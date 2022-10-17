Sort trash into compost or recycling bins

Recycling reduces waste and saves natural resources, prevents pollution, and conserves energy. Items accepted for recycling can vary across the United States, but common items include plastic bottles, aluminum and steel cans, glass containers, and newspapers. Important for proper recycling is to ensure mediums aren't mixed: Jars with peanut butter still in them, for example, can't be recycled; it's essential materials are all well-cleaned before ending up in the bin.

Food and yard scraps comprise nearly one-third of trash—a metric that can be all but eliminated by composting. Compost bins can be established indoors or out and provide essential benefits to the soil while decreasing greenhouse gas emissions and limiting what ends up in the waste stream. Be sure to keep animal products out of the bin so as to not attract pests and rodents. Examples of some items that can be included are: Fruits, veggies, coffee grounds, dried egg shells, leaves, grass clippings.

If you're living in a city and don't have room for your own compost bin, look for local compost collectors to pick up your scraps for a monthly fee.