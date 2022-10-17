Buy new parts instead of new appliances

Repairing home appliances before buying new ones saves money while promoting sustainability.

Buying parts and repairing broken appliances yourself, or having a professional do the repairs, may be a good option if repairs cost less than half of a new appliance or if the appliance is less than 10 years old. Consumer Reports even offers interactive online tools to help consumers make smart decisions about repairing appliances including refrigerators, dishwashers, and washing machines.

When the issue is more aesthetic than functional, upcycling is an option to increase the longevity of an appliance. For example, painting kitchen appliances a new color is much more environmentally friendly than discarding refrigerators and dishwashers that are in working order. And when it is time to finally say goodbye to a well-used appliance, the Environmental Protection Agency offers guidelines through its Responsible Appliance Disposal Program .