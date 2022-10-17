ASHLAND — The department of languages and literatures at Ashland University is hosting a two-day fall poetry reading and residency, featuring poet, professor and acclaimed spoken word performer Ryler Dustin, on Oct. 25-26. There will be two public events. On Tuesday, Oct. 25, Dustin will host an open mic night, presented by Sigma Tau Delta, at the auditorium in the Hawkins-Conard Student Center from 7-9 p.m. Dustin will give a reading of his own material on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m., in room 138 of the Dwight Schar College of Education.

