Penn State men’s hockey is off to a hot start with a 4-0 record that includes sweeps over Canisius and Mercyhurst. To most fans that follow the team closely, this probably comes as no surprise. After the heartbreaking end to the team’s Big Ten Tournament run in Minnesota last season, the Nittany Lions only lost three players: Adam Pilewicz, Clayton Phillips, and Oskar Autio. Those are three great players who left big shoes to fill, but that’s a very small number compared to previous years. Now, Penn State is equipped with the depth it needs to run the table in the Big Ten.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO