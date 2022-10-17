Read full article on original website
Onward State
Penn State Field Hockey’s Grace Wallis & Meghan Reese Invited To NFHCA 2022 Senior Game
Individual recognitions have been rolling in for Penn State field hockey, including for the team’s veterans. Seniors Grace Wallis and Meghan Reese will represent their team at the National Field Hockey Coaches Association DI game. The game will be played at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 19, in conjunction with this year’s collegiate field hockey national championship hosted at UConn.
Onward State
No. 18 Penn State Men’s Hockey Blows Out St. Thomas 6-2
No. 18 Penn State men’s hockey (5-0-0) defeated St. Thomas (1-4-0) 6-2 to remain undefeated on the season. A four-goal second proved to be the difference as Penn State pulled away from the Tommies to collect its fifth straight win. Six different players scored for Penn State in the...
Onward State
Famous Penn Staters We Want To See On Trading Cards
In June, Penn State announced that it had entered an agreement with Fanatics Collectibles and Topps to begin the production of Penn State trading cards. It was an exciting announcement, so we took a crack at designing our own ideas. That being said, Penn State isn’t only defined by the...
Onward State
No. 24 Penn State Women’s Soccer Suffers 4-2 Upset To Nebraska
No. 24 Penn State women’s soccer (10-4-2, 5-3-1 Big Ten) was upset 4-2 by Nebraska (7-5-5, 5-2-2 Big Ten) on Thursday night in Lincoln. Despite a brace by Ally Schlegel, the Nittany Lions couldn’t make up a two-goal deficit that was established early by the Huskers. Penn State outshot Nebraska 18-10, but failed to convert in the end.
Onward State
Sandy Barbour To Speak On NIL & Student-Athletes At Penn State October 26
A pop-up course hosted by the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Penn State and led by former Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour is coming to Happy Valley to explore the NIL policy adopted by the NCAA in 2021. Barbour, who has spent more than 40...
Onward State
Generating Minnesota White Out Hype An Uphill Battle For Penn State
You’d have to go back seven years to find the last time Penn State football lost the game proceeding the White Out. Even in 2015, when that last happened, the Nittany Lions were coming off a bye week. It was the same situation the year before. In 2022, Penn State will be just seven days removed from one of its biggest letdown losses under James Franklin when it hosts the “greatest show in college sports.”
Onward State
Ally Schlegel Hits 100 Career Points As Penn State Women’s Soccer Keeps Energy High
Penn State women’s soccer’s win over Michigan on Sunday was a high point for the whole team, especially for redshirt senior Ally Schlegel. In her final regular-season home game of the season, Schlegel scored twice and reached 100 career points. In true Schlegel fashion, she stirred up Michigan’s...
Onward State
Penn State Men’s Hockey’s Ben Schoen Named Big Ten First Star Of The Week
Penn State men’s hockey’s Ben Schoen has been named the Big Ten First Star of the Week, as announced Tuesday morning. Schoen tallied four points in Penn State’s sweep over Mercyhurst last week. Schoen, a sophomore forward, scored one goal and two assists in Penn State’s 6-3...
Onward State
Staff Predictions: No. 16 Penn State vs. Minnesota
No. 16 Penn State took a lot of punishment in its 41-17 loss to Michigan last week. But hey, it’s White Out weekend, baby. As the Nittany Lions prepare to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers, there are a number of places the team will aim to improve. With Golden Gopher quarterback Tanner Morgan’s health unclear, the Nittany Lions’ key may be to stop the run. After allowing 418 rushing yards to Michigan, Penn State will face off against Minnesota’s Mohamed Ibrahim, who averages 6.7 yards per carry.
Onward State
Penn State Men’s Hockey Showing Improved Depth Through First Four Games
Penn State men’s hockey is off to a hot start with a 4-0 record that includes sweeps over Canisius and Mercyhurst. To most fans that follow the team closely, this probably comes as no surprise. After the heartbreaking end to the team’s Big Ten Tournament run in Minnesota last season, the Nittany Lions only lost three players: Adam Pilewicz, Clayton Phillips, and Oskar Autio. Those are three great players who left big shoes to fill, but that’s a very small number compared to previous years. Now, Penn State is equipped with the depth it needs to run the table in the Big Ten.
