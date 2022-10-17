Read full article on original website
Benjamin Moore’s 2023 Color of the Year Is as Delicious as Its Name Suggests
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. After a long stint of paint brands touting soothing shades of green, terracotta, and white as It hues, Benjamin Moore is here to push us back outside our comfort zone. The company just announced Raspberry Blush as its 2023 color of the year, and the choice, described as a “vivacious coral tinged with pink,” is as juicy as its name. The pick is accompanied by a palette of seven other paints, so in case this one is not your jam, you can add colors such as Conch Shell and Starry Night Blue to your list of swatches to try in the new year.
This Cheerful Fall Color Is Everywhere in IKEA’s New Collection, From $13 Towels to a $7 Pillow
To celebrate Diwali, the Indian festival of lights, IKEA is launching a glow-filled collection of towels, lanterns (obviously), pillows, servingware, and more. But among the colorful assortment of home items—all inspired by the vibrant embellishments on India’s streets—one shade reigns supreme: marigold. The inclusion is intentional, of...
A $14 Paper Towel Holder Plays a Unique Role in Jordan Ferney’s Daughter’s Room
Sometimes, as a parent, you do things for your kids that they really aren’t that into. So when you give them something that they do like, it’s a great feeling. I got a taste of my daughter Simone’s delight when I installed a craft station in her bedroom. As she continues to grow (she’s now 6), she’s unsurprisingly getting more and more into art. How can she not when her dad’s an artist and I’ve been running my DIY blog Oh Happy Day since 2006? I wanted to carve out a little area for her that encourages her creativity. This space turned out to not just be a hit with Simone but all her friends, too (it’s the first thing they’re drawn to when they come over).
I’m a interior designer and there are eight things in your living room that you should get rid off
WORRIED about your home looking cluttered? Well, there are ways this can be avoided. Speaking to Insider, interior designer Paynter Rhed has revealed the ten items you may want to consider removing from your living room, to give the space a less cluttered look. Book/DVD collections. Paynter says that shelves...
I’m an interior designer – 10 cheap things that will make your home look more expensive
THERE'S no need to blow your budget on decor when there are plenty of cheap options that give off an expensive aesthetic. One interior design expert shared 10 affordable items he's found that look luxe. YouTube user Garrett is a practical designer, meaning he isn't willing to sacrifice his budget...
Nate Berkus And Jeremiah Brent's Design Tips For Cozying Up Your Living Room This Fall
How can you cozy up to stay warm and watch scary movies all season if your living room feels sterile or uninviting? These designers know just what you need!
How to make a classic floral fall wreath
This DIY classic floral fall wreath is super easy to make at home with just a few supplies.
How To Clean Kitchen Grease From Cabinets
Did you know that cleaning your kitchen regularly can make you feel better?. A clean kitchen is a cozy kitchen, and everyone loves having their light moments over dinner. But when it comes to cleaning the kitchen, you can pose it as a challenge. But don’t fret! Follow some general...
This all-black cabin in the woods in British Columbia was built to support a slow-paced and calm life
Nestled in Bowen Island, British Colombia is a beautiful cabin in the woods designed by SM Studio. Named Forest House, the cabin is deeply influenced by SM Studio’s philosophy of creating low-energy sustainable homes that are built by causing minimal disturbance to the site they are located on. The utilization of natural materials and incorporation of highly insulated interiors is also something SM Studio is committed to. And, the Forest House is the physical culmination of all these ideals.
So much more than all-white - interior designer Sheena Murphy's home shows how to do a neutral palette to perfection
Interior designer Sheena Murphy, founder of the design studio nune, is a regular in the pages of Livingetc. We go to her for her understanding of how to take a pared back palette and make it warm. For how to take cool hues and elevate them to cosy new levels. For understanding that texture is as important as color.
