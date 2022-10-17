The Best Casino Apps & Mobile Casinos in the USA for October 2022

Our casino expert reviews the USA’s best Casino apps, with a ranked list and review of each iOS and Android-compatible app.

Download Size iOS Available? Android Available? Mobile Site App Only Offers? 37MB ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

Ranked

Caesars Casino is one of the best legal US online casinos owned by the giants of gambling Caesars Entertainment. Their app is right up there as one of the best, and given the app is available in a higher number of states compared to other online gambling apps, their app stands out above the rest.

The Caesars Casino app offers an approach more oriented towards touch screens and such user-friendliness, as well as a wide range of games, including 240 slots, three Blackjack games, a number of video poker games, roulette, and Virtual Sports. It’s important to note that players must have Location Services activated in the Settings to use the mobile apps.

Their sign-up offer is very generous and competitive, and given their long-standing history in the online gambling world, it’s no surprise to see the Caesars Casino app at the top of our list.

It’s also worth noting that Caesars Casino operates separate apps for the states in which their casino is legal in, meaning users in New Jersey will have to use a separate app to those in West Virginia.

Download Size iOS Available? Android Available? Mobile Site App Only Offers? 26.9MB ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

BetMGM really stands out as a premium gambling app, too. The casino comes with a large library of games for all players. It has a large range of slots, the best table games, and HD live dealer games.

The selection of games is a little more limited when it comes to the mobile offering, but not so much that it will hinder your online experience.

However, their excellent mobile interface means you can always take the action with you, and it loads very quickly. We’d strongly recommend BetMGM Casino App as one of the best to go with.

Download Size iOS Available? Android Available? Mobile Site App Only Offers? 147.9MB ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

FanDuel Casino is a reliable and very enjoyable casino app. Whilst their brand may not be known for expertise in the online casino world, they sure do know how to produce a fantastic app. Their sportsbook app is very popular amongst users, so it’s no surprise that their casino app follows suit.

They have a fantastic selection of online slots, offering a range of different themes and styles. Table games and live casino options cater to all different players, meaning that all players will be happy here.

Their app-only bonuses and promotions are a unique feature and are certainly worth taking advantage of. Whilst only being legal in a few states, we’d recommend checking out the FanDuel Casino app.

Download Size iOS Available? Android Available? Mobile Site App Only Offers? 66.2MB ✔ ✔ ✔ X

On the whole, the Virgin Casino app is a strong choice for your mobile casino needs. They have a decent amount of casino games on offer, with more than 100 slots titles and a lot of variations of table games.

The usability of the app is very good. The navigation system is straightforward, and you have most of the features from the desktop platform available for you to use. The smoothness of the gameplay is top-class on the dedicated apps. If you are playing the instant play versions through the mobile web browser, then the gameplay might suffer slightly.

There are great existing customer rewards, with constant benefits for the most loyal players. While the mobile side of the casino is not as strong as their desktop site as a whole, they have an offering that will suit the needs of most players. A strong suitor and definitely an online casino worth checking out.

Download Size iOS Available? Android Available? Mobile Site App Only Offers? 218.2MB ✔ ✔ ✔ X

betPARX Casino began its life in July 2019, originally under ParxCasino.com branding. Casino management changed the name to betPARX in early 2022 to better establish its brand as a standalone online gambling operator and not just the extension of a single casino in a single state.

The mobile experience is not much different than playing online from a desktop, aside from minor cosmetic changes designed to take full advantage of the limited-screen real estate on smartphones. This means you can take advantage of over 150 games, including slots, table games, and video poker.

It’s a smaller collection than most real money online casinos, but the betPARX Casino App is a safe choice and one we like very much at the Post.

Download Size iOS Available? Android Available? Mobile Site App Only Offers? 76.2MB ✔ ✔ ✔ X

Borgata Online Casino is easily one of the true heavyweights in the US iGaming industry. With a glitzy look and impeccable functionality, Borgata brings you one of the heftiest portfolios of casino games you will find anywhere in the United States and definitely in New Jersey.

The beauty of the Borgata online casino app is that it is so easy to use. When you log in, you don’t get lost among a sea of casino games on the homepage, along with promos and offers. Everything is well-categorized and easy to locate. There are over 700 casino games on the Borgata app, and users can search via developer if they wish.

It has excellent ratings and user reviews on both Google Play and App Store, and it goes through constant updates that improve the app, add new features and fix potential issues.

Download Size iOS Available? Android Available? Mobile Site App Only Offers? 26.7MB ✔ ✔ ✔ X

The Party Casino app has been on the mobile gambling scene for a while now. Therefore, they know what players are looking for when it comes to mobile gameplay. This is why there is a wide range of different types of casino games on offer through the app.

