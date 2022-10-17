Read full article on original website
Crash Snarls Hwy. 52 Traffic in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash involving a Toyota Cruiser snarled traffic on Hwy. 52 in Rochester Thursday morning. Authorities are still gathering information, however preliminary police reports indicate the vehicle was traveling south when it crashed near the 19th St. Northwest exit. Two occupants in the vehicle complained of pain, according to a Rochester Police Department Spokesperson.
Two vehicles crashed on Highway 52 in Rochester Thursday morning
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two vehicles collided Thursday morning on southbound Highway 52 in Rochester. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 9:46 am south of Elton Hills Drive. One vehicle was a 2009 Toyota FJ Cruiser driven by a 29-year-old Rochester female with a 9-year-old male passenger. The...
Preliminary Report Issued on Highway 52 Crash in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol has released preliminary information concerning a two-vehicle crash that snarled traffic on Highway 52 in Northwest Rochester this morning. The crash was reported around 9:45 AM after an SUV and a car collided on the southbound lanes of the highway just south...
Two 100mph Drivers Cited in Rochester Wednesday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two drivers were ticketed by Minnesota State Troopers after they were busted for traveling over 100 mph in the Rochester area Wednesday. The first citation was issued to 19-year-old Kalin Ngo or Chicago. The citation indicates a state trooper parked in the median on Hwy. 52 near Oronoco Township clocked the young southbound driver at 105 mph in the 65 mph zone shortly before 2 a.m.
Idling Work Truck Stolen from Rochester Driveway
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police are investigating the report of a vehicle being stolen while it was idling in a driveway. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of 24th St. Southwest around 6:30 Tuesday morning. The 50-year-old victim told officers he started up a truck that belongs to Superior Mechanical, went back into his home then found an empty driveway when he went back outside.
Rochester Area Man Accidently Shoots Himself While Cleaning Gun
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders transported a Rochester area man to a hospital after he accidently shot himself Tuesday evening. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Captain James Schueller says a deputy responded to the reported self-inflicted gunshot wound at a residence in the 5,000 block of 80th Ave. Southwest in Salem Township around 9:15 p.m. The deputy reported finding a 70-year-old man sitting in the dining room of the home with a through-and-through gunshot wound above his left knee.
Unexpected fire traveled rapidly on Waseca corn field; close to senior home
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - On Wednesday, farmer Tim Fischer, from Fischer Family Farms, used his combine to chase and diminish an unexpected fire spreading along his own corn field in Waseca. “I had a real eye-opening experience yesterday about how fast a fire can move, even when there’s no wind....
Family Service Rochester Phone Outage
Rochester, Minn. - Family Service Rochester is experiencing a phone outage. It says it's worried that its clients clients are currently unable to contact them by either phone or email. Many of its older clients with disabilities depend upon Family Service Rochester for food and transportation services. If you're having...
Convicted Thieves Charged in Massive Theft from Rochester Store
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two men with a history of theft convictions are facing new charges in connection to the theft of thousands of dollars in items from a Rochester store. Olmsted County prosecutors filed felony theft charges against 32-year-old Tyler Lentz of Eyota and 48-year-old Garrick Sneed of Rochester...
Crash involving bus on Hwy 14 near Byron
(ABC 6 News) – Authorities responded to a crash on Highway 14 about 1 mile east of Byron Wednesday night. Around 10:08 p.m., the Minnesota Department of Transportation reported a crash in the eastbound lane of County Road 34 and 10th Ave. NE. An ABC 6 crew member said...
$16,000 in Cords Stolen from Stewartville Area Construction Site
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the reported theft of over $16,000 worth of electrical cords from a construction site west of Stewartville. Captain James Schueller said deputies were called to the site in the 2,000 block of County Rd. 6 Southwest twice in...
Home sales and listings still down in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Data from the Southeast Minnesota Realtors' (SEMR) Sep. report showed closed sales were down by 10.2% in southeast Minnesota. In Rochester, yearly closed sales in Sep. were down 11.2%. The median sales price for a house in the Med City was around $323,571 in Sep., which is an increase...
Ramp Closure In Rochester Tuesday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A closure is planned for an exit ramp in Rochester Tuesday. A MnDOT news release says the exit ramp from northbound Hwy. 52 to 65th St. Northwest will be closed from 9 am until noon to allow room for repairs. The left lane of the ramp will then open to traffic at noon.
Faribault Fire Chief Recommends No Brush Burning Following Shed Fire
Dustin Dienst, Faribault Fire Chief told KDHL AM Minnesota listeners today they probably should wait until snow is on the ground before burning any brush. It's extremely dry. Dienst says at 9:15 p.m. last night (Sunday, October 16, 2022) his department was joined by Rice County Sheriff's Deputies and North Memorial in response to a structure fire at 26525 Cabot Avenue in Walcott Township.
‘I knew I needed help’
Some things Owatonna firefighter Jason Karsten has seen have settled deep inside his heart. During last week’s 2022 Firefighter of the Year celebration, held at the Owatonna Eagles Club, Karsten talked about his most memorable call, the rescue of three women whose vehicle had landed in water. Wearing a wet suit in the freezing cold, he got into the water to free the last victim from behind the steering wheel.
Rochester Man Accused of Breaking into Home, Assaulting Resident
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police arrested a Rochester man Sunday in connection with a reported burglary and assault that occurred the prior week. Charges filed in Olmsted County Court Tuesday accuse 44-year-old Richard Dalton of forcing his way into a southeast Rochester home on October 14. A witness in the home at the time of the incident told Rochester police that Dalton broke down the home’s back door, asked where the woman who lives there was, then chased her out of the residence.
MEA weekend for Minnesota students to draw thousands to Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's MEA weekend for Minnesota students and it’s expected to bring some economic impact to bring to downtown Rochester. Over Thursday and Friday, the Mayo Civic Center is preparing to host 3,500 6th through 12th grade students for the annual Minnesota Youth Convention. It's an opportunity...
Cash, Checks, Cards Taken in Southwest Rochester Burglary
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police are investigating a burglary that was reported in southwest Rochester Monday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says the homeowners reported that someone appeared to have entered their garage and stole cash, financial cards and a checkbook from a vehicle parked inside the garage in the 1,700 block of Walden Ln. Southwest. The homeowners also reported their vehicles were rummaged through.
Rochester, Minnesota Brewery’s Expansion Will Make You Smile
Parking is one of the most common reasons I hear when people explain why they don't like to go to Downtown Rochester. But, a lack of parking can mess with business not directly downtown, but not far away, either. Like Rochester's Oldest Brewery. One of Rochester's Most Popular Breweries Expanded.
Rochester Man Sentenced For Drug Bust in UMR Student Housing Unit
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A 20-year-old Rochester man has been sentenced to five years probation for a drug bust that occurred earlier this year in a downtown Rochester apartment complex used by the University of Minnesota-Rochester for student housing. The criminal complaint against Ronald John Christenson says Rochester police...
