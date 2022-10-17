ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

crbjbizwire.com

Sharbell Nexton LLC Announces Atelier Downtown Nexton

CHARLESTON, SC – Sharbell Nexton, LLC (Sharbell) announced today plans for Atelier Downtown Nexton, an office/commercial condominium project in Downtown Nexton, the urban-inspired mixed-use community serving the growing number of residents in Nexton and the rapidly growing surrounding region. Located on 7.41 acres along Brighton Park Boulevard within the...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Real estate developer breaks ground on $300 million Patriots Point project

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Patriots Point Development Authority Board and Bennett Hospitality hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday to mark the start of a five-phase, 15-year development project. The Patriots Annex project is a $300 million development that will include three hotels, restaurants, entertainment, shops, three office buildings, parks...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
holycitysinner.com

Trident United Way Hosting Community Garden Initiative Virtual Information Sessions

Trident United Way will be partnering to build three community gardens, one in each of the Tri-Counties (Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester). Their goal is to use community gardens to improve food security and provide education on organic and sustainable agriculture practices, particularly in underserved areas of our community. Trident United...
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Local Youth Organization To Host Culinary Arts Event for Young Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneur Centers 4 Youth (EC Youth) will host its Entrepreneurs in Culinary Arts on Sunday, October 23rd, 2022 from 2 pm to 5 pm at Jenkins Institute For Children (3923 Azalea Drive, North Charleston, SC 29405). Youth, families, entrepreneurs, business professionals, and educators are invited to attend and learn about the culinary arts industry and different aspects of business.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

The Charleston Museum Launches Official Commemorative Book in Honor of Upcoming 250th Anniversary

“It is an incredible honor and privilege to lead this Museum, which is so much a part of our nation’s history,” said Carl Borick, Director of The Charleston Museum and principal author of, The Charleston Museum: America’s First Museum. “It is very difficult to summarize an institution of our scope and size, but I really feel that this work accomplishes that. The publication would not have been possible without the backing of many individuals and organizations, and we are most grateful for their input.”
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Stevens Towing Christens Largest Marine Travelift in SC

In a ceremony reminiscent of a large ship christening, Stevens Towing Company– a family owned business based in South Carolina– officially launched into service one of the largest Marine Travelifts in the Southeast. The giant lift, 70 feet high by 87 feet wide, is capable of lifting 820 tons and barges up to 60-feet wide. It is entirely American made.
CHARLESTON, SC
thefabricator.com

Sportsman Boats to open South Carolina plant

Sportsman Boats Manufacturing has announced that its Phenom Yachts subsidiary will build a $12 million factory in Summerville, S.C. The project is expected to create 149 jobs. Operations will begin in early 2023.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
holycitysinner.com

Lowcountry Artists Gallery to Present “Seldom Scene” in November

An opening reception will be held on Friday, November 4th from 5 pm to 8 pm at the gallery. Admission to the opening reception is free and all are welcome to attend. Light refreshments will be served and the artist will be in attendance. Cable’s subjects include birds and wildlife...
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Weekend Buzz: Fun Things To Do In Charleston This Weekend

We at Holy City Sinner thank you for your patronage and hope 2022 is an awesome year for our followers. We continue to provide you current news and helpful items that keep you up on the Holy City and provide information that might be useful to our followers. It’s time to start getting back out there and enjoy the weekend and all the nightlife the Holy City has to offer.
CHARLESTON, SC
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Yacht Manufacturer Invests $12 Million in South Carolina Factory

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A South Carolina boat manufacturer plans to...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
holycitysinner.com

Charleston Animal Society Hosts Record-Breaking Gala to Save Animals

Music, dancing and fundraising were the recipe for success at the third annual Applause for Paws Gala at the Gaillard Center in Charleston October 15th. The crowd roared with applause when Gala Chairwoman Gerri Greenwood told the audience, “We are here to save the lives of the most vulnerable of God’s creatures, innocent animals who have no voice of their own. We touch the lives of over 15,000 animals each year.” The Gala raised more than $750,000, excluding expenses, for the animals.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Tanger Outlets Charleston to Host Tanger BOO Bash on October 30th

Tanger Outlets Charleston is calling all ghosts, ghouls, princesses and super heroes to its Tanger BOO Bash on October 30th from noon – 3 pm. Celebrate the spooky season with frightfully fun festivities for the whole family, including trick-or-treating for kids 12 and under at participating retailers. Guests can...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Plans for new development on James Island under review

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston’s Planning Commission on Wednesday will review plans for a new residential development on James Island. The property has both low-lying wetlands and high ground, which appears to be causing concern for some James Island residents. One James Island resident, Franny Henty,...
CHARLESTON, SC
InsideHook

How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in Charleston

Charleston, South Carolina has been a mainstay on lists of America’s top destinations for nearly a decade, with its dramatic oaks and pastel-hued homes. Founded in 1660, the historic coastal city was the site of the first shots of the Civil War and has hosted the likes of Blackbeard and Edgar Allan Poe. Today, there are hundreds of incredible restaurants, with a high volume of James Beard Award winners.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

The Charleston Place Announces 2022 Holiday Programming

The Charleston Place has announced its holiday programming for the 2022 season. This year, the downtown hotel will transform into a holiday bazaar featuring festive décor and an array of activities for all ages. From the beloved holiday train and Teddy Bear Tea to a Santa’s Workshop pop-up and nightly “snowfall” in the hotel’s Market Street Circle, there’s something for everyone at The Charleston Place this winter.
CHARLESTON, SC
Kennardo G. James

This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated Walkways

This South Carolina bridge was just named one of the world's most beautiful elevated walkways.City of North Charleston. South Carolina has a plethora of cities with beautiful architecture as well as breathtaking scenery. One of those cities in the state just got a huge endorsement from a publication and their bridge was named one of the world's most beautiful elevated walkways! The city is none other than North Charleston, and although the city is no stranger to getting worldwide recognition - this is definitely something to be proud of!
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
freightwaves.com

SC Ports to construct intermodal facility to serve Charleston

The South Carolina Ports Authority is developing rail and barge projects aimed at supporting the growth of imports and exports through the Port of Charleston. SC Ports will be partnering with Palmetto Railways, CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) and Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) to develop the Navy Base Intermodal Facility, which will provide near-dock rail to Charleston.
CHARLESTON, SC

