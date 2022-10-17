ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘90 Day Fiance’ Alum Ash Naeck Welcomes Baby No. 1 With Girlfriend Tina Sardellis

By Rebecca Sharman
 3 days ago
YouTube

Growing their family! 90 Day Fiancé alum Ash Naeck has just welcomed his first child with girlfriend, Tina Sardellis.

The couple announced the news on October 17 via Instagram with a photo of Tina holding their newborn in a hospital bed with the proud papa posing beside them. “Thanks to all the wonderful staff who made this amazing experience so easy and exciting,” they wrote. “Bubs is finally here.”

Ash revealed in May that Tina was pregnant with their first child. Sharing a tender picture of him kissing Tina’s baby bump he wrote, “To seeing the fam growing. Life sure never gets boring.”

Tina also announced the news, posting on her business profile with the caption, “Hello beautiful souls! You may have noticed that I’ve been super quiet on socials lately. I’ve been very yin, nurturing and nourishing myself for the expected coming of our precious little bubba 👶. My darling Ash @themindbodycoach and I, have kept a little surprise and we are so excited to share our happy news with you ❤️🙏🥰.”

Although this is the couple’s first child together, Ash already has a son, Taj, from his previous marriage to ex-wife Sian.

The 32-year-old was introduced to the 90 Day franchise in season 4 of the spinoff series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days along with his then-partner, Avery Warner. The pair had met online and started dating for several months before meeting in person in Australia where Ash was living at the time.

Despite their chemistry, the online pair soon ran into issues after the Seattle native arrived. Among other roadblocks, including frequent disagreements and struggles with long distance dating, Ash’s lying about his ex-wife and general dishonesty was a deal breaker for Avery and the couple split after the season finale.

Posting about it on his Instagram, the life coach let fans know that the break was amicable and that they were still friendly with each other, which led to speculation that they may have a chance of rekindling their relationship in the future.

But soon it became clear Ash had moved on and was dating wellness guru, Tina Sardellis. The new couple were spotted on a date in November 2020 and although it’s not clear when the two officially got together in October 2021 they collaborated on a business project together called LightWarriorz.

