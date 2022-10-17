A Marshall man who was charged with felonies for stealing and resisting arrest by fleeing after an incident on August 24, has a preliminary hearing scheduled. According to a probable cause statement, officers from the Marshall Police Department were advised that a vehicle was stolen from Conoco in Marshall. An officer located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. Duancy Smith, the driver of the vehicle proceeded to flee out of city limits. The vehicle was disabled by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Smith fled on foot and a Marshall Police Officer chased him on foot. A K-9 unit attempted to track him but was unsuccessful.

