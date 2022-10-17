ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Ashland University welcomes acclaimed spoken word performer for two-day residency Oct. 25-26

ASHLAND — The department of languages and literatures at Ashland University is hosting a two-day fall poetry reading and residency, featuring poet, professor and acclaimed spoken word performer Ryler Dustin, on Oct. 25-26. There will be two public events. On Tuesday, Oct. 25, Dustin will host an open mic night, presented by Sigma Tau Delta, at the auditorium in the Hawkins-Conard Student Center from 7-9 p.m. Dustin will give a reading of his own material on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m., in room 138 of the Dwight Schar College of Education.
North Central State College comes to Ashland County Community Academy

ASHLAND — North Central State College will begin offering college classes at the Ashland County Community Academy next year in a new partnership announced Thursday. Starting in January, Ashland County residents will be able to take entry-level college courses in English and business, along with workforce development courses on leadership and supervision.
Ashland, Lexington playing for postseason berths

ASHLAND — The Arrows are trending in the right direction. Ashland got back on the winning track with last week’s 26-21 victory at Wooster. That put an end to back-to-back losses to Ohio Cardinal Conference heavyweights Mansfield Senior and West Holmes.
3 Ashland players earn first-team All-OCC boys soccer honors

ASHLAND — Ohio Cardinal Conference champion Wooster swept the individual awards when the All-OCC boys soccer team was announced Tuesday. Wooster’s Brendan French was selected the OCC Offensive Player of the Year while teammate Simon Schonfeld was the Defensive Player of the Year. J.P. Lyle was tabbed as the Coach of the Year.
