Alabama vehicle sought in Florida hit-and-run has been found
An Alabama vehicle has been impounded, and a suspect driver identified, after a Florida hit-and-run that killed a cyclist Wednesday evening. According to the initial report from the Florida Highway Patrol, two Pensacola men, one 40, one 44, were bicycling westbound along Sorrento Road at about 7:05 p.m. Wednesday when they were struck by a westbound vehicle. One of the men was killed and the other was seriously injured.
Alabama execution methods ‘shrouded in mystery,’ federal judge says in call for transparency: ‘What a mess’
A federal appellate judge said Alabama’s process of allowing death row inmates to change their method of execution in the summer of 2018 was “shrouded in mystery” and should have been more transparent. The comments came from Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Adalberto Jordan on Monday...
Alabama’s VP, hot car prices, time change, and cold temperatures: Down in Alabama
Good morning. Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan on today’s Down in Alabama. On Oct. 25, 1819, Alabama’s first state legislature assembled in Huntsville. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
Man wanted in deaths of 4 dismembered Oklahoma men arrested in Florida
A man wanted for questioning about the deaths and dismemberment of four men in eastern Oklahoma has been arrested in Florida, police said Tuesday. Joe Kennedy, 67, was arrested Monday in Daytona Beach Shores while driving a stolen vehicle, according to a statement by Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice. Prentice...
Police say Alabama man shot at neighbor’s house following Crimson Tide’s Tennessee loss
Florence police arrested a man Saturday after investigators say he shot at his neighbor’s house following an argument over Alabama’s 52-49 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. Ricky Franks Jr., 33, was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied building. According to WAFF, police say Franks was involved...
Alabama 1 of 5 states to decide on slavery loopholes for prison labor in upcoming election
More than 150 years after slaves were freed in the U.S., voters in five states will soon decide whether to close loopholes that led to the proliferation of a different form of slavery — forced labor by people convicted of certain crimes. None of the proposals would force immediate...
Lawsuit: Alabama transportation director ‘abused his position’ and had ‘personal vendetta’ against toll bridge operator
The director of the state’s transportation department has been on a mission to destroy the operators of a private toll bridge in Baldwin County for years, according to a new civil lawsuit filed Thursday in Montgomery Circuit Court. The 25-page complaint filed by attorneys representing the Baldwin County Bridge...
Alabama schools increasingly rely on emergency certified teachers
Amid teacher shortages, Alabama school officials are increasingly relying on alternative pathways to get teachers into classrooms, including certifying those with college degrees who want to teach but don’t have formal training in how to do so. Statewide, 1,300 of the state’s 47,500 teachers, or 3%, were teaching using...
Record lows set overnight in 3 Alabama cities: What to expect today
It was another record-setting cold night in Alabama. The National Weather Service said several cities had record lows early this morning as an arctic airmass continues to dominate Alabama’s weather pattern. The weather service said that three Alabama cities added to the record books today and another tied its...
Child labor, principal’s honor; small-town beauty: Down in Alabama
Hyundai reacts to the child-labor allegations against two of its suppliers. A prestigious award went to a Montgomery school principal. Magnolia Springs is one of the 55 most beautiful small towns in America, according to Architectural Digest. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by...
Texas parents given DNA kits to identify kids killed in school shootings
Texas public schools are distributing DNA and fingerprint identification kits to parents in case they need to provide their child’s DNA to law enforcement if they go missing — or in case of other emergencies. But as school districts begin distributing the kits this fall, for many it’s...
2 more suspects in Alabama double murder plead guilty; ‘We will continue to work until all five of those responsible face justice,’ DA says
Two more suspects in a double murder case from 2018 have pleaded guilty. Lazaro Moran, 35, of New Jersey, and Lindettia Lowery, 36, of Fairfield, entered their guilty pleas Friday in the slayings of Hernan Antonio Padilla and Allen Clifford Sandlin in west Alabama, 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Andy Hamlin.
‘Parents make decisions’: Alabama won’t mandate COVID vaccine for kids after CDC vote, Ivey says
A day after a CDC advisory panel voted to recommend adding the COVID-19 vaccine to a list of immunizations available under a program for uninsured and underinsured children, Gov. Kay Ivey shot down the possibility of the state requiring the vaccine. “Here in Alabama, the parents make decisions when it...
EPA investigating Jackson, Mississippi water crisis as civil rights discrimination case
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday that it is investigating whether Mississippi state agencies discriminated against the state’s majority-Black capital city by refusing to fund improvements for its failing water system. The announcement came days after leaders of two congressional committees said they were starting a joint investigation...
NOAA winter outlook 2022-2023: Will snow fall on Alabama?
Snow lovers might not be fans of NOAA’s forecast for the winter months. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center released its winter outlook on Thursday, and it is betting on La Nina conditions continuing to influence Alabama’s weather patterns for the third straight year. The winter outlook covers meteorological...
‘As definitive as I’ve seen’: Officials signal start for new bridge to Alabama’s beaches
The construction of a new two-lane bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway is set to begin on October 27, despite lingering concerns from opponents that the project will not adequately move traffic off Alabama’s beaches. The Alabama Department of Transportation, in an announcement Tuesday, confirmed that the state issued a...
Flu already widespread in most of Alabama
The flu is already widespread in most of Alabama and health officials are urging people to get vaccines as soon as possible. Significant flu activity was reported in most of the public health districts in the state, according to this map. The department also recorded 15 flu outbreaks in the past week, according to a press release. Public health officials began publicly tracking flu cases at the beginning of October.
Planned logistics park in Baldwin County receives commission approval
Increasing economic and industrial growth in Mobile and Baldwin County is spurring the creation of a new logistics center in north Baldwin County, outside of Bay Minette. Ward Properties, a Mobile-based real estate firm, is hoping to construct a 1.5-2 million square foot logistics park in north Baldwin County, off Live Oak Landing campsite. On Tuesday, the Baldwin County Commission officially signed off on the project, issuing a letter of support.
Federal judge dismisses effort to halt Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge in St. Louis on Thursday dismissed an effort by six Republican-led states to block the Biden administration’s plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans. U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey wrote that because the six states —...
Justice Department names election officers in Alabama
Election officers have been named for Alabama’s three federal court districts ahead of the Nov. 8 elections. Election officers are responsible for overseeing the handling of election day complaints of voting rights concerns, threats of violence to election officials or staff and election fraud in consultation with Justice Department headquarters in Washington.
