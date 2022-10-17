ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, OR

Marion County's COVID-19 cases fall 39%

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
 3 days ago
Oregon reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 3,306 new cases. That's down 22% from the previous week's tally of 4,237 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Oregon ranked 23rd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows.

In the latest week, coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 16.4% from the week before, with 250,233 cases reported. With 1.27% of the country's population, Oregon had 1.32% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, eight states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Marion County reported 216 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 356 cases and two deaths. Throughout the pandemic, it has reported 83,313 cases and 790 deaths.

Polk County reported 59 cases and two deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 86 cases and no deaths. Throughout the pandemic, it has reported 19,167 cases and 154 deaths.

Across Oregon, cases fell in 26 counties, with the best declines in Clackamas County, with 275 cases from 433 a week earlier; in Marion County; and in Multnomah County, with 679 cases from 809.

Within Oregon, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Crook County with 164 cases per 100,000 per week; Josephine County with 162; and Wheeler County with 150. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Multnomah County, with 679 cases; Washington County, with 461 cases; and Lane County, with 288. Weekly case counts rose in eight counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Josephine, Jackson and Benton counties.

In Oregon, 32 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 29 people were reported dead.

A total of 902,319 people in Oregon have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 8,622 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States, 96,952,191 people have tested positive and 1,065,109 people have died.

Oregon's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Oct. 16. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 717
  • The week before that: 668
  • Four weeks ago: 657

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 50,945
  • The week before that: 49,442
  • Four weeks ago: 55,544

Hospitals in 23 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 21 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 29 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

Statesman Journal

Statesman Journal

