ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Onward State

Penn State Field Hockey’s Grace Wallis & Meghan Reese Invited To NFHCA 2022 Senior Game

Individual recognitions have been rolling in for Penn State field hockey, including for the team’s veterans. Seniors Grace Wallis and Meghan Reese will represent their team at the National Field Hockey Coaches Association DI game. The game will be played at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 19, in conjunction with this year’s collegiate field hockey national championship hosted at UConn.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

No. 18 Penn State Men’s Hockey Blows Out St. Thomas 6-2

No. 18 Penn State men’s hockey (5-0-0) defeated St. Thomas (1-4-0) 6-2 to remain undefeated on the season. A four-goal second proved to be the difference as Penn State pulled away from the Tommies to collect its fifth straight win. Six different players scored for Penn State in the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Famous Penn Staters We Want To See On Trading Cards

In June, Penn State announced that it had entered an agreement with Fanatics Collectibles and Topps to begin the production of Penn State trading cards. It was an exciting announcement, so we took a crack at designing our own ideas. That being said, Penn State isn’t only defined by the...
Onward State

No. 24 Penn State Women’s Soccer Suffers 4-2 Upset To Nebraska

No. 24 Penn State women’s soccer (10-4-2, 5-3-1 Big Ten) was upset 4-2 by Nebraska (7-5-5, 5-2-2 Big Ten) on Thursday night in Lincoln. Despite a brace by Ally Schlegel, the Nittany Lions couldn’t make up a two-goal deficit that was established early by the Huskers. Penn State outshot Nebraska 18-10, but failed to convert in the end.
LINCOLN, NE
Onward State

Generating Minnesota White Out Hype An Uphill Battle For Penn State

You’d have to go back seven years to find the last time Penn State football lost the game proceeding the White Out. Even in 2015, when that last happened, the Nittany Lions were coming off a bye week. It was the same situation the year before. In 2022, Penn State will be just seven days removed from one of its biggest letdown losses under James Franklin when it hosts the “greatest show in college sports.”
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Staff Predictions: No. 16 Penn State vs. Minnesota

No. 16 Penn State took a lot of punishment in its 41-17 loss to Michigan last week. But hey, it’s White Out weekend, baby. As the Nittany Lions prepare to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers, there are a number of places the team will aim to improve. With Golden Gopher quarterback Tanner Morgan’s health unclear, the Nittany Lions’ key may be to stop the run. After allowing 418 rushing yards to Michigan, Penn State will face off against Minnesota’s Mohamed Ibrahim, who averages 6.7 yards per carry.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Men’s Hockey Showing Improved Depth Through First Four Games

Penn State men’s hockey is off to a hot start with a 4-0 record that includes sweeps over Canisius and Mercyhurst. To most fans that follow the team closely, this probably comes as no surprise. After the heartbreaking end to the team’s Big Ten Tournament run in Minnesota last season, the Nittany Lions only lost three players: Adam Pilewicz, Clayton Phillips, and Oskar Autio. Those are three great players who left big shoes to fill, but that’s a very small number compared to previous years. Now, Penn State is equipped with the depth it needs to run the table in the Big Ten.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Previewing The Enemy: Minnesota Golden Gophers

After a disastrous trip to Ann Arbor, No. 16 Penn State football (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) is in the loss column. But, despite the Michigan loss, the Nittany Lions have an immediate chance to get back on track under White Out conditions this Saturday when Minnesota comes to town. It’ll be Penn State’s first matchup with the Golden Gophers since Tanner Morgan & Co. derailed its playoff hopes and evaporated its No. 4 ranking in 2019.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Onward State

James Franklin: Singular Michigan Stadium Tunnel Is ‘A Problem’

It was a frustrating weekend for Penn State football. The Nittany Lions traveled to Ann Arbor only to get crushed 41-17 by then-No. 5 Michigan. In the midst of the tense action, James Franklin’s squad got involved in an altercation with the Wolverines in Michigan’s historic Lloyd Carr Tunnel.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Onward State

What Your Penn State Apartment Complex Says About You

Ah, the smell of fall. Leaves start falling, the morning air becomes crisper, and the undeniable stress of making housing plans for next year is inevitable. As the tension begins to loom over roommates across the Penn State community, it’s safe to say that choosing your living situation can either be an effortless transition or really messy. Wherever you live, on-campus or off, State College offers a variety of apartments that are sure to either rock your world or make you question every single one of your life decisions.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Centre Film Festival To Kick Off October 31

The annual Centre Film Festival is returning for its fourth year in just a few weeks. Running from October 31 to November 6, there are plenty of movies for everyone to enjoy, from well-known films to locally made movies. Attendees can view feature films that are on the 2023 Academy...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

ACRES Project To Host Amazing Race Fundraiser November 6

The ACRES Project (Adults Creating Residential and Employment Solutions) is hosting an amazing race fundraiser from 1 p.m to 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 6, starting at Radio Park Elementary School in State College. This fundraiser is set to raise money for ACRES itself, as its mission is to “foster...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Preliminary Investigation Finds ‘Excessive Alcohol Consumption’ A Factor In Penn State Student’s Death

Penn State College of Engineering student Ryan O’Malley died over the weekend, according to Penn State spokesperson Lisa Powers. He was 21. According to the State College Police Department (SCPD), police and Emergency Medical Services were called to an off-campus apartment at 4:17 a.m. on Sunday, October 16, after O’Malley’s roommate found him unresponsive. Police say life-saving measures were attempted, but O’Malley was pronounced dead at the scene.

Comments / 0

Community Policy