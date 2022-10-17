Use water filters instead of buying bottled water

Roughly 1 million plastic bottles are bought each minute and 400 tons of plastic waste are produced annually, according to the United Nations Environment Programme . The manufacture and removal of single-use plastics, such as water bottles, create significant greenhouse gas emissions contributing to global warming. There are approximately 75 million to 200 million tons of plastic waste in the Earth's oceans right now.

By using water filters at home instead of buying bottled water, consumers can help decrease greenhouse gas emissions and reduce harmful waste. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency offers guidelines to help consumers choose water filters that best fit their needs, as filters can range from those fitted to bottles, taps, or pitchers to more complex reverse osmosis systems.

And before you head out, don't forget to fill up a reusable aluminum thermos or bottle so you have water on the go.