Read full article on original website
Related
WEAU-TV 13
Pablo Center Fundraiser
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Pablo Center at the Confluence is holding its Annual Fall Fundraiser, called “Masquerade”. Dress in your best masquerade attire for music, dinner and live and silent auctions. It’s Thursday, October 27 with doors open at 5 p.m. The masquerade begins at 6...
WEAU-TV 13
Where’s Woo’s Pagoda? Catching up on the whereabouts of an Eau Claire landmark
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Once a staple in Eau Claire, Woo’s Pagoda was demolished in 2014. The wooden pagoda on the top of the building was saved with restoration in mind, but it’s been missing to the public since 2018. A building and a person, connected by...
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Valley Book Festival
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Book Festival is happening October 20-25 with in-person and virtual opportunities to celebrate the written word. There will be author readings, book signings, school visits, and the festival includes programs for writers of all ages.
WEAU-TV 13
The Girls Scouts of the Northwestern Greater Lakes announce they will be selling Camp Nawakwa
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes have announced they will be selling Camp Nawakwa. “The footprint that we are reimagining for our council is creating a Girl Scout experience center so that our Girl Scouts and our staff are in the same area and providing exceptional Girl Scout experience,” said council CEO Patty Shafto-Carlson.
WEAU-TV 13
Library Series on Hmong people and culture
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new Series at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire is working to bring the community together. Called Building Our Community: Hmong in the Chippewa Valley, the program explores Hmong culture and history. The three-part Series is free to all community members.
WEAU-TV 13
Grace Lutheran Communities holds Open House
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Grace Lutheran Communities held an Open House Wednesday to showcase its new Memory Care Facility. In July, Grace Lutheran’s Prairie Point Facility began a transition from a Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Provider to an Assisted Living Facility. The Facility will now be able to offer 24 beds dedicated to traditional assisted living care and 24 beds dedicated to memory care.
WEAU-TV 13
WAGNER TAILS: Fancy, Fawn, Ace, Anna and Bear & Juniper
BARRON AND EAU CLAIRE COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Four littermates are up for adoption in Barron County after making the trip to Wisconsin from New Mexico. Fancy, Fawn, Ace, and Anna are three months old and possibly Catahoula mixes. Caretakers at Little Red Barn Dog Rescue say this pack of pups is sweet, energetic and outgoing.
WEAU-TV 13
Prestige of Arts and Community contest highlights area talent and supports Chippewa Valley charities
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For the second year, Prestige Auto in Eau Claire is hosting an art contest to showcase the talent in the Chippewa Valley while supporting local charities. The Prestige of Art and Community contest is open to artists of all ages. The way it works, participants...
WEAU-TV 13
Missing New Richmond woman found safe
NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman who was reported missing and endangered over one month ago is found safe. A missing and endangered person alert was issued for 83-year-old Mabel Ross on Sept. 15, who hadn’t been seen since Aug. 11. Ross was reported missing from New Richmond,...
WEAU-TV 13
2 teenagers hurt in rollover crash Wednesday in Barron County
DALLAS, Wis. (WEAU) - Two teenagers are hurt after a rollover crash Wednesday night in Barron County. According to a release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, an 18-year-old man and 18-year-old woman, both from Rice Lake, suffered serious, but not life-threatening, injuries as a result of the crash, which happened at 10:13 p.m. on County Highway U south of Dallas.
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, October 18th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s the opening round of the WIAA prep volleyball playoffs, with plenty of teams in action such as St. Croix Central against Altoona, Cochrane-Fountain City heading to Regis, Bangor taking on Fall Creek, and New Auburn traveling to Immanuel among others. Plus, it’s playoffs...
WEAU-TV 13
1 hurt after single-vehicle crash in Pierce County
TRIMBELLE TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Pierce County Tuesday morning. According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 18, 2022, around 7:37 a.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 63 near 490th Avenue Ellsworth, Wis. in Trimbelle Township.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire based company installs the city’s first ever solar tree
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire based company installs the city’s first ever “E-Cacia” solar tree Thursday morning in Boyd Park. “Brian, thank you so much. Can I order one of these in a smaller scale for my south facing deck?” said Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who spoke at the solar tree’s installation event.
WEAU-TV 13
Mobile unit provides mammograms to rural communities
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the CDC, one in eight women will get breast cancer in her lifetime. Getting regular breast screenings is an important part of hopefully catching breast cancer early. Prevea Health and its hospital partners are working to make mammogram screenings more accessible through the Mobile Mammography Unit.
WEAU-TV 13
Country Fest announces 2023 lineup
CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - The lineup for Country Fest 2023 is announced. Country Fest, which has been held north of Cadott since 1987, will be headlined by Zac Brown Band, Dan + Shay and Jon Pardi from June 22-24. The venue, which has five stages, will feature over 50 artists,...
WEAU-TV 13
Voters to decide on ECASD capital referendum on November 8th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Voters will go to the polls for the November 8th general election. On the ballot will include the Eau Claire Area School District’s nearly $99-million capital referendum. ECASD superintendent Michael Johnson and Executive Director of Business Services, Abby Johnson joined WEAU’s Bob Gallaher on Hello Wisconsin Tuesday morning.
Comments / 0