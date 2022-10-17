Read full article on original website
Related
kchi.com
Two Crashes – Three Injured
A crash in Carroll County involving a parked vehicle left the driver with minor injuries. State Troopers investigated the crash that happened at about 12:25 pm Wednesday when 92-year-old Robert A Hart drove through the garage door at a carwash, crossed US 65 headed east, and struck another garage door and a military-style Humvee (HMMWV). Hart had minor injuries and was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
One person flown to hospital after head-on crash on K-10
One person was flown to a Kansas City hospital after a two-vehicle head-on crash in western Lawrence Tuesday morning.
kttn.com
Driver and 4 year old injured in crash south of Clark
The Highway Patrol reports two Clark residents sustained minor injuries in an accident involving a Brookfield man one mile south of Clark Wednesday afternoon, October 19th. The driver of a pickup truck, 31-year-old Jennifer Baier, and a four-year-old boy who was a passenger, both of Clark, were taken by ambulance to University Hospital. No injuries were reported for the driver of a sports utility vehicle, 41-year-old Matthew Mauzey of Brookfield.
kttn.com
Single-vehicle crash on Highway 152 sends two to hospital
A single-vehicle accident Sunday night in Platte County injured two people including one from Meadville. Sixty-five-year-old Danny McIntrye of Meadville was driving on Highway 152 at the entrance ramp to I-435 when the vehicle traveled off the road, went airborne, and struck an embankment. McIntyre, along with a passenger, 24-year-old...
kchi.com
DWI Arrest
A Kansas City man was arrested by State Troopers in Daviess County Tuesday afternoon. Thirty-year-old Tha Pra was arrested at about 2:44 pm for alleged DWI, failing to drive on the right half of the roadway, and no insurance. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man on drug-related allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Bethany man in Harrison County on Wednesday morning, October 19th on drug-related charges. Forty-year-old Christopher Warren was accused of felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor unlawful possession of paraphernalia. He was also accused of speeding. Warren was taken...
kchi.com
Springfield Man Arrested For Stabbing
A Springfield man has been charged with assault after his arrest for alleged stabbing a 22-year-old Brookfield man in Chariton County. The incident happened October 13th at a location in the 17000 block of Highway 5. Twenty-four-year-old Jesse Allen Brock was charged with alleged assault and armed criminal action. The...
3-car crash in south St. Louis City
A couple of cars and a truck were involved in an early morning crash in south St. Louis City.
kchi.com
Betty Ann (Terry) Bagley
Betty Ann (Terry) Bagley, age 90, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away October 18, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Betty Ann was born in Grundy County, Missouri on October 10, 1932, the daughter of Webster and Myrtle (Brewer) Terry. She was raised in a Christian home and at a young age was baptized in a pond near the South Evans Christian Church following an evening revival service. She graduated from Trenton High School in 1950 and then attended one year of college at Trenton Junior College. Her main interest in high school and college was home economics.
Washington Missourian
Driver in I-44 fatal crash settles wrongful death lawsuit
Less than a year after Victoria “Vickie” Wilson was killed in a crash on Interstate 44, a Franklin County judge has approved a settlement between her family and the insurance company of the driver who caused the crash. In January, Wilson was riding northbound on I-44 in a...
fourstateshomepage.com
Suspect identified in weekend shooting
KSNF/KODE — The man who, police say is responsible for multiple incidents over the weekend in Southwest Missouri, including shooting at law enforcement, has been identified. 32-year old Brenton Ross is from Kansas City, and is being held on no bond. Authorities say he led numerous agencies on high-speed...
Driver dies after crashing into tree in Lenexa Wednesday afternoon
One person died after crashing into a tree Wednesday afternoon in Lenexa. The crash happened near 87th Street and Pflumm Road.
Dump truck wedged under Kansas highway bridge
Lawrence crews closed busy Kansas Highway 10 after a truck driver forgot to lower the dump bed and hit a bridge deck.
KMBC.com
Two 19-year-olds charged for smash-and-grab gun store thefts caught on video
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Arrests have been made in a string of gun store thefts that have struck the Kansas City area in the past week. Two Kansas men have been charged through criminal complaint in Kansas City, Kansas, on charges related to the alleged firearms thefts. An additional...
kchi.com
Recent Bookings For Livingston County
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports two recent bookings. Forty-year-old Joshua Paul Todd of Henderson, TN was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged DWI – Persistent Offender. Todd was arrested out of state and is held with no bond allowed as he awaits extradition.
kmmo.com
MARSHALL MAN CHARGED WITH TWO FELONIES DUE IN COURT
A Marshall man who was charged with felonies for stealing and resisting arrest by fleeing after an incident on August 24, has a preliminary hearing scheduled. According to a probable cause statement, officers from the Marshall Police Department were advised that a vehicle was stolen from Conoco in Marshall. An officer located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. Duancy Smith, the driver of the vehicle proceeded to flee out of city limits. The vehicle was disabled by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Smith fled on foot and a Marshall Police Officer chased him on foot. A K-9 unit attempted to track him but was unsuccessful.
northwestmoinfo.com
Bethany Man Arrested On Multiple Drug Felonies
A Bethany man is facing multiple drug possession felonies after his arrest Wednesday in Harrison County. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 40-year-old Bethany resident Christopher J. Warren was arrested at 11:02 A.M. Wednesday on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also cited for speeding.
Police rule two found dead in wooded area of KC as murder-suicide
Police have identified two people who were found dead in a wooded area of Kansas City last weekend.
kchi.com
Water Damaged Gym Floor
A leak in a piece of equipment at the Chillicothe High School resulted in damage to the wooden gymnasium floor. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says it was covered by insurance. There may be some additional damage, and that would also be covered under the same claim.
kchi.com
Chillicothe R-II ACT Scores
The Chillicothe High School ACT scores show improvement over 2021, as the district’s average was once again higher than both the State and National averages. In 2021, CHS averaged 20.8 in the composite score, with Missouri at 20.6 and the National composite at 20.3. In 2022, Chillicothe scored 21.1 on the composite – up from the previous year, while Missouri was at 20.2 and the National Composite was 19.8, both down from the previous year.
Comments / 0