Roberto
3d ago
I would like to thank my Sollege Soregon State, there I majored in English and minored it writing. Though I failed in spelling and spell checking! I guess it was Smeant to be.
Reply(1)
11
Related
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Changes coming next fall to University of Arizona student dining options
Starting in fall 2023, all first-year Wildcats living on the University of Arizona campus will be required to purchase a meal plan. University officials said the requirement is intended to better support bringing healthier dining options that people hope to see on campus. Here’s what students can expect next fall....
azbigmedia.com
How Sinema says CHIPS and Science Act will impact Arizona
On Oct. 17, U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema toured Arizona State University’s (ASU) MacroTechnology Works facility to see how her bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act will support semiconductor manufacturing and research in Arizona. Sinema notes that Arizona’s roots in microelectronics are deep — with Motorola coming to Arizona in 1949 — and growing, as evidenced by significant investments from companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and Intel.
Arizona ‘ground zero’ for extremist, anti-government sheriff movement
Susan Wortman, 79, recognized the voice of the man approaching her from behind as she attempted to slip out of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors meeting on Aug. 3. Wearing a badge on his belt and gun on his hip, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s tone was different from the warm greeting he’d given Wortman before the meeting. He was “acting like a bully,” she said. He didn’t seem happy about her public comments, and he certainly didn’t appreciate her attire.
Cycling group to honor Chuck Huckelberry
This Sunday, Oct. 23, the Greater Arizona Bicycling Association (GABA) plans to hold an event honoring former Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry for his contributions to the Loop.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
fabulousarizona.com
8 Arizona Farmer’s Markets to Visit This Fall
Farmer’s markets provide the perfect opportunity to connect with community members, admire creations from local artisans, purchase fresh produce and indulge in a number of unique homemade goodies and treats courtesy of local vendors. Best of all, they allow you to support small businesses in a fun, energetic environment. Here are eight of the best farmer’s markets in Arizona.
AZFamily
Where do voters stand on Prop 211 & Prop 310 in Arizona
This camp encourages girls to learn more about careers in fire and law enforcement. Research project at ASU works to learn more about domestic violence risk factors. A team is working to pinpoint the risk factors for domestic violence victims, especially for those in underrepresented groups like indigenous, Latinx, LGBTQ+
KTAR.com
2 more Arizona women charged with harvesting small number of 2020 primary ballots
PHOENIX – Two southwestern Arizona women were indicted earlier this month for allegedly harvesting a small number of ballots during the 2020 primary election, authorities said Wednesday. A state grand jury charged Gloria Lopez Torres and Nadia Guadalupe Lizarraga-Mayorquin, aka Nadia Buchanan, with conspiracy and ballot abuse on Oct....
Phoenix New Times
Owners of D-backs, Cardinals Behind Racist Attack Ads in County Attorney Race
A political action committee supporting Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell — and largely funded by owners of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Arizona Cardinals, as well as other local business tycoons — is facing criticism for a racially charged attack ad that targets the campaign manager for Mitchell's opponent.
AZFamily
What Arizona voters need to know about the 10 major propositions on the ballot
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There are 10 propositions on this year’s ballot including three that, if passed, would make significant changes to the voter initiative process. But those aren’t the only issues being presented to voters. Arizona’s Family has you covered on what you need to know on what’s further down the ballot.
azmarijuana.com
New Rosin-Infused Marijuana Gummies Available in Arizona on Oct 28th
Arizona legalized cannabis for medical use in 2010 and for recreational use in 2020. It is legal for Arizona medical marijuana patients and anyone 21 or older to buy cannabis products from Arizona dispensaries. Good Things Coming, an award-winning Arizona cannabis brand by Copperstate Farms Management, has announced the addition...
knau.org
Former state representative Sylvia Laughter dies at 63
Former State Representative Sylvia Laughter died on Saturday at 63. Laughter was from Kayenta and was the first Navajo woman to serve in the State Legislature from District 2, which covers Northern Arizona and parts of the Navajo Nation. Laughter served three terms from 1999 to 2005. She was instrumental...
azbigmedia.com
Top Arizona real estate attorney launches Gottlieb Law
One of the most successful real estate attorneys in the Valley has struck out on his own, launching his own firm today — Gottlieb Law. Benjamin Gottlieb, formerly a partner at MacQueen & Gottlieb, has formed his own boutique real estate firm, which will continue to handle real estate and commercial litigation, real estate transactions, business law, estate planning, probate law and administration.
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix home values are 27.5% above affordability norms
Housing affordability is the worst it has been in several years, and many buyers are pulling back, hoping relief is around the corner. A new analysis by Zillow shows home values are 24.7% above where they would need to be for affordability to return to recent norms. A shock of this size is extremely unlikely, so buyers may need to reset their expectations.
2 Arizona Cities Among The Best For Vampires
These cities have plenty of warm bodies, blood centers, and vampire-friendly dwellings.
azbigmedia.com
Why you should care about Colorado River cuts
The headline on Aug. 16 was ominous: New water cuts coming for Southwest as Colorado River falls into Tier 2 shortage. Then came the details – and the really bad news. Arizona will lose approximately 21% of the state’s yearly allotment from the drought-stricken Colorado River. The cuts,...
1 Arizona City Among America's Most Rat-Infested Places
Orkin ranked the top 50 rattiest cities in America.
azbigmedia.com
Arizona Financial completes acquisition of Horizon Community Bank
Arizona Financial Credit Union announced today that it has completed its planned purchase of assets and assumption of liabilities of Horizon Community Bank, an Arizona state-chartered bank headquartered in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, and wholly-owned subsidiary of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. This transaction allows Arizona Financial to expand into western Arizona,...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
UA students stage campus walkout in solidarity with LGBTQ+ community across the nation
Roughly 40 people at the University of Arizona joined 50 other universities in a nationwide protest in support of the enforcement of Title IX at religious universities. The Strike Out Queerphobia national campus walkout took place in front of the Administration building in the free speech zone on Oct. 11.
prescottenews.com
PUSD: Will They Ever Learn? – Arizona Independent
PUSD Superintendent Emails Show Intent To Avoid Consequences Of Election. [Editor’s Note: Prescott eNews thanks Arizona Independent for the permission to republish this article.]. Less than a week after releasing a bombshell memo that appeared to show a senior Prescott Unified School District administrator leveraging taxpayer money to force...