The Right Way to Load Utensils in the Dishwasher, According to Appliance Repair Pros
Loading the dishwasher may seem like a relatively straightforward task, but the truth is that it’s full of complexities. Did you know, for example, that you should never prewash your dishes or put plastic on the bottom rack? (Now you do!) It’s also important to avoid overloading and blocking the spray arm. But how much do you think about the way your silverware is positioned in the basket?
Designers Share Ways to Decorate Kitchen Counters
The kitchen is thought of as the heart of the home, and we all know that it is more than just a place to enjoy meals. The kitchen is where the family gathers after a long day apart, serves as a place for kids to sit down to tackle their homework, and sometimes even functions as a work-from-home spot. So it's no wonder that many people wish to make their kitchens as stylish as possible; they're such a key room within the home!
Sarah Sherman Samuel’s First Self-Made Collection Is an Ode to Her Midwestern Roots
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. For her past endeavors, Sarah Sherman Samuel has pulled plenty of creative inspiration from desert oases, chic European lodges, and the quiet of nature, but her first self-made SSS Atelier collection hits way closer to home. As a nod to the landscape that shaped some of her favorite childhood memories growing up outside of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Samuel just launched 15 pieces reminiscent of the dunes she once played on and the tumbled rocks she’d spot along the beach. Exhibit A: the Movement table. It’s made up of 37 tiered layers of curved wood and represents Samuel’s interpretation of the rippled sand left over from Lake Michigan’s lapping waves. The line also includes side, coffee, and dining tables and a solid wood, 8-foot-long (!) credenza—and, naturally, everything is designed, sourced, and manufactured in her native state.
Our editor thinks John Pawson's Neuendorf is the best minimalist house in the world. Take a look inside
In the rugged red-earth landscape of southern Majorca, a world away from the beaches and bustle of Palma, there stands a pink-tinted building that has become an icon to students of architecture. But back in the late 1980s, this modern home told a different story. ‘Fellow expats used to travel to see our house as a form of entertainment,’ remembers owner Caroline Neuendorf. ‘They would make a day of it, coming to see this crazy house and laughing at how it didn’t even have furniture, blah blah blah…’
Before and After: Fresh Paint Takes This Kitchen from Cookie-Cutter to Custom in a $500 Redo
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. A lot of times, if you’re looking to make major change in the kitchen without spending major money or doing any major heavy-lifting, paint is the answer. Painting your cabinets can make appliances and counters and floors look completely new again, as was the case for Shweta Pathak’s (@houseofsuris) kitchen.
Makeup artist's anti-ageing tips to reduce appearance of crow's feet and fine lines
As we get older, our skin naturally loses its elasticity and this is most noticeable in the face. Crow's feet and fine lines around the eye area are part and parcel of getting older, and while everyone gets them, there is no shame in wanting to hide them in favour of a more youthful appearance.
Are China Cabinets Outdated?
China cabinets are a kind of furniture that has been around for quite a long time, but are they outdated? Here's what you need to know about china cabinets.
Caramels, Coffee, Confections: The Coveted Contents of Food52’s Advent Calendars
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. If you, too, are drawn each year to Food52’s Advent calendars like a moth to a nostalgic holiday flame, then buckle up: The premium purveyor of gourmet giftables just dropped its 2022 countdown collection. In addition to the return of our tried-and-true favorites from previous years, there’s a selection of never-before-seen exclusives to really get into. (Think: McCrea’s decadent handcrafted caramels alongside Maison Boissier’s famous French confections.) While it may seem a little on the early side to be buying into the holiday staple, Food52’s A-list offerings are notorious for selling out quickly. So we heartily advise you to preorder your chosen treats now in time for November 1 shipments. Still mulling over which fabulous boxes to bite the bullet on? Keep reading for our recommendations.
Sam Moore Focuses on Soft Modern Themes and Modular Offerings for High Point Introductions
Bedford-based furniture manufacturer Sam Moore has zeroed in their new product offerings for the October Market in two key areas: a continuation of their ongoing “Soft Modern” design theme, and an extension of their popular modular sectional product line. The team has traveled to Milan, Indonesia, and to metropolitan cities across the US for design inspiration.