Available on both iOS and Android, their app caters to all, and has been widely appreciated across the world. A unique standout point is that they are one of a few real money online casinos in New Jersey that are currently operating a live casino.

Their game offering is constantly expanding, and there are great promotions for new and existing customers alike. Another strong suitor and an app well worth checking out.

Download Size iOS Available? Android Available? Mobile Site App Only Offers? 146.3MB ✔ ✔ ✔ X

Mohegan Sun Casino is legit and has a lot going in its favor for players old and new. They have a large selection of leading games to choose from and plenty of table games too. Their mobile platform still offers more than 200 different titles, and it has a seamless gaming experience.

There is a comprehensive loyalty program and a good welcoming bonus package, but their offers for existing customers are usually few and far between. While the design of the app is a bit old-fashioned, its usability is still very good for players and is easy to navigate as well.

Download Size iOS Available? Android Available? Mobile Site App Only Offers? 49.8MB ✔ ✔ X X

Resorts are levels clear of most other casino apps when it comes to mega ways slots and Slingo games. Their range of table games and their live dealer section prove to be strong but not quite up to the standard of other gambling apps.

A user-friendly interface allows you to make seamless interactions within the app. It also provides you with an aesthetically pleasing color scheme that’s easy on the eyes. Resorts Casino knows this and has created a well-rounded mobile casino app with these points in mind.

With a generous new customer sign-up offer to boot, Resorts are one of the top online casinos if you’re a slots fan, with plenty of other valuable casino games to choose from.

Download Size iOS Available? Android Available? Mobile Site App Only Offers? 40.2MB ✔ ✔ ✔ X

Unibet has been one of the biggest apps for online gambling in the world, and their app’s place in our rankings is no shock.

There’s a slick interface, allowing you to glide through the app with ease. Add to this a massive range of jackpot slots and live dealer games, there’s a lot to enjoy at Unibet Casino.

With a forever-changing list of games in-store for both new and existing users, Unibet is easily one of the best casino apps for players out there.

Download Size iOS Available? Android Available? Mobile Site App Only Offers? 38.1MB ✔ ✔ ✔ X

BetRivers, a name well recognized in both the sports betting and casino world, poses a strong casino app, with a specific app for each state in which they are legal.

Navigating around the app is easy, thanks to a filter system that allows users to choose the types of games that they want to play. Their design may not be the most flamboyant, but that’s not necessary for a real money casino app.

Where BetRivers really excels over other online casino apps, is that they offer one of the lowest rollover requirements on bonuses. All casino bonuses come with a 1x playthrough requirement, making it one of the better options for real-money casino players.

One of the most important factors for any mobile app, no matter the purpose. We felt as though the usability and experience of using the app was a very important thought to consider, as it makes the experience of using the casino app so much more enjoyable.

If an app loads quickly and allows you to navigate through sections easily and quickly, then this is a fantastic sign of a strong casino app.

We would not recommend an online casino app for you to download if we had even the slightest doubt about the security of that gaming site. All of the real money casino apps that we have provided above are licensed and regulated in the states in which they are legal.

Thankfully, the majority of online casinos available at the moment ensure that they have an extensive game catalog and games available to suit all different types of players. The real money casino apps that we have provided you with not only have a huge selection of games to choose from but games of all different types too.

Whether you are interested in sports themes, Ancient Egyptian themes, TV themes, or any other type of theme, these apps will have it available due to their excellent game variation.

When signing up for an online casino, every player wants to make the most of registering and claim the largest no-deposit bonus codes available. Even if it isn’t a no-deposit bonus, people are looking for bonuses that make joining an online casino worthwhile.

As you’ll see from the no-deposit bonuses or other offers we have stated above, as well as how to claim them, they are some of the bonuses in the industry.

When choosing a casino app, there are a number of things to consider. Different aspects will be more important to different types of casino players. Regardless, if you’re going to be using an app to gamble with a lot of the time, then here are the key aspects to consider when choosing which app to go with.

The variety of games a mobile casino site has to offer is arguably the most important factor to take into consideration when deciding on a mobile casino to side with.

The number of casino games, as well as the different variety of each game on offer, will prove to be crucial when it comes to keeping things fresh and fun when playing with your mobile casino.

Should the variety of games on offer be smaller than other apps, you may find yourself playing the same games over and over again. This can eventually lead to your mobile casino experience turning quite stale and could potentially turn you off from playing further.

By offering a generous selection of casino games, you get the chance to play casino games you may not have played before, helping you avoid your casino experience becoming repetitive.