Onward State
Previewing The Enemy: Minnesota Golden Gophers
After a disastrous trip to Ann Arbor, No. 16 Penn State football (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) is in the loss column. But, despite the Michigan loss, the Nittany Lions have an immediate chance to get back on track under White Out conditions this Saturday when Minnesota comes to town. It’ll be Penn State’s first matchup with the Golden Gophers since Tanner Morgan & Co. derailed its playoff hopes and evaporated its No. 4 ranking in 2019.
Onward State
Penn State Women’s Soccer Climbs One Spot To No. 24 In United Soccer Coaches Weekly Poll
Penn State women’s soccer jumped one spot to No. 24 in the United Soccer Coaches week eight poll. Head coach Erica Dambach’s team was previously ranked No. 25 but posted two wins to climb in the national poll. The Nittany Lions swept Wisconsin and Michigan in week eight...
Onward State
James Franklin: Clifford Has ‘Earned The Right’ To Start Over Drew Allar
Despite increasingly loud calls for Penn State football to start true freshman quarterback Drew Allar over incumbent Sean Clifford, James Franklin has no plans to shake things up right now. “[Switching to Allar is] the wrong message. That’s the wrong signal,” Franklin said at his Tuesday press conference. “Sean has...
Onward State
Podward State: Season 7, Episode 5 Ft. Relish Rachel & All-American Ashley
Frankly, you’re going to want to tune into this one, folks. On the latest episode of Podward State, hosts Grace Cunningham, Shannon Smith, and Connor Krause are joined by two Penn State alums and former Oscar Mayer Wienermobile drivers (read: hotdoggers), Ashley Ferrara All-American Ashley and Rachel Aul Relish Rachel.
Onward State
James Franklin: Singular Michigan Stadium Tunnel Is ‘A Problem’
It was a frustrating weekend for Penn State football. The Nittany Lions traveled to Ann Arbor only to get crushed 41-17 by then-No. 5 Michigan. In the midst of the tense action, James Franklin’s squad got involved in an altercation with the Wolverines in Michigan’s historic Lloyd Carr Tunnel.
Onward State
What Your Penn State Apartment Complex Says About You
Ah, the smell of fall. Leaves start falling, the morning air becomes crisper, and the undeniable stress of making housing plans for next year is inevitable. As the tension begins to loom over roommates across the Penn State community, it’s safe to say that choosing your living situation can either be an effortless transition or really messy. Wherever you live, on-campus or off, State College offers a variety of apartments that are sure to either rock your world or make you question every single one of your life decisions.
Onward State
Centre Film Festival To Kick Off October 31
The annual Centre Film Festival is returning for its fourth year in just a few weeks. Running from October 31 to November 6, there are plenty of movies for everyone to enjoy, from well-known films to locally made movies. Attendees can view feature films that are on the 2023 Academy...
Onward State
ACRES Project To Host Amazing Race Fundraiser November 6
The ACRES Project (Adults Creating Residential and Employment Solutions) is hosting an amazing race fundraiser from 1 p.m to 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 6, starting at Radio Park Elementary School in State College. This fundraiser is set to raise money for ACRES itself, as its mission is to “foster...
Onward State
Preliminary Investigation Finds ‘Excessive Alcohol Consumption’ A Factor In Penn State Student’s Death
Penn State College of Engineering student Ryan O’Malley died over the weekend, according to Penn State spokesperson Lisa Powers. He was 21. According to the State College Police Department (SCPD), police and Emergency Medical Services were called to an off-campus apartment at 4:17 a.m. on Sunday, October 16, after O’Malley’s roommate found him unresponsive. Police say life-saving measures were attempted, but O’Malley was pronounced dead at the scene.
Onward State
University Officials Issue Statements Regarding Mass Email About Controversial October 24 Event
Penn State University Police and Public Safety and Vice President for Student Affairs Damon Sims issued separate statements Thursday evening surrounding a mass email sent by an unrecognized group regarding a controversial event occurring on campus on Monday, October 24. The mass email called on students and community members to...
