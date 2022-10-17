Read full article on original website
crbjbizwire.com
Sharbell Nexton LLC Announces Atelier Downtown Nexton
CHARLESTON, SC – Sharbell Nexton, LLC (Sharbell) announced today plans for Atelier Downtown Nexton, an office/commercial condominium project in Downtown Nexton, the urban-inspired mixed-use community serving the growing number of residents in Nexton and the rapidly growing surrounding region. Located on 7.41 acres along Brighton Park Boulevard within the...
live5news.com
Real estate developer breaks ground on $300 million Patriots Point project
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Patriots Point Development Authority Board and Bennett Hospitality hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday to mark the start of a five-phase, 15-year development project. The Patriots Annex project is a $300 million development that will include three hotels, restaurants, entertainment, shops, three office buildings, parks...
momcollective.com
Go, See, Explore: Mushrooms, An Illuminated Site-Based Installation on Display
More than 100 illuminated mushrooms will take over an area of Hampton Park from Nov. 5 through Dec. 11. This art display relaunches Art in the Park, a public art initiative organized by the nonprofit Charleston Parks Conservancy. North Carolina artist Meredith Connelly, who encases lighting in industrial materials to...
holycitysinner.com
City of Charleston Meets Federal Funding Milestone for Ashley River Crossing Project
The city of Charleston has reached a significant milestone for the Ashley River Crossing bicycle and pedestrian bridge by officially meeting all the requirements to use the federal grant funding awarded for the project. The Ashley River Crossing will be roughly 0.4 miles in length, providing a safe connection between...
holycitysinner.com
Trident United Way Hosting Community Garden Initiative Virtual Information Sessions
Trident United Way will be partnering to build three community gardens, one in each of the Tri-Counties (Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester). Their goal is to use community gardens to improve food security and provide education on organic and sustainable agriculture practices, particularly in underserved areas of our community. Trident United...
holycitysinner.com
Local Youth Organization To Host Culinary Arts Event for Young Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneur Centers 4 Youth (EC Youth) will host its Entrepreneurs in Culinary Arts on Sunday, October 23rd, 2022 from 2 pm to 5 pm at Jenkins Institute For Children (3923 Azalea Drive, North Charleston, SC 29405). Youth, families, entrepreneurs, business professionals, and educators are invited to attend and learn about the culinary arts industry and different aspects of business.
holycitysinner.com
The Charleston Museum Launches Official Commemorative Book in Honor of Upcoming 250th Anniversary
“It is an incredible honor and privilege to lead this Museum, which is so much a part of our nation’s history,” said Carl Borick, Director of The Charleston Museum and principal author of, The Charleston Museum: America’s First Museum. “It is very difficult to summarize an institution of our scope and size, but I really feel that this work accomplishes that. The publication would not have been possible without the backing of many individuals and organizations, and we are most grateful for their input.”
holycitysinner.com
Stevens Towing Christens Largest Marine Travelift in SC
In a ceremony reminiscent of a large ship christening, Stevens Towing Company– a family owned business based in South Carolina– officially launched into service one of the largest Marine Travelifts in the Southeast. The giant lift, 70 feet high by 87 feet wide, is capable of lifting 820 tons and barges up to 60-feet wide. It is entirely American made.
thefabricator.com
Sportsman Boats to open South Carolina plant
Sportsman Boats Manufacturing has announced that its Phenom Yachts subsidiary will build a $12 million factory in Summerville, S.C. The project is expected to create 149 jobs. Operations will begin in early 2023.
holycitysinner.com
Lowcountry Artists Gallery to Present “Seldom Scene” in November
An opening reception will be held on Friday, November 4th from 5 pm to 8 pm at the gallery. Admission to the opening reception is free and all are welcome to attend. Light refreshments will be served and the artist will be in attendance. Cable’s subjects include birds and wildlife...
holycitysinner.com
Lowcountry Artist of the Year to Unveil Newest Artwork During Free Community Event
The 2022 Griffith-Reyburn Lowcountry Artist of the Year will unveil her new piece during a free community event on Tuesday, November 1st. This event is open to the public, but advance registration is required. The Griffith-Reyburn Lowcountry Artist of the Year award was established at Coastal Community Foundation nearly 20...
holycitysinner.com
Weekend Buzz: Fun Things To Do In Charleston This Weekend
We at Holy City Sinner thank you for your patronage and hope 2022 is an awesome year for our followers. We continue to provide you current news and helpful items that keep you up on the Holy City and provide information that might be useful to our followers. It’s time to start getting back out there and enjoy the weekend and all the nightlife the Holy City has to offer.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Yacht Manufacturer Invests $12 Million in South Carolina Factory
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A South Carolina boat manufacturer plans to...
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Animal Society Hosts Record-Breaking Gala to Save Animals
Music, dancing and fundraising were the recipe for success at the third annual Applause for Paws Gala at the Gaillard Center in Charleston October 15th. The crowd roared with applause when Gala Chairwoman Gerri Greenwood told the audience, “We are here to save the lives of the most vulnerable of God’s creatures, innocent animals who have no voice of their own. We touch the lives of over 15,000 animals each year.” The Gala raised more than $750,000, excluding expenses, for the animals.
holycitysinner.com
Tanger Outlets Charleston to Host Tanger BOO Bash on October 30th
Tanger Outlets Charleston is calling all ghosts, ghouls, princesses and super heroes to its Tanger BOO Bash on October 30th from noon – 3 pm. Celebrate the spooky season with frightfully fun festivities for the whole family, including trick-or-treating for kids 12 and under at participating retailers. Guests can...
live5news.com
Plans for new development on James Island under review
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston’s Planning Commission on Wednesday will review plans for a new residential development on James Island. The property has both low-lying wetlands and high ground, which appears to be causing concern for some James Island residents. One James Island resident, Franny Henty,...
How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in Charleston
Charleston, South Carolina has been a mainstay on lists of America’s top destinations for nearly a decade, with its dramatic oaks and pastel-hued homes. Founded in 1660, the historic coastal city was the site of the first shots of the Civil War and has hosted the likes of Blackbeard and Edgar Allan Poe. Today, there are hundreds of incredible restaurants, with a high volume of James Beard Award winners.
holycitysinner.com
The Charleston Place Announces 2022 Holiday Programming
The Charleston Place has announced its holiday programming for the 2022 season. This year, the downtown hotel will transform into a holiday bazaar featuring festive décor and an array of activities for all ages. From the beloved holiday train and Teddy Bear Tea to a Santa’s Workshop pop-up and nightly “snowfall” in the hotel’s Market Street Circle, there’s something for everyone at The Charleston Place this winter.
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated Walkways
This South Carolina bridge was just named one of the world's most beautiful elevated walkways.City of North Charleston. South Carolina has a plethora of cities with beautiful architecture as well as breathtaking scenery. One of those cities in the state just got a huge endorsement from a publication and their bridge was named one of the world's most beautiful elevated walkways! The city is none other than North Charleston, and although the city is no stranger to getting worldwide recognition - this is definitely something to be proud of!
freightwaves.com
SC Ports to construct intermodal facility to serve Charleston
The South Carolina Ports Authority is developing rail and barge projects aimed at supporting the growth of imports and exports through the Port of Charleston. SC Ports will be partnering with Palmetto Railways, CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) and Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) to develop the Navy Base Intermodal Facility, which will provide near-dock rail to Charleston.