The best casino apps are simple to use, easy to navigate, and allow for a faster casino experience. We much prefer a free-flowing interface, which allows you to switch between casino games and sections with ease. This will enable you to play casino games quickly and check out the newest slot games.

Should the interface feel clunky and slow, then perhaps that app should be one to pass up on. Many of the best casino apps in this piece have concise interfaces which are easy to understand for the novice casino player.

As online casino apps have not been around for very long, many players will be new to mobile gambling apps. The best online casino apps will provide players with plenty of customer service options available, so they can get the help you need whenever you need it.

The most common customer service support channels are as follows:

Live Chat

Email

Phone

FAQs

Remember, not all real money casino apps will offer the same customer service options, so if this is something important to you, be sure to do some research.

If you prefer to deposit a certain way, then it’s important to research which Casino apps will allow your preferred payment method. Not all casino apps will offer the same payment methods, so it’s an important factor to consider before deciding to download a given casino app.

The most common payment methods offered by most mobile Casino apps are:

Debit/Credit Cards

PayPal

E-Check

Neteller

Specific pre-paid sportsbook cards

It’s important to remember that not all online casino apps offer all of these methods, and some will offer more.

One of the best ways to tell whether or not a Casino app is a good one is from other players’ experiences. We have outlined a few in our top ten list, but there are thousands more reviews out there in order for you to get an understanding of what’s most popular.

The App Store (iOS) and Google Play Store (Android) have plenty of reviews on all the casino apps in our piece, allowing you to see which online casino apps are rated highest by gamblers themselves.

Casino players have two options for playing on your mobile device; download a dedicated casino app, or play mobile games in your device’s browser. Both options offer strong casino experiences, but there are pros and cons for each option.

Pros Cons Faster loading speeds, unique graphics, and designsUses up space on your mobile, with some apps having large download sizesEasier navigation, providing a better Casino ExperienceLess range of casino games than on mobile siteCasino app will remember your log-in details, making the process quickerLive dealer casino options limitedDedicated app-only offers are available at some casino apps

Pros Cons No need to use up storage by downloading an appHarder to navigate than a mobile appInstant play, with no need for a downloadNo ‘Remember Me’ sign in functionCloser experience to the desktop site, with a full range of casino games offered. Slower loading times than mobile apps

A mobile app has become the newest and easiest way to bet. Having everything in your pocket, your wager, winnings, markets, and promotions all in one place is easier than ever. Times of having to go to a casino to play is gone, with mobile apps now available. The same games are available to play, albeit in a slightly different format. Rest assured, you’ll be sure to find what you’re looking for in a real money casino app.

There are a wealth of promotions available through online casinos, with some of these promotions only available via the casino app.

Our piece outlines which of the best mobile Casino apps have app-only offers, so you should be sure to check out which apps offer these, as they can often be enticing incentives. If you can, doing your own research can also be helpful, as other customer reviews will enlighten you on which apps boast the best loyalty schemes too.

Every Casino app will have some form of security feature in the form of a pin or password. Your mobile device itself will likely have your own password/Face ID/Touch ID. The security protection differs from app to app, with the range of security features normally found being:

Password Protections

Pin Code

ID Verification

Enhanced Security

2-Factor Authentication

Security Questions

With many different variations of security controls, your money will always be safe and secure in your mobile Casino account. If security is important to you, most sportsbooks will offer extra levels of security, which can be added to your app once you’ve created your account.

All of the best gambling apps will allow you to deposit and withdraw through different methods. With mobile apps, certain sportsbooks will accept Apple/Google Pay, meaning your deposits take only a few seconds, requiring touch/face ID, or your phone password.

The majority of mobile Casino apps will also save your payment details, meaning the next time you wish to deposit, you won’t have to worry about entering all your details in again.



Online casino slots are undoubtedly the leader when it comes to casino app games. Most casinos have more slots than any other games, typically outnumbering all the other games added together.

Although, in some cases, not all of the slots available on the desktop version will be available on the casino app, some apps are increasing this number. At the same time, some offer a full complement of slots even if you are using the app.

All of the best online casino apps will have at least a couple hundred mobile slots available. Several of our recommended casino apps already have over 1000+ online slots ready to play. Consequently, even if not all of the games are there, you will still have plenty of options.

Slots are ideal for mobile devices, as these games fit the screen of a mobile device entirely. If you have the device in a landscape position, the game layout will fill the device display. As the slots have been optimized for mobile play, it is easy for the player to control the game and set the stakes or pay lines.

Blackjack is a much slower-paced game compared to online slots but is still fantastic to play at online casino apps. Many people research blackjack strategies and tips before they begin playing to try and give themselves an edge in beating the casino.

