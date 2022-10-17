Let your fans do the work

A study released by Australia's University of Sydney in April 2022 reported that using fans in homes helps residents stay cool without using as much air conditioning. Cooling costs decreased by nearly 70%, marking a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. This is an important finding to help address climate change, as air conditioners and fans comprise nearly one-fifth of electricity used globally, and air conditioners produce almost 4% of greenhouse gas emissions worldwide.

Many varieties of fans are available for use in the home, including ceiling fans, window fans, and tower fans. Pro tip: When using ceiling fans in the summer, set the blades to spin counterclockwise to push air down and keep rooms cool.

