Some things Owatonna firefighter Jason Karsten has seen have settled deep inside his heart. During last week’s 2022 Firefighter of the Year celebration, held at the Owatonna Eagles Club, Karsten talked about his most memorable call, the rescue of three women whose vehicle had landed in water. Wearing a wet suit in the freezing cold, he got into the water to free the last victim from behind the steering wheel.

OWATONNA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO