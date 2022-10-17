ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue Announces Return Of Their Spooktacular Haunted Fire House

By Local - Liz Shultz
By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VPESF_0icWc4tq00

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – St. Petersburg Fire Rescue is excited to announce the return of their annual Haunted Fire House!

This FREE spooktacular event will now be held at Fire Station #10, located at 2800 30th Avenue North St. Petersburg on Saturday, October 22nd from 6 pm -9 pm!

The Haunted house is recommended for individuals ages 12 and older, according to SPFR.

Additional family-friendly activities included: bounce houses, face painting, raffle prizes, trick-or-treating, and more! In addition, free food and drinks will be provided throughout the event.

Related
stpetecatalyst.com

Haunted car wash comes to Pinellas

October 20, 2022 - Tommy’s Express Car Wash, a Michigan-based company with 131 locations nationwide, will transform some of its facilities into a “Tunnel of Terror.” Only four of the company’s Florida locations will host the event, including one in Pinellas County. The Largo location, at 1240 Missouri Ave. N., will host the Tunnel of Terror event Oct. 28-29 from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete to commemorate the good ship Bounty

The replica 18th century wooden sailing ship Bounty sank off the North Carolina coast during Hurricane Sandy in 2012. Two lives were lost. On Oct. 29, the 10th anniversary of the tragedy, the City of St. Petersburg will erect a plaque commemorating the working vessel, which spent more than 21 years docked year-round alongside the bayfront pier as a tourist attraction.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa construction worker hospitalized after fall

TAMPA, Fla. — A construction worker was sent to the hospital Thursday morning after falling about 5 feet at a site in the Channelside District, fire rescue said. It happened around 10 a.m. in the area of East Twiggs Street and Channelside Drive where a new condominium building is under construction.
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

Halloween happenings around Tampa Bay

Pumpkin patches and demonic decorations herald the haunting season: Halloween will soon be upon us. Bewitched and bedeviled, Pinellas residents busily prepare their costumes, stockpile sweets and seek out some of the area’s most terrifying Halloween happenings. During this creepy season, communities throughout Pinellas and around the Tampa Bay area play host to horrifying haunted houses, fiendishly fun festivals and tantalizing trick-or-treating. With such a variety of activities, there’s plenty to do for both the adult crowd as well as all the little ghouls and goblins.
CLEARWATER, FL
