Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's season continues to fall off the rails after a 2nd straight blowout lossEugene AdamsParadise, NV
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las VegasFit*Life*TravelLas Vegas, NV
Related
Redditors Question 'Blue Stuff' In Domino's Pizza Crust
When looking for a pizza company that will deliver, you'll probably find that Domino's isn't too far away. According to Scrape Hero, the popular pizza chain boasts over 6,500 locations throughout the United States, so you often won't be trekking too far for a Domino's fix. While being labeled as the first company to design the lucrative and sturdy pizza box we all have come to recognize, Domino's has had an ongoing flux of good and bad press over the years.
Iron Chef's Ming Tsai Has Collaborated With JUST Egg On The New Plant-Based Breakfast Bings
Eggs are such a quintessential breakfast staple, and Ming Tsai just teamed up with the leading plant-based manufacturer JUST EGG to create a vegan twist on a classic, Chinese street dish. Bing, also known as Chinese flatbread, is dough-based and is often stuffed with scallions (via The Foodie Takes Flight)....
McDonald's Is Now Officially Selling Krispy Kreme Doughnuts
McDonald's may have started as a burger restaurant, but these days, the chain seems almost as famous for its Egg McMuffins and hashbrowns as it is for the lunch and dinner items on the menu. McDonald's breakfast items have become modern classics, and back in 2015, the chain even started serving breakfast all day (via USA Today), though unfortunately for dinnertime McGriddles fans, McDonald's suspended its all-day breakfast in 2020.
The 2022 Starbucks Holiday Cup Lineup Is Finally Here
Second only to the anticipation of the hyped new and returning Starbucks holiday drinks — like peppermint mocha, eggnog, and gingerbread lattes, which drop this year on November 2 — is the return of the red cups. The signature Starbucks red holiday cups are emblematic of the start of the cheery season.
Should Pumpkin Pie Be Refrigerated?
Thanksgiving is around the corner, and with that comes preparing to haul back mounds of uneaten leftovers from the yearly feast. But whereas stuffing and scraps of cornbread can easily be thrown into the refrigerator, there are some dishes that have more questionable storage methods. For example, even the classic Thanksgiving turkey requires a delicate hand and careful eye before it is put away to be eaten later. According to Food Network, the best way to preserve a turkey is to slice up all its meat, before wrapping it in foil and stowing it away.
Olivia Wilde And Jason Sudeikis' 'Special Salad Dressing' Drama, Explained
The Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis, and Harry Styles debacle came to light (or was never in the dark to start with, thanks to their star status) and dragged into the spotlight with it, what must be a very special salad dressing (via Twitter). Whether for its function to turn our stomachs into plant processing machines (per Nutra Ingredients) or because it properly flavors and makes salads taste, well, tasty — we can all appreciate the importance of salad dressing.
The Unexpected Location Of Costco's First-Ever Store
Every brand has to start somewhere. H-E-B, the beloved grocery store based out of Texas, has actually needed to change its name four times since it started in the early 20th century. Believe it or not, the original name of the store was "Mrs. C.C. Butt's Staple and Fancy Grocery." It's not difficult to see why that didn't catch on. When ownership transferred, the new name became "H.E. Butt Grocery Company," which eventually gave way to "H-E-B" for understandable reasons.
liveandletsfly.com
Man Claims He Found Cockroach In Airline Meal. Airline Says It Was Just Sautéed Ginger.
A Vistara passenger claims his vegetarian meal onboard included an unwanted animal product: a dead cockroach. But the airline claims it was just sautéed ginger. Cockroach Or Ginger In Airline Meal? Airline And Passenger At Odds. Nikul Solanki posted two pictures, including a close-up, of his breakfast (idli sambar...
Here's What Happened To Casa Real After Restaurant: Impossible
Before celebrity Chef Robert Irvine and the crew of "Restaurant: Impossible" showed up, Mexican restaurant Casa Real was failing. According to the Food Network, the mother-son owners Alma and Ritchie Ponce hadn't made any money since opening the restaurant. Six years later, they were hoping Irvine could perform a miracle.
Einstein Bros. New All-Nighter Breakfast Box Just Launched A Serious Bagel Upgrade
They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and these days restaurants are doubling down on the sentiment by offering such fare at any time of the day or night. Outfits like Waffle House and IHOP are literally open 24 hours per day to dish out waffles, pancakes, and all the fixings. Such service is hotly in demand, too, as breakfast-focused restaurants and diners in the U.S. alone are a $10 billion per year industry, according to IBISWorld.
