Rochester, MN

Sasquatch 107.7

Crash Snarls Hwy. 52 Traffic in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash involving a Toyota Cruiser snarled traffic on Hwy. 52 in Rochester Thursday morning. Authorities are still gathering information, however preliminary police reports indicate the vehicle was traveling south when it crashed near the 19th St. Northwest exit. Two occupants in the vehicle complained of pain, according to a Rochester Police Department Spokesperson.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Two vehicles crashed on Highway 52 in Rochester Thursday morning

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two vehicles collided Thursday morning on southbound Highway 52 in Rochester. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 9:46 am south of Elton Hills Drive. One vehicle was a 2009 Toyota FJ Cruiser driven by a 29-year-old Rochester female with a 9-year-old male passenger. The...
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Two 100mph Drivers Cited in Rochester Wednesday

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two drivers were ticketed by Minnesota State Troopers after they were busted for traveling over 100 mph in the Rochester area Wednesday. The first citation was issued to 19-year-old Kalin Ngo or Chicago. The citation indicates a state trooper parked in the median on Hwy. 52 near Oronoco Township clocked the young southbound driver at 105 mph in the 65 mph zone shortly before 2 a.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Idling Work Truck Stolen from Rochester Driveway

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police are investigating the report of a vehicle being stolen while it was idling in a driveway. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of 24th St. Southwest around 6:30 Tuesday morning. The 50-year-old victim told officers he started up a truck that belongs to Superior Mechanical, went back into his home then found an empty driveway when he went back outside.
ROCHESTER, MN
KDHL AM 920

Rochester Area Man Accidently Shoots Himself While Cleaning Gun

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders transported a Rochester area man to a hospital after he accidently shot himself Tuesday evening. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Captain James Schueller says a deputy responded to the reported self-inflicted gunshot wound at a residence in the 5,000 block of 80th Ave. Southwest in Salem Township around 9:15 p.m. The deputy reported finding a 70-year-old man sitting in the dining room of the home with a through-and-through gunshot wound above his left knee.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Family Service Rochester Phone Outage

Rochester, Minn. - Family Service Rochester is experiencing a phone outage. It says it's worried that its clients clients are currently unable to contact them by either phone or email. Many of its older clients with disabilities depend upon Family Service Rochester for food and transportation services. If you're having...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Convicted Thieves Charged in Massive Theft from Rochester Store

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two men with a history of theft convictions are facing new charges in connection to the theft of thousands of dollars in items from a Rochester store. Olmsted County prosecutors filed felony theft charges against 32-year-old Tyler Lentz of Eyota and 48-year-old Garrick Sneed of Rochester...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Crash involving bus on Hwy 14 near Byron

(ABC 6 News) – Authorities responded to a crash on Highway 14 about 1 mile east of Byron Wednesday night. Around 10:08 p.m., the Minnesota Department of Transportation reported a crash in the eastbound lane of County Road 34 and 10th Ave. NE. An ABC 6 crew member said...
BYRON, MN
KIMT

Home sales and listings still down in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Data from the Southeast Minnesota Realtors' (SEMR) Sep. report showed closed sales were down by 10.2% in southeast Minnesota. In Rochester, yearly closed sales in Sep. were down 11.2%. The median sales price for a house in the Med City was around $323,571 in Sep., which is an increase...
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Ramp Closure In Rochester Tuesday

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A closure is planned for an exit ramp in Rochester Tuesday. A MnDOT news release says the exit ramp from northbound Hwy. 52 to 65th St. Northwest will be closed from 9 am until noon to allow room for repairs. The left lane of the ramp will then open to traffic at noon.
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Faribault Fire Chief Recommends No Brush Burning Following Shed Fire

Dustin Dienst, Faribault Fire Chief told KDHL AM Minnesota listeners today they probably should wait until snow is on the ground before burning any brush. It's extremely dry. Dienst says at 9:15 p.m. last night (Sunday, October 16, 2022) his department was joined by Rice County Sheriff's Deputies and North Memorial in response to a structure fire at 26525 Cabot Avenue in Walcott Township.
FARIBAULT, MN
steeledodgenews.com

‘I knew I needed help’

Some things Owatonna firefighter Jason Karsten has seen have settled deep inside his heart. During last week’s 2022 Firefighter of the Year celebration, held at the Owatonna Eagles Club, Karsten talked about his most memorable call, the rescue of three women whose vehicle had landed in water. Wearing a wet suit in the freezing cold, he got into the water to free the last victim from behind the steering wheel.
OWATONNA, MN
KROC News

Rochester Man Accused of Breaking into Home, Assaulting Resident

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police arrested a Rochester man Sunday in connection with a reported burglary and assault that occurred the prior week. Charges filed in Olmsted County Court Tuesday accuse 44-year-old Richard Dalton of forcing his way into a southeast Rochester home on October 14. A witness in the home at the time of the incident told Rochester police that Dalton broke down the home’s back door, asked where the woman who lives there was, then chased her out of the residence.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

MEA weekend for Minnesota students to draw thousands to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's MEA weekend for Minnesota students and it’s expected to bring some economic impact to bring to downtown Rochester. Over Thursday and Friday, the Mayo Civic Center is preparing to host 3,500 6th through 12th grade students for the annual Minnesota Youth Convention. It's an opportunity...
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Cash, Checks, Cards Taken in Southwest Rochester Burglary

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police are investigating a burglary that was reported in southwest Rochester Monday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says the homeowners reported that someone appeared to have entered their garage and stole cash, financial cards and a checkbook from a vehicle parked inside the garage in the 1,700 block of Walden Ln. Southwest. The homeowners also reported their vehicles were rummaged through.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Rochester Man Sentenced For Drug Bust in UMR Student Housing Unit

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A 20-year-old Rochester man has been sentenced to five years probation for a drug bust that occurred earlier this year in a downtown Rochester apartment complex used by the University of Minnesota-Rochester for student housing. The criminal complaint against Ronald John Christenson says Rochester police...
ROCHESTER, MN

