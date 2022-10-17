Murder suspect wants to have GPS monitor removed from ankle

An Ashland man accused of killing his adult son wants to have his GPS monitor removed — for medical reasons — while under house arrest.

Stanley C. Gardner, 71, was charged with felony murder after Jason R. Gardner

The elder Gardner was released from the Ashland County Jail on Sept. 16, according to jail records.

The man had been ordered by magistrate Paul T. Lange to wear a GPS monitor and stay at home once his $100,000 bond was posted, the Times-Gazette previously reported.

Defense: GPS monitor is constricting swollen leg

The defendant's attorney, Matthew Malone, said Gardner's GPS monitor is an ankle bracelet.

"Due to his health conditions, his legs swell," Malone said. "That monitor has been constricting that swelling."

The attorney said he asked a nurse to outline for Lange some of medical reasons why the monitor should be removed from Gardner's ankle.

The defense is willing to take other measures to allow the court to keep an eye on Gardner, such as placing a monitor on the man's arm or even leaving it on the leg, but making it more loose.

"His mobility is very limited," Malone said. "Incredibly limited."

Gardner's request will be ruled upon 'soon'

The court received the defense's official motion regarding the GPS monitor during a hearing Monday morning, according to Molly Bernard, a judicial assistant for the Ashland Common Pleas Court.

"That matter has been taken under advisement," Bernard said. "The magistrate will make a ruling on that request."

The defendant's next court appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 22.

Bernard said she expects Lange will rule on the GPS monitor request before Gardner's next hearing: "He will make a decision on that motion soon."

ztuggle@gannett.com

419-564-3508

Twitter: @zachtuggle