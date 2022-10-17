5 easy ways to make your home more sustainable

Since 1970, when the National Environmental Policy Act became law, the U.S. federal government has been required to consider the impact of its actions on the environment. With the enactment of this policy, a commitment was made to sustainability.

Change starts at home; and as the reality of climate change and its causes comes into focus, many people are making strides to affect change by adopting greener habits in their daily lives. To that end, The Rounds researched simple ways to make your home—and household habits—more sustainable.

The importance of protecting the planet through such efforts has only become more important over the past few decades. If global warming exceeds 1.5 degrees Celsius —or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit—a number of potentially irreversible events become more likely. Ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica could break apart, coral reefs could die, and permafrost could thaw—all of which would have significant impacts on the overall well-being of the planet.

With current projections of global warming raising temperatures by as much as 3 degrees Celsius (5.4 degrees Fahrenheit) by 2100, some governments around the world are taking action. In the United States, the Inflation Reduction Act was signed in August to reduce pollution, make transit cleaner, increase access to clean energy, and combat global warming. While federal programs will evolve from this legislation to help communities across the country, individuals can also take the necessary steps to promote sustainability and fight global warming.

Continue reading for five actions you can take at home that will make a difference for the environment.