The Washington Police Department responded to a report that a subject was at the jail to turn himself in. Twenty-two-year-old Clae Alan Lloyd was arrested for Third-Degree Burglary, a Class D Felony. The original incident occurred on September 19th when Washington Police responded to a call from a resident that someone had broken into their apartment and had stolen their dog. On October 2nd Lloyd was interviewed by police and admitted to burglarizing the residence and stealing the dog. The dog was recovered from Lloyd’s home on October 7th.

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO