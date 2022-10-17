Read full article on original website
WHIZ
Lee Brooks
Lee Brooks died September 28, 2022, at Columbus Healthcare and Ohio Hospice surrounded by loving volunteers and her sister Joan and brother-in-law, Harold and is now at peace and resting with our Heavenly Father. She had suffered several strokes in recent years. Born November 11, 1951, in Zanesville the daughter...
WHIZ
Sandra Kay (Sharkey) Beaty
Sandra Kay Beaty, 76, of Zanesville passed away in the afternoon hours of Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Genesis Hospital following a brief illness. She was born one of six daughters on July 20, 1946, to the late, Clarence and Bonnie (nee: Wilson) Sharkey. Dee Dee, as she was affectionately...
WHIZ
Lucille A. “Boots” Archer
Lucille A. “Boots” Archer age 89, of Caldwell, OH passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at the Marietta Memorial Hospital in Marietta, OH. She was born November 9, 1932 in Noble County, OH a daughter of the late Roman and Edna Sorg Crum. She was a member of...
WHIZ
Emma Kay Howard
Emma Kay Howard, 82 of Zanesville, passed away 6:10 AM, Friday, October 14, 2022, at Altercare of Zanesville. She was born Monday, March 4, 1940, in Zanesville, the daughter of Lawrence E. Mathews and Ruth C. (Henry) Mathews, and married Richard L. “Dick” Howard on June15, 1963. Emma...
WHIZ
Stephanie S. Mayle
Stephanie Sue Mayle, 42, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Genesis Hospital. Stephanie was born January 4, 1980, daughter of Edward Mayle, Sr. and Laura Ann Croston. Stephanie is preceded in death by her grandparents, Edgar Croston and Linda Mayle. In addition to her parents, Stephanie...
WHIZ
Linda Jean (Butcher) McClain
Linda Jean (Butcher) McClain, 69, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Adams Lane Care Center. Linda was born May 15, 1953 in Chicago, Illinois, daughter of Isaac and Jean (Lancaster) Butcher. In addition to her beloved parents, Linda is also preceded in death by her brothers, Bruce Butcher, Robin Butcher and Robert “Butchie” Butcher.
WHIZ
Thomas G. “Felix” Kelley
Thomas G. “Felix” Kelley, 89, passed away on October 17, 2022, at Genesis Hospital. Felix, as he liked to be called, was born on December 26, 1932, the son of Thomas Frank Kelley and Thelma Dalton Kelley. He graduated from Lash High School and attended Ohio University. He retired as a supervisor from Line Material/McGraw Edison/ Cooper Industries after 40 years of service.
WHIZ
Dial ‘M’ For Murder at Renner Theatre
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Renner Theater will dial up the suspense just in time for the Halloween season with a new production. The play “Dial M for Murder”, written by Fredrick Knot, is an excellent way to celebrate local artists and the spooky season. The director of the play George Patterson says that watching a live production adds to the essence of the piece.
WHIZ
Doris Louise Combs
Doris Louise Combs, 95 years of age, was born June 13, 1927, in Basil, Fairfield County, Ohio, to the late William Lewis Graham and Myrtle May (Buck) Graham. She went to her heavenly home on Saturday, October 15, 2022. Doris is preceded in death by her parents, William and Myrtle...
WHIZ
Robert L. “Sideshow Bob” Hissam
Robert L. “Sideshow Bob” Hissam, 66, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022. He was the son of the late Russell L. and Violet M. Hissam. Bob lived his entire life in Zanesville, except for a short stay in Clearwater, Florida following his 1974 graduation from Zanesville High School. He was an electrician for City Electric and was a member of the Southeastern Bikers and Old Boy Bikers.
WHIZ
Celebrating Make a Difference Day
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Saturday marks National Make a Difference Day and one local group gathered at the Muskingum Valley Vineyard Church to celebrate a few days early. Respite Center Manager Jill Sharrer and Brightview Addiction Treatment Center Community Outreach Manager Emilee Roberts hosted the event and shared what it was all about.
WHIZ
Blood Drive in Honor of Brady Martin
ZANESVILLE, Oh – A local baseball team is supporting one of their own and sponsoring a blood drive in partnership with the American Red Cross. The drive, sponsored by the Midwest Marlins, in honor of 10-year-old Brady Martin will take place Wednesday November 2nd from noon until 6 PM at Together Ministries in Thornville, located at 11587 OH-13.
WHIZ
Pet of The Week: Meet Roxy
ZANESVILLE, OH- Her name may sound sassy…but this week’s Pet of the Week is more on the shy side. Meet Roxy. She’s a six year old, sixty pound Great Pyrenees-German Shepherd who can be nervous, but is very well mannered. Animal Care Manager Rebecca Hunt says they’re still trying to determine what Roxy does and doesn’t like.
WHIZ
Local Student and FFA Member to Perform at Indianapolis Convention
ZANESVILLE, Oh – A local FFA member has been selected to perform at the 2022 FFA Convention and Expo. Carson Clouse, of the John Glenn Chapter out of New Concord will take the stage in Indianapolis during the convention, which runs from October 26th through the 29th. FFA members...
WHIZ
Muskingum Co. Most Wanted
Two names have been added to Muskingum County’s list of most wanted suspects. They are Elizabeth Ann Barnett of Nashport and Bradley Shane Shepherd of Zanesville. Barnett is 5’4 and weighs around 110lbs. She has blond hair and blue eyes. She has tattoos on her abdomen, left ankle, left wrist, right leg and right wrist.
WHIZ
Zane State Celebrates Transfer Week
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The third week in October marks the opportunity for college students to advance their education by taking advantage of opportunities available toward transferring to another learning institution that can better fit their goals. Zane State College President Dr. Chad Brown took part in a signing ceremony...
WHIZ
Appalachian Community Grant Program Enrollment to Begin Soon
COLUMBUS – State Representative Adam Holmes (R-Nashport) announced the Appalachian Community Grant Program will soon be accepting applications. The Appalachian Community Grant, a $500 million program supported by Holmes, will provide funding for sustainable, transformative projects in the 32-county region of Ohio, including Muskingum and Guernsey counties. “This funding...
WHIZ
Comic-Con and Cosplay Event Coming to Zanesville
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Library System holds many events for people of all ages to improve and appreciate their literacy. Youth Services Manager Haley Shaw announced an upcoming event at the John McIntire Library that allows readers to express appreciation for their comic heroes by dressing the part.
WHIZ
WEDNESDAY SECTIONAL SCOREBOARD
Rosecrans moves on to play Marion Pleasant. The game will take place at RHS on Monday October 24. Newark will play at Bishop Watterson on Saturday at 7 p.m. The Panthers will play Marietta on October 24 at 7:30pm at Logan H.S. SHENANDOAH 3 VS NEWCOMERSTOWN 0. Zeps will play...
‘Shoddy’ design at Zane State College sees 3 companies named in Ohio lawsuit
ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Three different companies are facing a lawsuit after the Ohio attorney general said they created a danger to students and staff at Zane State College. Attorney General Dave Yost filed the suit in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court, targeting SHP Leading Design, Quandel Construction Group and Robertson Construction for their work […]
