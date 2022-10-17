Read full article on original website
rosevilletoday.com
Free medication drop off locations in Roseville and Placer October 29
Roseville Calif. – A free medication take-back event will take place at locations across Placer County on Saturday, October 29 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Local law enforcement in collaboration with youth organizations, utilities, public health entities, volunteers, and local schools will hold drop offs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will accept prescription and over-the-counter drugs, controlled substances and veterinary medications at the following locations. Vaping devices will also be collected with batteries removed.
KCRA.com
Fair Oaks man accused of murder in fentanyl death of Auburn woman
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Fair Oaks man accused of selling fentanyl to a 25-year-old Auburn woman, which led to her death, is now facing a murder charge. The Placer County District Attorney's Office on Wednesday amended the criminal complaint against 24-year-old Aaron Dare. District Attorney Morgan Gire said Dare was originally charged with the sale of illicit fentanyl.
2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl, parents arrested in Northern California
The parents of a toddler who was poisoned by ingesting fentanyl in Northern California have been arrested on child endangerment charges, authorities said. The parents of the child took their son to a fire station in the town of Concow Monday and told firefighters they feared he had ingested an unknown substance while in someone […]
rosevilletoday.com
Murder charge in Placer County for fentanyl death
Criminal complaint to include murder for Fair Oaks fentanyl dealer. Roseville, Calif. – The Placer County District Attorney’s Office amended the criminal complaint against 24-year-old Aaron Dare to add the charge of murder, as it relates to a local Auburn area fentanyl death. Specifically, it is alleged that...
Sacramento DA’s office warns parents after finding rainbow fentanyl pills
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office is warning parents and young adults to remain vigilant as dealers take a new approach to appeal to younger people with rainbow-colored fentanyl pills. With Halloween right around the corner, the district attorney's office is also urging parents to...
These serial killers all have ties to Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Throughout the 1970s and 80s, several unsolved murders and crimes in Sacramento and other parts of California were later traced back to people with connections to Sacramento. The individuals that went on the separate crime sprees became known as the serial killers with connections to Sacramento, including the Golden State Killer, […]
crimevoice.com
“Coyote” Arrested in Yolo County for Transportation of Non-Citizens and Refusal to Release Passengers
Originally Published By: United States Department of Justice Webpage. “SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A human smuggler (also known as a “coyote”) was taken into federal custody today on a criminal complaint charging him with unlawful transportation of noncitizens without status in the United States, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.
Distinctive North Sacramento Wienerschnitzel restaurant damaged in another fire
SACRAMENTO – Firefighters were back out at a distinctive Wienerschnitzel restaurant in North Sacramento that was already damaged in a fire last month. Sacramento Fire crews responded to the El Camino Avenue scene early Thursday morning.It's unclear when the fire started, but it appears that the vacant building suffered more damage to its roof.Fire crews are calling the incident a "re-burn" as the building had been vacant and was closed. The restaurant was notable for being one of Wienerschnitzel's classic A-frame buildings. That same restaurant was damaged in another early morning fire back on Sept. 2. In that incident, flames were found coming from the attic of the building.
goldcountrymedia.com
Local crime logs: Busy week of DUI arrests for Folsom PD
Those appearing in the following crime report have been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Information is public record, furnished by the Folsom Police Department in public record form. Oct. 11. 4:15 a.m.: 12200 block of Tributary Point...
I-5 near Elk Grove open after being closed for several hours
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — All northbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Elk Grove are blocked due to a big rig fire, according to CHP South Sacramento. The roadway is closed south of Twin Cities Road/Exit 498 and traffic is backed up to Barber Road. CHP confirmed that a crash involving three big rigs, one […]
Teen ‘likely’ shot himself while robbing Vacaville 7-Eleven, police say
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two teens and one adult from the Sacramento area robbed a Vacaville 7-11 on Tuesday resulting in one of the teens likely accidentally shooting themselves, according to the Vacaville Police Department. The robbery occurred around 6 p.m. when at some point a gun was fired during the robbery, according to police. […]
Traffic stop leads to heavy police presence near apartment complex
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday, when attempting a traffic stop in the area of Shoal Court, a vehicle fled from police into a nearby complex, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Police said that officers have established a perimeter in the area and the SWAT team will be arriving to help search the perimeter. […]
Man followed Amazon truck and stole a package, police say
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department is asking for the public to help in identifying a person who was seen, through video surveillance, stealing packages from people’s doorsteps. Police said the theft occurred at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Antelope Creek. The suspect is also believed to have been following […]
Man and woman convicted of burning man alive near Isleton
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A jury convicted a man and woman in an August 2019 murder case involving a man being stabbed and burned alive near Isleton, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. According to the district attorney, Martitza Guerrero and Martin Chavez Jr. carried out the murder of Fabian Costilla on […]
KCRA.com
1 dead, 3 hospitalized after crash in Rocklin, police say
ROCKLIN, Calif. — One person was killed and three others were sent to the hospital after a three-car collision in Rocklin on Wednesday, police said. The crash happened at 8:45 a.m. at Whitney Ranch Parkway and University Avenue, Rocklin police said. (Video above: Top headlines for Oct. 19.) This...
Folsom segment of the Capital Southeast Connector Expressway completed
FOLSOM, Calif. — The long-awaited Folsom segment of the Capital Southeast Connector Expressway is now complete and open to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians. This is phase 1 of the planned 34-mile expressway that will connect Interstate 5 in Elk Grove to Highway 50 in El Dorado County. Labor groups,...
sacramentocityexpress.com
VIDEO: He once was homeless. Now he is a captain with the Sacramento Fire Department
Sacramento Fire Captain Richard Alamo didn’t grow up with a stable and secure family. “So, to me, I feel like the Sacramento Fire Department adopted me,” he said. Born in East Los Angeles, Alamo was raised by his grandmother. Money was tight, and at times the two experienced homelessness.
3 missing children found surrounded by meth: Sheriff
STOCKTON, Calif. (KRON) – Three missing children were found surrounded by methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia Oct. 17, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office. As KRON4 reported last week, the trio were declared missing after their mother did not show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services. A court ordered the surrender due […]
Rain possible in Sacramento area this weekend: Freeze watch also in place in surrounding counties
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Over the weekend the Sacramento area will possibly see rain, wind, and snow in the mountains, along with a freeze watch in Lassen, Eastern Plumas and Eastern Sierra Counties. According to the National Weather Service, Saturday there is a 20% chance of showers in Sacramento with a high of 71 degrees. […]
Missing Sacramento woman may be in the Bay Area, authorities say
(KRON) — A Sacramento woman might be seen in the Bay Area driving a white 2017 Hyundai, the Oakland Police Department shared in a tweet Tuesday. Elva O’Niell, 79, was last seen in a white sweatshirt and dark gray sweatpants, according to a Tweet from the Sacramento Police Department. She is considered at-risk due to […]