Regarding gameplay, blackjack transfers really well to a mobile device. A deck of cards does not take up much screen room, so you can clearly see everything happening. If you want some variety, different versions of the game are available via various online casino apps.

Among these versions, you will find the traditional game, amongst other fun variations of the age-old card game. Although there won’t be a huge selection of blackjack games in one single casino app, you only really need the classic version.

Roulette is a bit more tricky to fit onto one small screen as a lot is going on. There is the wheel itself and an extensive betting layout, and it is crucial bettors can clearly see both. Nevertheless, roulette is a fantastic game to play on casino apps, and the game translates well to a smaller screen.

You will discover some different versions of the game online, but looking for a version that has the wheel as big as possible is recommended as, ideally, you want to see the spin as this is the most exciting part of roulette.

Additionally, for more chances of winning, you should try to avoid American roulette and play the French or European versions of the game instead. This is because the American version features two zeros, meaning the odds favor the casino.

If you are worried about losing that authentic casino experience by playing on an app, worry no more. In a live dealer casino, the action you would enjoy on a busy and thriving casino floor is replicated as it is streamed to your mobile device.

Once you enter a live dealer game, you select a table and sit opposite one of the live dealers in the same way you would if you entered a physical casino. Even though you place your bets in the same way as you would at an online casino, that is the only virtual action. You will be wagering on real playing cards or a real spin of a roulette wheel.

This is perhaps the most difficult online casino aspect to mirror in a mobile app. Think of it this way, a movie would be much better streamed from a bigger screen, but you can still enjoy the action from a mobile device. As an analogy, this works for live dealer games on a casino app. By no means are you getting the same experience, but it works just as well.

Mobile betting app users will either be playing on an iOS or Android device. We’ve compiled a rankings table of the app store and play store reviews for you to see which apps rank better with bettors playing on the same devices as you will be playing on.

Different apps will rank better on different devices, meaning there’s not always a perfect choice for the best Casino app for you.

Casino App App Store Rating Play Store Rating BetMGM4.7 (41k ratings)4.5 (7.5k ratings)Caesars2.4 (21k ratings)2.9 (4k ratings)FanDuel4.8 (28.4k ratings)4.7 (14.5k ratings)Virgin4.6 (16.7k ratings)3.9 (11.5k ratings)Borgata4.7 (18.2k ratings) 4.5 (2k ratings)betPARX2 (200 ratings ratings)2.9 (300 ratings ratings)Party4.7 (3.4k ratings)4.4 (1.1k ratings)Mohegan Sun4.7 (3.3k ratings)4.6 (1.9k ratings)UniBet2.9 (300 ratings)4 (2.6k ratings)BetRivers4.3 (265 ratings)3.4 (735 ratings)

Ratings correct as of October 2022.

Casino apps are legal in the following states:

Connecticut

Delaware

Michigan

New Jersey

Pennsylvania

West Virginia

Players in these six states are able to play at legal online casino apps, as long as they are over the age of 21.

No, not all current online Casino sites have mobile apps. We have provided the ten best betting apps for you in this piece, with all the big operators posing very impressive apps. Despite this, some of the smaller and less recognizable sportsbooks have not yet launched a mobile app.

Casino apps are completely safe and secure. Whilst with any form of online gambling, there comes a level of risk when it comes to your wagers, your information and details are always secure.

All of the apps in this piece are completely 100% legitimate and are fully legal and licensed in the states in which they operate.

This depends. Some mobile apps don’t take up a whole lot of storage, such as BetRivers at 38MB, with Mohegan Sun one of the biggest at 146MB.

Mobile Casino apps do not save storage on your phone, so you can rest assured knowing your storage won’t be eaten into while using Casino apps.

It’s also worth remembering that some of the larger-sized download apps may be larger due to a better app interface, live dealer, and more game variety.

Yes, both wifi and cell phone data work for online gambling. However, it’s important to be cautious when using public Wi-Fi networks as they’re more vulnerable to security problems than at-home networks.

You will also want to be aware to not eat into your data allowance when live streaming or using mobile casino apps for a long period while using mobile data.



Most USA online casinos will have a maximum payout you can win when it comes to their slots, with the value of this often being the most you can win on each particular slot game. This information can be found easily on the online casino site.

Jackpot slots won’t have a maximum amount that can be awarded, with the maximum payout for these types of slots changing depending on how much money is wagered for each, as well as how often the jackpot total is won.

The majority of real money casino apps in the USA won’t have an absolute maximum amount you can win in total. However, they will have a maximum amount you can win on select games, meaning there is a limit to the amount you can win.