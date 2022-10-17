St. Petersburg Fire Rescue Announces Return Of Their Spooktacular Haunted Fire House

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – St. Petersburg Fire Rescue is excited to announce the return of their annual Haunted Fire House!

This FREE spooktacular event will now be held at Fire Station #10, located at 2800 30th Avenue North St. Petersburg on Saturday, October 22nd from 6 pm -9 pm!

The Haunted house is recommended for individuals ages 12 and older, according to SPFR.

Additional family-friendly activities included: bounce houses, face painting, raffle prizes, trick-or-treating, and more! In addition, free food and drinks will be provided throughout the event.

