2 college friends got a $250,000 'Shark Tank' deal with Mark Cuban for the business they built from their dorm room

Read full article on original website
magyargirl57
3d ago
Great idea. They found a need and jumped on it. The guys found a way to pay off their debt, create a business, and help others (if they’re smart put the money they earn towards paying off their college debt). The other impressive thing they did was target Cuban and by having a business that speaks to an interest he’s passionate about they got him to give up 2% which isn’t easy. Hats off guys!
Reply
4
MS
3d ago
Genius idea, right there for the right people to jump on it.
Reply
11
Related
WATCH: Mark Cuban shares 5 business and life lessons
Mark Cuban, one of America’s best known entrepreneurs, spent an hour with WCBS 880 for a special Virtual Business Breakfast, presented by Dime Community Bank. It was a program filled with lessons on business and life.
Amazon Asks for Proof Package Wasn’t Delivered, Dad Responds With Hilarious TikTok
Unless you're a big window shopper or you're buying something that really necessitates a physical inspection prior to a purchase, online shopping is ridiculously convenient. It helps you save time so you can focus on other pursuits that are way more worthwhile than blowing an hour or two buying a pack of underwear and some HDMI cables.
Kris Jenner bought $700 worth of weed products, took an edible, got high, and started playing peekaboo with a napkin at a restaurant
On "The Kardashians," Kris Jenner bought gummies from a dispensary and took one. It hit her while she was out to dinner.
Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly asked Elon Musk to destroy the internet in the famous photo of the two that the billionaire claims was a photobomb
Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly asked Elon Musk to destroy the internet in the famous photo of the two. Musk has previously said that Maxwell's appearance in the picture was a photobomb. The photo was taken at a Vanity Fair event in 2014, but didn't surface on social media until 2020. Elon...
People Are Sharing Things Rich People Buy That Poor People Don't Even Know Exist, And It's Wild
Yeah, I had no idea kidnapping insurance was a thing.
Elon Musk says he and his brother have financially supported their 76-year-old father Errol since he 'ran out of money in the 1990s'
Elon Musk said he and his brother have supported their father since he "ran out of money in 90s." He was reacting to a tweet saying he was from a family that owned an African emerald mine. Musk has always appeared to have a complicated relationship with his 76-year-old father.
Billionaire Mark Cuban Takes a Jab at Mark Zuckerberg's Big Idea
Metaverse is the future, said billionaire Mark Zuckerberg, who went so far as to rename his social media empire Meta Platforms (META) . Zuckerberg has put all his weight behind this metaverse, perceived as an immersive virtual world in which we will be able to lead a parallel life. Thanks...
CNBC
This couple started their business with just $5,000. Now it brings in $5 million a year—with Kevin O'Leary as an investor
Twelve years ago, my husband Brian and I were raising two toddlers. While we made enough money through our 9-to-5 jobs to support our family, I was itching to start my own business. I brainstormed ideas every day. But one afternoon, during a four-hour drive, something clicked. We had just...
CNBC
I spent 5 years interviewing 233 millionaires—here are the 6 habits that made them ultra wealthy
Striking it rich is not a fluke. It takes hard work, fearlessness and a growth mindset. I spent five years studying the habits of 233 millionaires — 177 of them were self-made — to find out how they make use of their time. Based on my research, I identified six principles they all shared that helped them build wealth.
Elon Musk, father of 9, says friends have suggested he have 500 kids — but he thinks that would be 'a bit weird'
Elon Musk said he's open to having more children in a new interview with the Financial Times. Though some friends have suggested he have 500 children, Musk said that would be "a bit weird." The father of nine said he'd stop having kids if he could no longer be a...
