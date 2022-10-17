ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Related
Daily Mail

Ex-MSNBC host Keith Olbermann claims he used to date Kyrsten Sinema - and says she was even further left than him before reaching the Senate: Liberal pundit also promises to disclose more information about their relationship on his podcast

Former liberal MSNBC host and sportscaster Keith Olbermann revealed on Monday that he'd dated Democratic Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema over a decade ago. Olbermann, who currently hosts a podcast, didn't spare his disappointment with the moderate senator, claiming that she previously was even more liberal than him. The ex-SportsCenter and...
ARIZONA STATE
HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel Stops The Show With A Prison Wish For Donald Trump

Jimmy Kimmel said Donald Trump is like “spam come to life” for the increasingly bizarre conspiracy theories the former president has been spreading at his rallies. “Some idiot tells him something, and he runs with it,” Kimmel said. “He just keeps repeating it ― and none of that would excuse intentionally stealing and leaving classified documents laying around your golf course.”
HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel Spots Trump's Most 'Embarrassing' Moment From Jan. 6 Hearings

Jimmy Kimmel said one part of Thursday’s Jan. 6 House select committee hearing likely made former President Donald Trump very uncomfortable. It was this moment, when Cassidy Hutchinson ― at the time and aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows ― said Trump knew he lost the 2020 election but was too embarrassed to admit it:
The Independent

Maggie Haberman reacts to clips of Trump attacking her as a ‘third-rate reporter’

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman showed no signs of personal injury when confronted with clips of former President Donald Trump attacking her credentials. Mr Trump, who is both the subject of Ms Haberman’s new tell-all Confidence Man and once told the veteran White House reporter that she was “like my psychiatrist” during a post-presidency interview, had at times during his reign labelled her a “third-rate reporter” and attacked her personally in public screeds.
WASHINGTON STATE
Newsweek

Fox Guest Points Out Network Hosts Texted Trump Staff During Jan. 6 Riot

Dan Kanninen, former senior adviser for Hillary Clinton's campaign, pointed out during an appearance on Fox News that some of the network's hosts texted former President Donald Trump's staff during the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. Kanninen made that point during a recent segment on Fox News' The Faulkner...
Alabama Now

New ‘CNN This Morning’ to feature Alabama native Kaitlan Collins

CNN says it will debut its new morning show on Nov. 1, before a new set is even built but with a new name, to get it in front of viewers a week before the midterm election. The show will be called “CNN This Morning,” the network said on Wednesday. The program, with Kaitlan Collins, Poppy Harlow and Don Lemon as hosts, replaces the current “New Day” and will air weekdays at 6 to 9 a.m. Eastern.
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s tribute to Confederate soldiers hilariously backfires

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene posted an image of herself intended to defend monuments to the Confederacy, but the lawmaker inadvertantly highlighted a monument paying tribute to the Union, The Daily Beastreported. The Republican firebrand posted an image of herself at the the Wilder Monument in Chickamuaga, Georgia on Truth Social, former president Donald Trump’s media platform he created after Twitter banned him. “Tonight, I stopped at the Wilder Monument in Chickamuaga, GA, which honors the soldiers of the Wilder Brigade,” she said. “I will always defend our nation’s history!” Initially, The Daily Beast reported, the post said...
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Why Ron Johnson drew laughter from a Wisconsin debate audience

By any fair measure, last night’s debate between Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes was not a friendly affair. At one point, for example, the candidates were asked to say something they admire about their opponent. Johnson responded by attacking Barnes’ patriotism. There were...
WISCONSIN STATE
Axios

"Saturday Night Live" satirizes the Jan. 6 Committee

"Saturday Night Live" had its turn with the Jan. 6 Committee on Saturday, featuring Kenan Thompson (in character as Rep. Bennie Thompson) saying “we assembled a team of monotone nerds to do a PowerPoint.”. Zoom out: The committee voted on Thursday to subpoena President Trump after showing footage of...
SFGate

SFGate