The Ridiculous Number Of Tootsie Rolls That Are Made Every Day
For over a century, Tootsie Rolls have been a staple of candy classics everywhere. First invented by Austrian immigrant Leo Hirschfield in 1896, the candy has since become one of the most popularized and common candies across the world (via Tootsie Roll). Even better for candy lovers with allergies, Tootsie Rolls are completely peanut, tree nut, and gluten free, making them widely accessible to millions of people throughout the United States and the world. Notably, the versatility of Tootsie Rolls also goes well beyond the allergenically challenged.
Trader Joe's Fans Are Divided On Its Returning Pumpkin Alfredo Sauce
It's that time of year again: pumpkin season. And it seems that people who love the vibrant autumn squash really, really love it. You can find the fall flavor in almost anything and everything these days. Of course, there are the classics, like the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte that everyone waits all year for, a slice of cream-filled pumpkin roll, maybe, or Grandma's homemade pumpkin pie on the Thanksgiving table. However, there are also some more, well, unique ways to get your pumpkin fix if you so choose. There are tons of recipes for pumpkin macaroni and cheese online, or you can pick up pumpkin spice ravioli from Costco for something different.
We Tried Taco Bell's New Loaded Truff Nacho Fries. Here's How It Went
Taco Bell teased an exciting announcement last week on its social channels, and on October 13th, we received the confirmation we were looking for: Nacho Fries are back. While fry lovers rejoice, the American fast-food chain partnered with Truff hot sauce. Truff also hinted on Instagram that a collaboration between the two powerhouses might be near. For a limited time, you can try Taco Bell's New Loaded Truff Nacho Fries.
Instagram Loves Whole Food's Mega-Satisfying Peanut Butter Machine
When shopping at Whole Foods, you're almost guaranteed to find some amazing, natural products. While you might spend half of your paycheck at "America's Healthiest Grocery Store," it might be worth it if you're aiming to support organic and natural food brands made without added preservatives and chemicals. The health-conscious grocery store chain currently operates over 38,000 store locations throughout the United States, so you'll probably find yourself driving past at least one location throughout your travels (via Statista).
Rite Aid Announces Halloween 'Trick-Or-Trivia'
Halloween raises a lot of questions. Perhaps more than any other holiday, Halloween is a data lover's dream-given form. Around the end of the year, we can talk about the best holiday gifts to give, but that's not quite as engaging as considering the best costumes. We can ask questions like, what's the most popular dish served for Christmas dinner around the world, or talk about ways to cook a turkey, but that's not half as good a debate as what is the best candy. For pure information and conflict purposes, Halloween reigns supreme.
TikTok Is In Stitches Over Guy Fieri Calling Eggs 'Liquid Chicken'
What came first, the chicken or the liquid chicken? When the Food Network shared a video of Guy Fieri's takedown of the egg it prompted a heated discussion on TikTok. Guy Fieri received mixed reactions to his stand against eggs, but it is pretty mild compared to some of Fieri's other controversies. He has been outspoken about his dislike of eggs for years, which some may find surprising considering that he has eaten Grasshopper Tacos on his show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives."
How Did The Blue Plate Special Even Get Started?
Whether it's stereotypical greasy spoon diners staffed by brutish short-order cooks and cigarette-smoking waitresses or your local diner that's been there for a few decades now, American diners have something special about them. Maybe it's the home-cooked food or the appeal of eating somewhere with its own unique history. Perhaps it's the language of fantastic descriptions, metaphors, and imagery that's used to describe the food they serve.
Can You Really Make Salmon In A Toaster Oven?
Air fryers are all the rage these days. After all, who wouldn't love the nifty kitchen appliance that turns out crispy foods fast, sans frying oil? However, deceivingly, the air fryer doesn't actually fry — as the definition of frying means to cook in hot oil or fat. In actuality, the air fryer really is a countertop convection oven marketed as something new and sleek, resembling the design of a fryer basket. And because they are everyone's favorite new kitchen gadgets, there are a flood of air fryer-specific recipes gracing the internet and social media.
Homemade Cream Of Mushroom Soup Recipe
When the cooler months roll around, there's no doubt that it's soup season. There are thousands of soups that you can try to make or order from a restaurant, and it can be hard to choose from the massive list. But, if you have a soft spot for mushrooms, then this homemade cream of mushroom soup is perfect for you. Whether you want a cup or a bowl, this would be great served as a side or a main course dish.
GBBO's Petrified Spider Cake Is Stealing Hearts Across Twitter
"The Great British Baking Show" gave us everything we wanted with Tuesday night's episode. Premiering mid-October, we got a breath of fresh air with a spooky-themed week. Rebranded as "The Great British Boo Off," the episode gave us contestants and hosts dressed up in costumes, countless seasonal puns, and, of course, what we all expected: Halloween-themed sweet treats (via The Guardian).
Mashed
145K+
Followers
40K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0