Elon Musk throws temper tantrum in response to Robert Reich saying ‘self-made billionaires are a myth’
Elon Musk blasted Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich after he declared that “self-made billionaires are a myth – just like unicorns”. The Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder, whose net worth is $219bn according to Forbes, called Mr Reich an “idiot and a liar” after he claimed that Mr Musk was able to amass his wealth because his family “owned an emerald mine”. The University of California, Berkeley professor said in a video that “being ‘self-made’ is a nice idea” because “it suggests that anybody can claw their way to the top if they’re willing to work hard enough”. “It’s...
Elon Musk Got Angry When Employees Didn't Stay At Work Late At His Maiden Venture: Ex-Colleagues Reminisce About Billionaire In Documentary
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk has been an enigma for many, and not much is known about his management skills. What Happened: Musk comes off as an exacting leader in an account shared by Jim Ambras, a former Zip2 vice president, in a BBC documentary aired this week. Zip2...
geekwire.com
Melinda French Gates counters Bill Gates’ prediction that their foundation will end in 25 years
Melinda French Gates this week offered a different timetable for the future of the Gates Foundation than the one laid out last month by her ex-husband Bill Gates. During Fortune’s Most Powerful Women summit in California on Tuesday, French Gates said that the Seattle-based foundation would continue operations for two decades past the death of herself or Bill Gates, whichever comes later.
CNBC
This 37-year-old quit her job and now makes $10,000 a month in passive income: 'I wanted to be my own boss'
In 2013, I was working as an engineer and making $80,000 a year. But I felt unfulfilled by my job, so I started a food blog called Delish D'Lites. Shortly after, I was laid off from my job. At the time, it felt like a setback. But it was actually the start of something great, because it made me realize that I didn't want to rely on just one income stream anymore.
Roman Holiday! Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Spotted Getting Cozy With Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez In Italy
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was spotted enjoying a romantic Roman holiday over the weekend, cozying up with his long-term girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, while on a lunch date in the Italian capital. On Saturday, October 15, the pair enjoyed a meal at hotspot Aroma, smooching and sipping glasses of what appeared...
Jeff Bezos says it's time for companies to 'batten down the hatches' as a recession looms, but Elon Musk says Tesla is 'pedal to the metal' with no plans to cut production
Elon Musk said Tesla is "pedal to the metal" whether there's a recession or not on Wednesday. The Tesla CEO said the carmaker has no plans to slow ambitious production targets. Jeff Bezos warned on Tuesday companies should "batten down the hatches" amid an economic downturn. The two richest men...
Elon Musk is a combination of Einstein, Tesla, and Rockefeller, says a former SpaceX exec – but even his mother admits no one wants to be him
Elon Musk is smarter than Einstein, the former talent chief of SpaceX told a BBC documentary. Dolly Singh said Musk's legacy would be a combination of Einstein, Rockefeller and Tesla. Musk's mother, Maye, said everyone admires her son but admitted no one would want to be him. Elon Musk should...
The Secrets of Success: How Young Men Can Make Their Fortune
One Thousand Ways to Make Money, November 2017 by Page Fox is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. You Can Get It—Positions Yawning for Young Men—Any Young Man May Become Rich—Men Who Began at the Bottom and Reached the Top—How A. T. Stewart Got His Start—John Jacob Astor’s Secret of Success—How Stephen Girard’s Drayman Made a Fortune—$100,000 for Being Polite—How One Man’s Error Made Another Man’s Fortune—Secret of the Bon Marché in Paris—How Edison Succeeded—A Sure Way to Rise—How a Young Man Got His Salary Increased $2,000—A Sharp Yankee Peddler.
Harry: My eyes were opened the moment I started therapy
The Duke of Sussex said he thought there was “only one way to live” until he started therapy.Harry, 38, who has been open about his mental health challenges in the past, said he now has an understanding of his “value” and has regained confidence.He was speaking as chief impact officer at professional coaching and mental health firm BetterUp.I was moving through life thinking there was only one way to live and therapy burst that bubbleHarryHarry joined BetterUp’s CEO Alexi Robichaux for an on-stage chat at the inaugural Masters of Scale Summit in San Francisco.According to the summit’s website, it aimed...
Comments / 27