When Is The Overwatch 2 Double XP Weekend
After the rocky launch of Overwatch 2 Blizzard apologizes to gamers by giving them various gifts. One of those gifts is an Overwatch 2 Double XP Weekend. Here is when the Double XP Weekend begins. Double XP Dates. To apologize for any issues players experienced around the game’s launch. There...
Apex Legends Catalyst Revealed
Apex Legends continues to bring out great characters. They are very unique in what they offer and while some may be stronger than others, none of them are boring. This has continued since their first characters and now to the newest ones. Season 15 will see the newest Legend making their way into the arena. Here is what has been shown and is known about Apex Legends Catalyst including their release date.
K’Sante Skins For League of Legends
K’Sante, the Pride of Nazumah is heading to the rift and looking for trouble. The newest top lane brawler was revealed early in the morning on Saturday October 15. K’Sante’s gameplay trailer highlighted the new champion and gave players a small glimpse of what the champion can do. While his kit isn’t exactly known just yet, players while most likely get a look at the skins for K’Sante very soon. Better yet, players can be optimistic about what the additional skin for K’Sante may look even before the initial announcement.
How To Claim Free Overwatch 2 Rewards
After the rocky launch of Overwatch 2 Blizzard apologizes to gamers by giving them free Overwatch 2 rewards. One of those gifts is an Overwatch 2 Double XP Weekend and the others are a free Reaper Skin and a weapon charm. Here’s how to claim the free Overwatch 2 rewards.
League of Legends Season 12 End Date and Time
League of Legends Season 12 is adding more great content to the League of Legends universe. It is starting with Zeri and even giving fans the first Void champion since the addition of Kai’Sa. It will be interesting to see what the mid-season event will be after the Sentinels of Light event sadly did not get received well. As the year comes closer to ending, fans will start wondering, what is the League of Legends Season 12 End Date?
Fortnightmares Escape Room Rewards
Fortnite’s Halloween event is back yet again bringing new game modes, rewards, and cosmetics. In the Fortnightmares Escape Room, gamers will have to participate in different tasks and challenges to earn different Halloween-themed Cosmetics. Here’s everything players can earn if they choose to participate in this spooky event.
Overwatch 2 Best Tank Hero Season 1
With the launch of Overwatch 2 veterans and players new to the series are experiencing the reworks of different characters. A week after its launch a tier list was made to find out who is Overwatch 2’s best tank hero to play as in Season 1. It’s important to...
VALORANT Ion 2.0 Skins Leaked
VALORANT yet again has a new set of weapon skins being leaked prior to their release dates. With VALORANT Developers quiet with the upcoming Episode 5, Act 3 launch, leakers took it upon themselves to find news. This time around leakers found the VALORANT Ion 2.0 Skins Bundle. Here are the new VALORANT Ion 2.0 Skins.
Persona 5 Royal All Exam Answers 2022
Believe it or not, everything isn’t about fighting in Persona 5 Royal. Gamers will have to go back to school and will be receiving exams testing their knowledge and know-how in various subjects. Instead of studying though we’re just going to cheat. Just don’t tell anyone. Here are all the exam answers in Persona 5 Royal.
VALORANT 5.08 Patch Notes: A Smaller Patch
Just like its other franchises, Riot Games continues to provide VALORANT with a new update. Another update means new patch notes. The VALORANT 5.08 update is here, bringing a whole new agent and smaller changes. The reasoning behind this is to keep the game as balanced as it can be along with adding more content to keep the fans engaged. Here are the latest VALORANT 5.08 Patch Notes.
How To Get Top of the Class in Persona 5 Royal
In Persona 5 Royal there’s an achievement for being the smartest one in your class. To achieve it though players will have to fulfill certain requirements. Here’s how to get top of the class in Persona 5 Royal. A Most Studious Disguise. To achieve the rank of being...
[Sources] Evil Geniuses to Part Ways with Peter Dun
After two full years, Evil Geniuses and Peter Dun will be going their separate ways according to sources. This comes after Peter Dun stepped away from the Head Coaching position earlier this year and into more of a consulting-type coaching role. There are no current indications as to what Dun’s or Evil Geniuses’ next moves will be.
Victorious Sejuani Skin Revealed for 2022 Ranked Rewards
As sometimes happens with Garena, the company that helps get League of Legends to Southeast Asia, a small timing error has seemingly occurred. They revealed that the 2022 Ranked Rewards Skin will be Victorious Sejuani. Here is a look at the skin and how to get it. For the full...
VALORANT Harbor Release Date
VALORANT continues to bring out new and innovative agents. Harbor seems like they will be no different. Codenamed Mage, Harbor is certainly going to be a very new type of agent. He is seemingly connected to the latest map, Pearl as well. Now that Harbor has been revealed, people are going to want to know what the VALORANT Harbor Release Date will be.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Midnight Release Times by Region
Hello, Pokemon fans. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are coming soon and everyone should be ready to catch em all. Game time releases are different depending on where the player lives and the Game Haus is here to inform trainers when to be ready for their journeys. This piece will break down the time all games are being released in different parts of the world. These times are approximated as not every place players buy the game from will have the same schedule. Also, as a reminder these times are subject to change but, that is unlikely as Pokemon rarely pushes back their games. With that, here is a look at the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Midnight Release times around the globe.
Who Will Play Kiriko on the Seoul Dynasty?
The Seoul Dynasty has gotten their ticket to the playoffs in America. With the regular season done, that also means that the current meta is also done. The release of Overwatch 2 has brought the game to the public but it has also brought along a new hero in Kiriko. To be good in this last meta during the Countdown Cup really means nothing as everything is going to be shaken up. Here is a look at how the Seoul Dynasty might react to the newest addition of the support hero Kiriko.
NBA 2K23 Season 2 Soundtrack Revealed
The NBA 2K23 Season 2 Soundtrack has been revealed. This lineup was curated by NBA 2K23 DREAMER cover star J.Cole. Here are all the songs to make an appearance in Season 2 of NBA 2K23. Adekunle Gold – Okay. Baby – What Happened To That Boy ft. Clipse.
