GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 21, 2022-- Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUER), the innovative fabless semiconductor company, is giving an investor presentation on October 26 at the 2022 LD Micro Main Event XV Conference. The event is being held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA. Guerrilla RF’s presentation will be at 1:30 PM PDT. The presenter will be the VP of Investor Relations, Sam Funchess. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221021005062/en/ Guerrilla RF to present at the LD Micro Main Event XV Conference on October 26, 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 MINUTES AGO