Swap in LED lightbulbs instead of buying new CFLs

Lighting is responsible for 5% of greenhouse gas emissions and 15% of electricity use worldwide, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Switching to LED lights—the highest-efficiency bulbs on the market—could cut U.S. electricity use in half, making this a simple way to increase sustainability in the home.

LED bulbs use an estimated 15% less energy than compact fluorescent light bulbs, and don't contain the dangerous mercury vapor found in the latter. Combine this with their higher efficiency and lower greenhouse gas emissions and it creates a greater cost savings for consumers.

The Department of Energy is moving the needle on this shift with new regulations related to light bulbs implemented in April 2022.