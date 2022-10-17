EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Royal Credit Union Foundation recently hosted the 28th annual Rock the Riverfront featuring the Charity Classic. According to a media release from the RCU Foundation, each year, the RCU Foundation partners with local charities to raise funds and awareness about the work these organizations do in local communities. In 2022, the RCU Foundation partnered with three local veteran focused charities. All three benefitted, however, votes determined first, second, and third place winners. Runners and walkers got a free vote with registration. Additional votes were also purchased intended to help the charities. The RCU Foundation recently presented each charity with a “big check.”

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO