band XTC did not know it, but they had just played their final show. “My dream had died,” says Partridge, his voice cracking at the memory 40 years on.
NME
Arctic Monkeys: “We know more tricks now, but we’re still rolling on that same instinct”
From the outside of Suffolk’s Butley Priory, it sounds as though the ancient building is collapsing in on itself. Located within a secluded and rural pocket of southern England, it is the sanctuary of this converted 14th Century monastery that Arctic Monkeys have chosen to call home for a fortnight. Behind the stained glass windows, guitarist Jamie Cook is conjuring up a rousing squall, jiggling on the spot. His bandmates look on, eyes ablaze with excitement at the wall of noise unfolding before them.
Taylor Swift Reveals Second ‘Midnights’ Lyric on London Spotify Billboard
The countdown to Midnights continues. At midnight London time Monday, Spotify revealed a new billboard with special lyrics from one of the LP’s songs. “I polish up real nice,” the billboard read. Also updated was Spotify’s Midnights pre-save page, which includes a video of Swift revealing a second thing that “kept me up at night” and inspired the album: “Fantasizing about revenge,” she says in the video before a coy smile. Spotify teased that the England capitol would be the location of the announcement, sharing a screengrab of a billboard with the words “Meet us at midnight” in Britain. In their tweet,...
NME
Leftfield share new single ‘Full Way Round’ featuring Fontaines D.C.’s Grian Chatten
Leftfield have shared a new single featuring Fontaines D.C. frontman Grian Chatten – listen to ‘Full Way Round’ below. The collaborative track serves as the latest preview of Leftfield’s fourth studio album ‘This Is What We Do’, which is due to arrive on December 2 via Virgin Records (pre-order/pre-save here).
NME
Taylor Swift – ‘Midnights’ review: a shimmering return to pure pop
‘Midnights’ is, as Taylor Swift explained in a statement when her tenth studio album was revealed, “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life”. A collection of songs “written in the middle of the night”, the announcement of this album came as something of a surprise. Currently in the midst of re-recording her first six albums in order to take back the ownership of her earlier projects – we’ve already had ‘Taylor’s Version’ of both ‘Fearless’ and ‘Red’ – another original album felt distant, particularly after the release of sister albums ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’ amidst the pandemic.
Rosalia, Shakira, Anitta and more nominated for MTV EMAs
This year’s MTV European Music Awards will be hosted on November 13, celebrating some of the biggest stars all over the world. The awards show will be hosted in Germany and will air in over 170 countries. Awards are handed out according to fan votes, with people able to vote until November 9 on the EMA website.
NME
Wet Leg tease next album will be “longer, bigger, better, faster, stronger and more fluorescent”
Wet Leg have teased what their next album might sound like, as well as discussing what it was like to be covered by Harry Styles and Pearl Jam. Watch our video interview with the band above. The Domino-signed indie duo were speaking to NME on the red carpet at the...
NME
Ellie Goulding announces fifth album ‘Higher Than Heaven’
Ellie Goulding has announced her fifth studio album, ‘Higher Than Heaven’ – listen to the new single ‘Let It Die’ below. The record is due to arrive on February 3, 2023 (pre-order/pre-save here), and follows on from the pop artist’s 2020 album ‘Brightest Blue’.
NME
Taylor Swift reveals ‘Midnights’ visual album with “music movies” featuring Laura Dern, Haim and more
Right before releasing her hotly awaited 10th album, ‘Midnights’, Taylor Swift revealed that she’s made a series of “music movies” for it that will feature Laura Dern, Haim and more. The first part of the visual album – a video for the record’s third track,...
