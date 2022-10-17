EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes have announced they will be selling Camp Nawakwa. “The footprint that we are reimagining for our council is creating a Girl Scout experience center so that our Girl Scouts and our staff are in the same area and providing exceptional Girl Scout experience,” said council CEO Patty Shafto-Carlson.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO