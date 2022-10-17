ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Mills, WI

Multiple police departments search for man wanted for robbing three Culver's restaurants

By Alex Groth, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
Multiple police departments are searching for a man wanted for robbing Culver's restaurants in three Wisconsin cities, including Mequon, the Lake Mills Police Department said in a news release.

Police are looking for the suspect after the latest robbery in Mequon on Oct 10. Other Culver's robberies occurred in Janesville on Oct. 6 and Lake Mills on Sept. 26.

Lake Mills police have released surveillance photos of both the suspect and the vehicle used in the crimes.

The vehicle is described as a four-door, late model Jeep that is maroon or dark red. The license plate number is unknown.

Police didn't provide a description of the suspect, other than to say he was male, but the surveillance photo shows a view of the suspect's face.

The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of money from the Culver's restaurants through the drive-thru, Lake Mills Police Chief Steve Schroeder said in the release.

No weapon was displayed, but the suspect implied they had a weapon during the robbery, he added. Based on the consistency of the robberies, Schroeder believes the same suspect was involved with each of the incidents.

Anyone with information on the suspect or vehicle can call the Lake Mills Police Department's non-emergency number at 920-648-2354 or email bcedarwall@ci.lake-mills.wi.us.

Contact Alex Groth at agroth@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @grothalexandria.

Comments / 7

Granny H
3d ago

I'm happy the police are searching for this idiot. The LARGER question is what are they going to do if he's found. Will his charges be lowered so he can get less/no time?

Gloria Lynch
3d ago

Look at the camera video at Culvers and you should be able to get plate number.The camera video should show the whole front of the jeep.

