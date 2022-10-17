Sometimes, as a parent, you do things for your kids that they really aren’t that into. So when you give them something that they do like, it’s a great feeling. I got a taste of my daughter Simone’s delight when I installed a craft station in her bedroom. As she continues to grow (she’s now 6), she’s unsurprisingly getting more and more into art. How can she not when her dad’s an artist and I’ve been running my DIY blog Oh Happy Day since 2006? I wanted to carve out a little area for her that encourages her creativity. This space turned out to not just be a hit with Simone but all her friends, too (it’s the first thing they’re drawn to when they come over).

