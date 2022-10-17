ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2 college friends got a $250,000 'Shark Tank' deal with Mark Cuban for the business they built from their dorm room

By Tom Huddleston Jr.
CNBC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 27

magyargirl57
3d ago

Great idea. They found a need and jumped on it. The guys found a way to pay off their debt, create a business, and help others (if they’re smart put the money they earn towards paying off their college debt). The other impressive thing they did was target Cuban and by having a business that speaks to an interest he’s passionate about they got him to give up 2% which isn’t easy. Hats off guys!

Reply
4
MS
3d ago

Genius idea, right there for the right people to jump on it.

Reply
11
Related
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Takes a Jab at Mark Zuckerberg's Big Idea

Metaverse is the future, said billionaire Mark Zuckerberg, who went so far as to rename his social media empire Meta Platforms (META) . Zuckerberg has put all his weight behind this metaverse, perceived as an immersive virtual world in which we will be able to lead a parallel life. Thanks...
The Independent

Elon Musk throws temper tantrum in response to Robert Reich saying ‘self-made billionaires are a myth’

Elon Musk blasted Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich after he declared that “self-made billionaires are a myth – just like unicorns”. The Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder, whose net worth is $219bn according to Forbes, called Mr Reich an “idiot and a liar” after he claimed that Mr Musk was able to amass his wealth because his family “owned an emerald mine”. The University of California, Berkeley professor said in a video that “being ‘self-made’ is a nice idea” because “it suggests that anybody can claw their way to the top if they’re willing to work hard enough”. “It’s...
geekwire.com

Melinda French Gates counters Bill Gates’ prediction that their foundation will end in 25 years

Melinda French Gates this week offered a different timetable for the future of the Gates Foundation than the one laid out last month by her ex-husband Bill Gates. During Fortune’s Most Powerful Women summit in California on Tuesday, French Gates said that the Seattle-based foundation would continue operations for two decades past the death of herself or Bill Gates, whichever comes later.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Business Insider

Jeff Bezos says it's time for companies to 'batten down the hatches' as a recession looms, but Elon Musk says Tesla is 'pedal to the metal' with no plans to cut production

Elon Musk said Tesla is "pedal to the metal" whether there's a recession or not on Wednesday. The Tesla CEO said the carmaker has no plans to slow ambitious production targets. Jeff Bezos warned on Tuesday companies should "batten down the hatches" amid an economic downturn. The two richest men...
HackerNoon

The Secrets of Success: How Young Men Can Make Their Fortune

One Thousand Ways to Make Money, November 2017 by Page Fox is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. You Can Get It—Positions Yawning for Young Men—Any Young Man May Become Rich—Men Who Began at the Bottom and Reached the Top—How A. T. Stewart Got His Start—John Jacob Astor’s Secret of Success—How Stephen Girard’s Drayman Made a Fortune—$100,000 for Being Polite—How One Man’s Error Made Another Man’s Fortune—Secret of the Bon Marché in Paris—How Edison Succeeded—A Sure Way to Rise—How a Young Man Got His Salary Increased $2,000—A Sharp Yankee Peddler.
The Independent

Harry: My eyes were opened the moment I started therapy

The Duke of Sussex said he thought there was “only one way to live” until he started therapy.Harry, 38, who has been open about his mental health challenges in the past, said he now has an understanding of his “value” and has regained confidence.He was speaking as chief impact officer at professional coaching and mental health firm BetterUp.I was moving through life thinking there was only one way to live and therapy burst that bubbleHarryHarry joined BetterUp’s CEO Alexi Robichaux for an on-stage chat at the inaugural Masters of Scale Summit in San Francisco.According to the summit’s website, it aimed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy