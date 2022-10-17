ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NME

The 1975: every song ranked in order of greatness

20 years ago, Wilmslow youths Matty Healy, Ross MacDonald, George Daniel and Adam Hann decided to form a band. At first, they went through many names and many incarnations eventually becoming The 1975 – a band that would go on to shake up the British and global music scene with their loquacious musings on modern life, love and self-loathing.
Complex

Roddy Ricch Shares New Song and Video “Aston Martin Truck”

Roddy Ricch kicked off his birthday weekend with the release of new music. A day before turning 24, the Compton artist came through with “Aston Martin Truck” and its official video. Fans got their first taste of the cut over the summer, but Roddy didn’t confirm its release until Thursday afternoon, when he provided a sneak peek at the visual.
Rolling Stone

BTS’ Jin to Perform Solo Single ‘Astronaut’ With Coldplay for ‘Music of the Spheres’ Broadcast

Coldplay’s live broadcast Music of the Spheres will feature BTS member Jin in a special appearance that will see the debut live performance of his forthcoming solo single “The Astronaut,” set for release on Oct. 28. The Music Of The Spheres World Tour Live Broadcast from Buenos Aires’ River Plate Stadium will be presented in theaters on Oct. 28 and 29. The song, which a BigHit press release described as “a gift for the fans,” was co-written with Coldplay as a follow-up collaboration to their BTS team-up “My Universe.” In an interview with San Francisco’s Alice 97.3, frontman Chris Martin...
soultracks.com

Morris Day to issue final album, "Last Call," on November 11

(October 11, 2022) He’s a living legend who was the front man for one of the great bands of the 80s. Morris Day has continued to do his thing, both solo and with the Time for four decades, and as he readies his upcoming album, Last Call (November 11) and the associated tour, he is ready to prove he is not quite done yet.
soultracks.com

Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic

(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
musictimes.com

Christina Aguilera 2022: 5X Platinum Album to be Rereleased With Two Bonus Tracks

The 20th anniversary edition of 'Stripped' will be released by Christina Aguilera. On October 21, the 41-year-old pop princess will release a special anniversary version of her fourth studio album, which sold 12 million copies internationally. The digital commemoration, which will be made accessible in Dolby Atmos for the first...
NME

Austin Butler’s ultimate ‘Elvis’ playlist: nine key songs he listened to while filming

Anyone who’s witnessed Austin Butler’s exhilarating star-making turn as Elvis in Baz Luhrmann’s eponymous biopic can’t help but be blown away, as he pulls off the astonishing task of getting beyond the King’s omnipresent image and countless imitations. “You want to be incredibly meticulous,” says the 31-year-old actor to NME. “I wanted every gesture and everywhere that his eyes go and the way that he moves his entire body to feel as truthful and identical to him as possible but it’s got to feel as though it’s happening for the first time.” Grab a peanut butter, jelly and bacon sandwich as Butler talks us through the tracks that helped him slip into Elvis’ (blue suede) shoes.
NME

Here’s how to get tickets to Taylor Swift’s 2023 UK tour

Taylor Swift is set to announce a UK headline tour in support of her new album ‘Midnights’ – find all the details on how to secure tickets below. The singer-songwriter will release her tenth studio record tomorrow (October 21), and has been teasing a series of lyrics on billboards across the globe. ‘Midnights’ includes the as-yet-unheard single ‘Anti-Hero’ and a collaboration with Lana Del Rey, ‘Snow On The Beach’.
NME

Arctic Monkeys: “We know more tricks now, but we’re still rolling on that same instinct”

From the outside of Suffolk’s Butley Priory, it sounds as though the ancient building is collapsing in on itself. Located within a secluded and rural pocket of southern England, it is the sanctuary of this converted 14th Century monastery that Arctic Monkeys have chosen to call home for a fortnight. Behind the stained glass windows, guitarist Jamie Cook is conjuring up a rousing squall, jiggling on the spot. His bandmates look on, eyes ablaze with excitement at the wall of noise unfolding before them.
Rolling Stone

Taylor Swift Reveals Second ‘Midnights’ Lyric on London Spotify Billboard

The countdown to Midnights continues. At midnight London time Monday, Spotify revealed a new billboard with special lyrics from one of the LP’s songs. “I polish up real nice,” the billboard read. Also updated was Spotify’s Midnights pre-save page, which includes a video of Swift revealing a second thing that “kept me up at night” and inspired the album: “Fantasizing about revenge,” she says in the video before a coy smile. Spotify teased that the England capitol would be the location of the announcement, sharing a screengrab of a billboard with the words “Meet us at midnight” in Britain. In their tweet,...
NME

Taylor Swift – ‘Midnights’ review: a shimmering return to pure pop

‘Midnights’ is, as Taylor Swift explained in a statement when her tenth studio album was revealed, “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life”. A collection of songs “written in the middle of the night”, the announcement of this album came as something of a surprise. Currently in the midst of re-recording her first six albums in order to take back the ownership of her earlier projects – we’ve already had ‘Taylor’s Version’ of both ‘Fearless’ and ‘Red’ – another original album felt distant, particularly after the release of sister albums ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’ amidst the pandemic.
HOLAUSA

Rosalia, Shakira, Anitta and more nominated for MTV EMAs

This year’s MTV European Music Awards will be hosted on November 13, celebrating some of the biggest stars all over the world. The awards show will be hosted in Germany and will air in over 170 countries. Awards are handed out according to fan votes, with people able to vote until November 9 on the EMA website.
NME

Ellie Goulding announces fifth album ‘Higher Than Heaven’

Ellie Goulding has announced her fifth studio album, ‘Higher Than Heaven’ – listen to the new single ‘Let It Die’ below. The record is due to arrive on February 3, 2023 (pre-order/pre-save here), and follows on from the pop artist’s 2020 album ‘Brightest Blue’.

