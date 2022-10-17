Read full article on original website
Ashland University welcomes acclaimed spoken word performer for two-day residency Oct. 25-26
ASHLAND — The department of languages and literatures at Ashland University is hosting a two-day fall poetry reading and residency, featuring poet, professor and acclaimed spoken word performer Ryler Dustin, on Oct. 25-26. There will be two public events. On Tuesday, Oct. 25, Dustin will host an open mic night, presented by Sigma Tau Delta, at the auditorium in the Hawkins-Conard Student Center from 7-9 p.m. Dustin will give a reading of his own material on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m., in room 138 of the Dwight Schar College of Education.
North Central State College comes to Ashland County Community Academy
ASHLAND — North Central State College will begin offering college classes at the Ashland County Community Academy next year in a new partnership announced Thursday. Starting in January, Ashland County residents will be able to take entry-level college courses in English and business, along with workforce development courses on leadership and supervision.
Award-winning Arab-American police officer to host criminal justice presentation Oct. 25
ASHLAND — The departments of criminal justice and religion at Ashland University, along with the Ashland Center for Nonviolence, are hosting an event, “Dispelling the Myths and Misconceptions: Interacting with the Middle Eastern and Muslim Population,” on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The event is open to the public...
Ashland Main Street moves into new digs in Downtown Ashland
ASHLAND —Ashland Main Street is all grown up. For the first 11 years of its life, the organization lived in the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce’s building off Claremont Avenue.
Former Hess & Clark site developer considers hotel, seeking options
ASHLAND — The future of the former Hess & Clark site in Downtown Ashland is again fuzzy. The owner of the site, John Pacheco, has tapped CBRE Group (Coldwell Banker Ricard Ellis) for the possibility of constructing a hotel on the property.
5 Amish men plead 'no contest' to violating buggy law in Ashland, refuse to pay fines
ASHLAND — Five Amish men charged under Ohio’s new buggy law pleaded no contest Tuesday in Ashland Municipal Court. However, in a written letter, the group vowed not to pay the $50 fines attached to the misdemeanor charges. Andy Swartzentruber, Eli Swartzentruber, Menno Swartzentruber, Eli Mast and John...
Brookside Golf Course gets new composite deck for golfers to enjoy
ASHLAND — The city's golf course recently dedicated a new composite deck for golfers to enjoy after a round on the fairway. Officials and golfers gathered Oct. 15 to dedicate the new deck, a 1,200 square-foot addition to the Brookside Golf Course pro shop.
Ashland, Lexington playing for postseason berths
ASHLAND — The Arrows are trending in the right direction. Ashland got back on the winning track with last week’s 26-21 victory at Wooster. That put an end to back-to-back losses to Ohio Cardinal Conference heavyweights Mansfield Senior and West Holmes.
Postseason Party: Five area teams likely headed to playoffs
ASHLAND — It could be a busy Week 11 in Ashland County. All five of the schools in the Ashland Source coverage area will likely get the call Sunday afternoon when the Ohio High School Athletic Association hands out its playoff invitations.
3 Ashland players earn first-team All-OCC boys soccer honors
ASHLAND — Ohio Cardinal Conference champion Wooster swept the individual awards when the All-OCC boys soccer team was announced Tuesday. Wooster’s Brendan French was selected the OCC Offensive Player of the Year while teammate Simon Schonfeld was the Defensive Player of the Year. J.P. Lyle was tabbed as the Coach of the Year.
