Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Perkins Restaurant and Bakery At Coralville Reopens With a Shiny New LookMadocCoralville, IA
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes aim to avenge ‘scar’ in latest meeting against IowaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State faces quick turnaround against Iowa FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State upsets No. 5 Iowa in 2-0 home shutoutThe LanternColumbus, OH
She Divorced Her Husband, Dated His Uncle, And Disappeared. What Happened To Naomi Wilson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedCedar Rapids, IA
Related
cbs2iowa.com
Marion man convicted of murdering Chris Bagley sentenced for firearm charge
Marion — Johnny Church, who legally changed his name from Drew Blahnik, now faces an additional five years for a federal gun charge on top of his 57-year sentence for the murder of Chris Bagley. According to federal court records, during a search in February 2019, investigators found two...
KCJJ
Prison inmate convicted in Johnson County stabbing passes away
Prison inmate convicted in Johnson County stabbing passes away. A Cedar Rapids man who reached a plea deal with prosecutors and was sentenced to 19 years in prison after stabbing and shooting at a man in 2017 has passed away. According to a release from the Iowa Department of Corrections,...
Woman convicted of insurance fraud
A LeClaire woman has been convicted of charges of insurance fraud and identify theft after providing false information to her insurance company. Sara Weisbeck, age 47, was found guilty on October 7 in Scott County District Court of one count of Insurance Fraud, a class D felony, and one count of Identity Theft, a class […]
ourquadcities.com
‘I know I did wrong.’ QC man sentenced to 20 years for robbery; victim died
“I know I did wrong. I’m taking what I got coming to me.”. Those were the words of a 34-year-old Coal Valley man sentenced Wednesday to up to 20 years for his role in an apartment robbery that ended in a homicide. Cordell McDowell, with three members of his...
KCRG.com
Dimione Walker motions to subpoena police records connecting him and man he’s charged with killing
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dimione Walker, the man charged with killing Michael Valentine in the April shooting at Taboo Nightclub and Lounge, has filed a motion to subpoena police records that may indicate previous shooting incidents between the two men. Walker is facing a charge of first-degree murder for...
KCJJ
Iowa City man arrested for multiple thefts
An Iowa City man has been arrested after committing a string of thefts over the past week. 36-year-old Donnie Reed of Sylvan Glen Court is allegedly observed on video footage taking a bottle of bourbon from the Mormon Trek DeliMart around 1:15am this past Friday, then returning a few hours later to steal two $30 lottery tickets.
KCJJ
Iowa City man charged with child endangerment after child in his care found unconscious
An Iowa City man could face up to five years in prison after allegedly pushing his daughter, causing her to fall and lose consciousness. The incident occurred just after 7pm October 5th at the North Dubuque Street apartment of 37-year-old David Townsend. Two witnesses reported that they witnessed a child unconscious at the location and showed police a video of Townsend standing over the 6-year-old child, lightly slapping her face as if attempting to wake her up.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man arrested for alleged arson that killed 15 animals
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested after police say he set fire to a home on the city’s northwest side that resulted in the deaths of 15 animals earlier this month. In a press release, police said they arrested 47-year-old Jonathan Jay Ramey...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids police arrest 16-year-old in connection to C Street shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids teen has been arrested and faces multiple charges in connection to a shooting from earlier this month on the city’s southwest side. In a press release, police said the shooting happened in the 2200 block of C Street SW on Oct....
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Dundee Man Sentenced for Being Prohibited Person Possessing Firearm
A Dundee man has been sentenced for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. The U.S. Attorney General’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa says 44-year old Matthew Welcher was sentenced earlier this month to two and a half years in federal prison. Welcher pleaded guilty...
KBUR
Three men accused of dealing drugs in Waterloo area sentenced to prison
Waterloo, IA- Three men who were arrested with large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl in the Waterloo area have been sentenced to prison. Radio Iowa reports that court records indicate 43-year-old Levi Dull of Cedar Falls sold illegal drugs to two men who overdosed in August of last year. One of the men died.
kciiradio.com
Homeless Man Charged With 1st Degree Harassment in Louisa County
On Saturday, October 15, at approximately 3:55 p.m. Louisa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a harassment call from a residence in Elrick Junction. A male caller was leaving voicemails threatening to kill and harm those inside. Shorty after law enforcement arrived at the residence, the caller, 37-year-old Jacob Strause...
Cedar Rapids Man Arrested, Accused Of Starting Fire That Killed 15 Animals
(Cedar Rapids, IA) — A Cedar Rapids man is in custody and accused of starting a house fire that killed 15 animals. Police say Jonathan Ramey set seven fires throughout the residence, removed two smoke alarms, and sent text messages to the homeowner about his intentions. Ramey was arrested on outstanding warrants for arson and animal cruelty. The incident remains under investigation.
kciiradio.com
Washington Man Arrested for Stealing Dog
The Washington Police Department responded to a report that a subject was at the jail to turn himself in. Twenty-two-year-old Clae Alan Lloyd was arrested for Third-Degree Burglary, a Class D Felony. The original incident occurred on September 19th when Washington Police responded to a call from a resident that someone had broken into their apartment and had stolen their dog. On October 2nd Lloyd was interviewed by police and admitted to burglarizing the residence and stealing the dog. The dog was recovered from Lloyd’s home on October 7th.
KCJJ
Iowa City man arrested after allegedly assaulting and robbing man in fast food drive thru
An Iowa City man has been arrested after allegedly committing an assault and robbery at a McDonald’s drive thru. According to police, the victim was at the Mormon Trek McDonald’s at approximately 7:50 pm on October 13th ordering food. 27-year-old Marlon Morales of Highway 1 West approached the vehicle on foot, and reportedly punched the driver in the face multiple times through the open car window. Morales then allegedly grabbed the man’s cellphone and fled the area. He also reportedly threw the stolen phone to the ground, breaking it.
KCJJ
Des Moines man found undressing outside Iowa City residence arrested for intoxication
Des Moines man found undressing outside Iowa City residence arrested for intoxication. A Des Moines man was arrested earlier this week after he allegedly was found undressing himself outside an Iowa City residence. Police were called to the area of Rohret Road and Maier Road Monday just before 3:30pm on...
KCJJ
Theft suspect accused of turning on alleged accomplice
A suspect in an Iowa City theft case is accused of turning on his alleged accomplice once the two were caught. Iowa City Police say 40-year-old Stephen Carter Sr. of Wayne Avenue and a female accomplice entered Cook’s Jewelry in Eastdale Plaza just after 10:30am on October 5th and asked to see some rings. Security video reportedly shows Carter pocketing one of the rings once the clerk looked away.
1650thefan.com
Reward Being Offered in Waterloo Homicide
A reward is being offered by Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers for information related to a homicide case from this summer. 32-year old Johnnie Murrell Rose II was shot August 21st. Rose later died of his injuries at an area hospital. Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,500 reward for information that could bring closure to the case. If you have tips, you can contact Waterloo Police at 291-4340. You can also contact Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477).
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Manchester Man Arrested after Meth Found During Traffic Stop
A Manchester man was arrested after meth was found in his vehicle during a traffic stop last week. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year old Terry Bond was stopped along 170th Avenue in the Ryan area last Thursday night for driving with an expired vehicle registration and an invalid driver’s license.
Red Oak Police arrest Cedar Rapids Man on Drug and Alcohol Charges
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 25-year-old Alex Francisco Flores Romero of Cedar Rapids following a traffic stop at Highway 34 and Highway 71 on Sunday. During the investigation, Police took Romero into custody for OWI 1st offense, possession of Marijuana 1st offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers transported Romero to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $1,000 bond.
Comments / 0