‘RHOBH’: Kyle Richards Finally Sees Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne For What They Really Are and Kathy Hilton Still Throws Shade
In the season 12 finale of the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Kyle Richards finally took her sister Kathy Hilton’s side in her feud with Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne.
BravoCon 2022: Andy Cohen Confirms Dorinda Medley's Future On RHONY
When it comes to former "The Real Housewives of New York" cast member Dorinda Medley's exit from the show after six seasons, Bravo itself has now confirmed that she was put on "pause" rather than fired. Network producer Lisa Shannon said in a panel for "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" at 2022 BravoCon, "I will verify that the words 'on pause' were used," in reference to Medley's casting. "She went on pause."
'Real Housewives' star Kyle Richards poses for steamy magazine cover ahead of 'Halloween Ends' premiere
Kyle Richards discussed her new movie, "Halloween Ends," with Jamie Lee Curtis as well as the difficult "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion with Fox News Digital.
‘RHOBH’: Kyle Richards Accuses Lisa Rinna of ‘Creating and Inventing Things’ About Kathy Hilton That ‘Weren’t True’
More than eight months after Kathy Hilton’s rumored Aspen meltdown, her sister Kyle Richards is defending her sister’s behavior on the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
'RHOBH' Star Kathy Hilton Slams Sobbing Sister Kyle Richards, Calls Her 'Cruel And Disgusting'
Kathy Hilton has no sympathy left for her sister Kyle Richards. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 63, took to social media to slam the mother-of-four, 53, after popular podcaster Christian Gray Snow expressed concern for Richards.The awkward back-and-forth occurred when executive producer Alex Baskin shared a teaser for the Season 12 reunion episode in which Richards is seen visibly upset, openly crying as she tells Andy Cohen, "I'm really not okay right now. I don't want to sit here for a toast. Can I leave?""I'm so worried about why Kyle is so upset," the Christian Gray Snow Show...
The Scary Reason Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Looking for a New House Outside Montecito
Find out what may have forced Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to start searching for another home and leave their massive Montecito mansion.
Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice stepped outside of her comfort zone recently and joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars. Teresa’s ballroom time was brief. She and pro partner Pasha Pashkov were sent home during week two of the competition after a lackluster jive. Teresa was happy to get back to […] The post Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season appeared first on Reality Tea.
‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna May Have Just Made Her Most Shocking Claim Yet as Crystal Kung Minkoff Alludes Some of the Cast Has Already Been Fired
‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Lisa Rinna’s social media sparked rumors that she was not returning for season 13.
Andy Cohen Reacts to Kathie Lee Gifford Slamming Kelly Ripa’s ‘Very Fair’ Book That Details Regis Philbin Drama
BFFs forever. Andy Cohen shared his thoughts about Kathie Lee Gifford refusing to read his longtime pal Kelly Ripa’s memoir — and why the book isn’t slandering the late Regis Philbin. “I think if Kathie Lee read the book, she would probably agree with everything Kelly said,” Cohen, 54, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, […]
Andy Cohen Regrets Asking Oprah Winfrey 'So Poorly' on 'WWHL' If She'd 'Swum in the Lady Pond'
Andy Cohen has one major regret when it comes to his 2013 interview with Oprah Winfrey. The Watch What Happens Live host, 54, revealed during the "Ask Andy" panel at BravoCon 2022 on Friday that asking Winfrey if she ever had a lesbian experience did not go as planned — partly because it wasn't really planned at all.
Mauricio Umansky Is 'Nervous' for Wife Kyle Richards to Read His New Book 'The Real Deal'
Real estate mogul and reality TV star Mauricio Umansky is adding author to his resume, and he's anxiously awaiting to hear what the most important woman in his life has to say about his new book, The Real Deal. "My wife's a mentor," the 52-year-old tells PEOPLE exclusively of Kyle...
Daily Beast
Lisa Rinna Was Booed by 4,000 People at BravoCon—and Gave Them the Finger
After much speculation that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and social-media terror Lisa Rinna would skip out on this year’s BravoCon, the soap actress showed up in an attention-grabbing orange suit to a chorus of loud booing—and also some cheers—from the animated crowd, whom she gave the middle finger as she walked onstage.
'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah TRASHES Andy Cohen After Bravo Boss Teases She's No Longer With Network After Guilty Plea
Jen Shah came for Andy Cohen after the Bravo daddy insinuated she's no longer a member of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast after pleading guilty to wire fraud. In fact, she believes it's a double standard and she's dragging Real Housewives of New Jersey star-turned-convicted criminal Teresa Giudice into the mess, RadarOnline.com can report.Hours after Cohen addressed why Shah wasn't on her franchise panel at BravoCon on Sunday, she hit back at him on Twitter by agreeing with a fan who claimed he was making an example out of her because of the color of her skin."Once...
Lisa Rinna Seeking $2 Million For ‘RHOBH’ Season 13, Demands To Be The Highest Paid Housewife
Lisa Rinna is currently re-negotiating her new contract with Bravo and demanding that she be the highest-paid Real Housewife ever, or she won’t come back, RadarOnline.com has learned. “At this point, Bravo needs Lisa more than Lisa needs Bravo. She was a star before Bravo and will be a star long after Bravo too,” sources tell RadarOnline.com.“Lisa knows her worth and knows how to negotiate. Only Lisa is willing to call their bluff and walk away if she doesn’t get the deal she wants. While the other ladies are frightened to upset Andy (Cohen), Lisa is fearless. She’s not frightened...
What Does 'Southern Charm' Star Taylor Ann Green Do for a Living?
For the first six seasons of Southern Charm, cast member Shep Rose often discussed how he wasn't ready to settle down, and that he wasn't looking to be in a committed relationship. That all seemed to change on Season 7 of the hit Charleston-based show, when Shep introduced viewers to...
ETOnline.com
Lisa Rinna Reacts to Getting Booed and Flipping Off the Crowd at 2022 BravoCon (Exclusive)
It's only day one of this year's BravoCon and Lisa Rinna is already making headlines. The Days of Our Lives alum made quite an entrance when she joined her cast mates for Friday's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills panel. After "Thrills in Beverly Hills" panel host Brad Goreski introduced her,...
Gia Giudice Reveals She’s Still In Touch With Joe And Melissa Gorga Amid Family Drama
Even though the family drama between Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga has never settled down — Gia Giudice is revealing that she’s still in touch with her uncle and his wife, Melissa Gorga. BravoCon 2022 was packed full of goodness. Exclusive tidbits and so much more have filled the Housewives social media sphere with just […] The post Gia Giudice Reveals She’s Still In Touch With Joe And Melissa Gorga Amid Family Drama appeared first on Reality Tea.
‘RHOBH’: Kyle Richards Warned Fans She Was Going to Spill on Her Sister Kathy Hilton’s Aspen Meltdown Months Ago
The drama surrounding ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Kathy Hilton’s Aspen behavior during the season 12 cast trip is spilling out on social media.
‘Married at First Sight’: 5 of the Worst Husbands of All Time
From the husband who wouldn't divorce the wife he cheated on to the guy who threatened his wife's family, these are among the worst 'Married at First Sight' cast members.
