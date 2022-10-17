ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BravoCon 2022: Andy Cohen Confirms Dorinda Medley's Future On RHONY

When it comes to former "The Real Housewives of New York" cast member Dorinda Medley's exit from the show after six seasons, Bravo itself has now confirmed that she was put on "pause" rather than fired. Network producer Lisa Shannon said in a panel for "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" at 2022 BravoCon, "I will verify that the words 'on pause' were used," in reference to Medley's casting. "She went on pause."
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
'RHOBH' Star Kathy Hilton Slams Sobbing Sister Kyle Richards, Calls Her 'Cruel And Disgusting'

Kathy Hilton has no sympathy left for her sister Kyle Richards. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 63, took to social media to slam the mother-of-four, 53, after popular podcaster Christian Gray Snow expressed concern for Richards.The awkward back-and-forth occurred when executive producer Alex Baskin shared a teaser for the Season 12 reunion episode in which Richards is seen visibly upset, openly crying as she tells Andy Cohen, "I'm really not okay right now. I don't want to sit here for a toast. Can I leave?""I'm so worried about why Kyle is so upset," the Christian Gray Snow Show...
Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice stepped outside of her comfort zone recently and joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars. Teresa’s ballroom time was brief. She and pro partner Pasha Pashkov were sent home during week two of the competition after a lackluster jive. Teresa was happy to get back to […] The post Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season appeared first on Reality Tea.
Lisa Rinna Was Booed by 4,000 People at BravoCon—and Gave Them the Finger

After much speculation that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and social-media terror Lisa Rinna would skip out on this year’s BravoCon, the soap actress showed up in an attention-grabbing orange suit to a chorus of loud booing—and also some cheers—from the animated crowd, whom she gave the middle finger as she walked onstage.
'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah TRASHES Andy Cohen After Bravo Boss Teases She's No Longer With Network After Guilty Plea

Jen Shah came for Andy Cohen after the Bravo daddy insinuated she's no longer a member of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast after pleading guilty to wire fraud. In fact, she believes it's a double standard and she's dragging Real Housewives of New Jersey star-turned-convicted criminal Teresa Giudice into the mess, RadarOnline.com can report.Hours after Cohen addressed why Shah wasn't on her franchise panel at BravoCon on Sunday, she hit back at him on Twitter by agreeing with a fan who claimed he was making an example out of her because of the color of her skin."Once...
Lisa Rinna Seeking $2 Million For ‘RHOBH’ Season 13, Demands To Be The Highest Paid Housewife

Lisa Rinna is currently re-negotiating her new contract with Bravo and demanding that she be the highest-paid Real Housewife ever, or she won’t come back, RadarOnline.com has learned. “At this point, Bravo needs Lisa more than Lisa needs Bravo. She was a star before Bravo and will be a star long after Bravo too,” sources tell RadarOnline.com.“Lisa knows her worth and knows how to negotiate. Only Lisa is willing to call their bluff and walk away if she doesn’t get the deal she wants. While the other ladies are frightened to upset Andy (Cohen), Lisa is fearless. She’s not frightened...
Gia Giudice Reveals She’s Still In Touch With Joe And Melissa Gorga Amid Family Drama

Even though the family drama between Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga has never settled down — Gia Giudice is revealing that she’s still in touch with her uncle and his wife, Melissa Gorga. BravoCon 2022 was packed full of goodness. Exclusive tidbits and so much more have filled the Housewives social media sphere with just […] The post Gia Giudice Reveals She’s Still In Touch With Joe And Melissa Gorga Amid Family Drama appeared first on Reality Tea.
