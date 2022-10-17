ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, AL

Alabama vehicle sought in Florida hit-and-run has been found

An Alabama vehicle has been impounded, and a suspect driver identified, after a Florida hit-and-run that killed a cyclist Wednesday evening. According to the initial report from the Florida Highway Patrol, two Pensacola men, one 40, one 44, were bicycling westbound along Sorrento Road at about 7:05 p.m. Wednesday when they were struck by a westbound vehicle. One of the men was killed and the other was seriously injured.
PENSACOLA, FL
Alabama’s VP, hot car prices, time change, and cold temperatures: Down in Alabama

Good morning. Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan on today’s Down in Alabama. On Oct. 25, 1819, Alabama’s first state legislature assembled in Huntsville. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama schools increasingly rely on emergency certified teachers

Amid teacher shortages, Alabama school officials are increasingly relying on alternative pathways to get teachers into classrooms, including certifying those with college degrees who want to teach but don’t have formal training in how to do so. Statewide, 1,300 of the state’s 47,500 teachers, or 3%, were teaching using...
ALABAMA STATE
Record lows set overnight in 3 Alabama cities: What to expect today

It was another record-setting cold night in Alabama. The National Weather Service said several cities had record lows early this morning as an arctic airmass continues to dominate Alabama’s weather pattern. The weather service said that three Alabama cities added to the record books today and another tied its...
ALABAMA STATE
2 more suspects in Alabama double murder plead guilty; ‘We will continue to work until all five of those responsible face justice,’ DA says

Two more suspects in a double murder case from 2018 have pleaded guilty. Lazaro Moran, 35, of New Jersey, and Lindettia Lowery, 36, of Fairfield, entered their guilty pleas Friday in the slayings of Hernan Antonio Padilla and Allen Clifford Sandlin in west Alabama, 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Andy Hamlin.
FAIRFIELD, AL
NOAA winter outlook 2022-2023: Will snow fall on Alabama?

Snow lovers might not be fans of NOAA’s forecast for the winter months. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center released its winter outlook on Thursday, and it is betting on La Nina conditions continuing to influence Alabama’s weather patterns for the third straight year. The winter outlook covers meteorological...
ALABAMA STATE
Flu already widespread in most of Alabama

The flu is already widespread in most of Alabama and health officials are urging people to get vaccines as soon as possible. Significant flu activity was reported in most of the public health districts in the state, according to this map. The department also recorded 15 flu outbreaks in the past week, according to a press release. Public health officials began publicly tracking flu cases at the beginning of October.
ALABAMA STATE
Planned logistics park in Baldwin County receives commission approval

Increasing economic and industrial growth in Mobile and Baldwin County is spurring the creation of a new logistics center in north Baldwin County, outside of Bay Minette. Ward Properties, a Mobile-based real estate firm, is hoping to construct a 1.5-2 million square foot logistics park in north Baldwin County, off Live Oak Landing campsite. On Tuesday, the Baldwin County Commission officially signed off on the project, issuing a letter of support.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
Justice Department names election officers in Alabama

Election officers have been named for Alabama’s three federal court districts ahead of the Nov. 8 elections. Election officers are responsible for overseeing the handling of election day complaints of voting rights concerns, threats of violence to election officials or staff and election fraud in consultation with Justice Department headquarters in Washington.
ALABAMA STATE
